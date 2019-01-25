Your continued use of australiantraveller.com constitutes an affirmative, acknowledgment and agreement by you that you accept and agree to abide and be bound by these conditions and any modifications.

This agreement forms the conditions of supply of material on, use of and access to australiantraveller.com.

Should you object to any of these conditions or any subsequent modifications your only recourse is to immediately discontinue your use of australiantraveller.com.

It is derived from sources believed to be accurate and current as at the date of publication. Your use of australiantraveller.com is at your sole risk.

Neither Australian Traveller Media or its directors or employees make any representation or warranty that

(i) any material on australiantraveller.com will be reliable, accurate or complete (nor do they accept any responsibility arising in any way for errors in, or omissions from that material);

(ii) your access to australiantraveller.com will be uninterrupted, timely or secure.

australianltravellermag.com will not be liable for loss resulting from any action or decision by you in reliance on the information on australiantraveller.com, nor any interruption, delay in operation or transmission, virus, communications failure, Internet access difficulties, or malfunction in equipment or software.

Online security

At Australian Traveller, we take your online security very seriously.

As such, we have prepared the following guidelines and information to help you enjoy trouble free browsing when visiting our websites or interacting with our email messages.

australiantraveller.com will never ask you to provide personal information like your bank details, credit card details, your address, driving licence or passport numbers via email.

If you’re making an online purchase from australiantraveller.com and are required to provide us with your bank or credit card details, this will be carried out via a secure gateway.

Check that a locked padlock symbol appears at the foot of the browser in which you are entering your details. The URL should also change, to start with ‘https://…’ instead of ‘http://…’

Be sure to double check the website address at the top of your browser.

Our site does not endorse individual sellers or vendors.

Keep your computer up to date with anti-virus, firewall software and the latest patches.

Use of content

The australiantraveller.com website contains information, including articles, graphics, links and other material that are protected by copyright, trademark or other proprietary rights.

By using this website you agree to comply with any copyright notices, and restrictions contained in any of the content available on or accessed through this service.

The content found on australiantraveller.com is only available for personal, non-commercial use in accordance with relevant copyright laws.

You understand that the content may not be published, modified, transmitted, transferred, sold, reproduced, stored or displayed in any way without the express permission of Australian Traveller Media Pty Ltd.

Australian Traveller Pty Ltd reserves the right to amend the terms of use at any time.

Your conduct

As a condition of your use of australiantraveller.com you warrant to Australian Traveller Media that you will not use australiantraveller.com for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by these terms & conditions.

You agree to abide by all applicable laws and regulations. In particular, you agree not to:

publish, distribute, e-mail, transmit or disseminate any material which is unlawful, obscene, defamatory, indecent, offensive or inappropriate;

use any automated scripting tools or software; engage in or promote any surveys, contests, pyramid schemes, chain letters, unsolicited e-mailing or spamming via australiantraveller.com;

impersonate any person or entity; upload, post, e-mail, transmit or otherwise make available using australiantraveller.com material that you do not have a right to make available under any law or contractual obligation or which contains viruses, or other computer codes, files or programs designed to interrupt, limit or destroy the functionality of other computer software or hardware;

breach any applicable laws or regulations.

Australian Traveller Media has no obligation to monitor any user’s use of australiantraveller.com, however australiantraveller.com retains the right at all times to monitor, retain and disclose any information as necessary to satisfy any applicable law, regulation, legal process or governmental request.

You will indemnify Australian Traveller Media Pty Ltd if Australian Traveller Media Pty Ltd suffer any loss or damage or incur any costs in connection with any breach of these conditions or any other legal obligation by you or your use of or conduct on australiantraveller.com.

Third party links and advertising

Hyperlinks and pointers to websites operated by third parties will appear on australiantraveller.com from time to time.

These websites do not form part of australiantraveller.com and are not under the control of Australian Traveller Media nor does Australian Traveller Media have any responsibility for the contents of any such hyperlink or linked website.

australiantraveller.com displays third party advertisements, which may or may not contain hyperlinks or referral buttons to websites operated by third parties.

The display of such advertising does not in any way imply a recommendation or endorsement by Australian Traveller Media of the relevant advertiser, its products or services or any such linked website.

If you contact a third party using functionality provided on the conditions of supply of material on, use of and access to australiantraveller.com , including via e-mail, Australian Traveller Media accepts no responsibility for any actions taken by that third party in response to your communication or for any transactions entered into between you and the relevant third party.

Limitation of liability

Australian Traveller Media does not exclude any rights and remedies available to you under the Trade Practices Act or any similar State or Territory legislation that cannot be excluded, restricted or modified.

Otherwise Australian Traveller Media exclude all conditions and warranties that may be implied by law.

To the extent permitted by law, Australian Traveller Media’s liability for breach of any implied warranty or condition which cannot be excluded is restricted, at Australian Traveller Media’s option, to:

in the case of services supplied or offered by Australian Traveller Media:

the re-supply of those services; or the payment of the cost of having those services re-supplied; and in the case of goods supplied or offered by Australian Traveller Media:

the replacement of the goods or the supply of equivalent goods;

the repair of the goods;

the payment of the cost of having the goods replaced;

or the payment of the cost of having the goods repaired.

You expressly agree and understand that in no circumstances will Australian Traveller Media or its related bodies corporate be liable to you for any indirect, incidental, special and/or consequential losses or damages or loss of profits of whatever nature howsoever arising (including but not limited to any act or omission by Australian Traveller Media) which result from

(i) the use of or access to or any inability to use or access to australiantraveller.com or any material on australiantraveller.com;

(ii) unauthorised access to or alterations of your transmissions or data. Excluding liability for negligence the maximum liability of Australian Traveller Media and its related bodies corporate is equivalent to the total of any amounts you have paid to Australian Traveller Media in respect of goods or services supplied to you by Australian Traveller Media.

Applicable law

These conditions and all other specific and additional terms which govern your use or membership of and access to australiantraveller.com will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the state of New South Wales, Australia.