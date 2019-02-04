Editor

From the iconic red landscapes to rich cultural connections, it’s no wonder Australians are wanting to discover what’s at the stunning heart of our country. We’ve rounded up the best tours, places to stay and luxe transport options to ensure you’ll have an outback holiday to remember…

Walking with purpose on a Great Desert Trek

Australian Desert Expeditions partners with Indigenous Australians, leading universities, state and national government land management authorities, and private research institutions to conduct scientific and ecological survey expeditions into remote regions of Australia’s deserts, the largest desert region in the Southern Hemisphere.

There are two components to these research surveys: the ecological and scientific documentation, and the desert trekking experience with ADE’s camels. Walking alongside traditionally outfitted pack camels, in the grand tradition of the early explorers and pioneering Afghan cameleers, delivers the smallest environmental footprint possible. Scientists and ecologists will teach you about the extensive desert flora and fauna and the people who have called our deserts home for thousands of years. These expeditions are a direct living link to the historical spirit and cultural heritage of scientific desert exploration of the 19th and 20th centuries. Walking the desert is timeless. Every single step reveals the story of this ancient landscape.

Phone: 1300 669 780

Air adventures with Kirkhope Aviation

With over 40 years of flying its luxury twin-engine aircraft through Australia, Kirkhope Aviation has built an intimate knowledge of the outback and its people, and delivers the most amazing experiences.

In 2019, Kirkhope Aviation is again offering its premium all-inclusive signature air safaris. For a short break there is the 3- or 4-day ‘Taste of the Outback’: more than a taste, it is a fully immersive experience, featuring Lake Mungo, Broken Hill, Birdsville, Flinders Ranges and Lake Eyre. For the ultimate in an outback adventure, you can’t go past the 15-day Kimberley & Top End Air Safari or the 13-day Cape York Air Safari.

Travelling with a small group in a well-appointed aircraft, the journey is as much fun as the destination! Check out Kirkhope Aviation’s reviews on TripAdvisor.

Phone: 1300 20 61 30

Aboriginal heartland and stunning wonders: Wilpena Pound

An extraordinary 800-million-year-old natural amphitheatre is situated in the heart of the Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park, only half a day’s drive north of Adelaide. It’s known as Wilpena Pound (Ikara), and is the traditional homeland of the Adnyamathanha, or Yura people. The only accommodation within the national park, Wilpena Pound Resort offers hotel rooms, ‘glamping’ safari tents and an extensive campground. As one of only a few Aboriginal owned and operated resorts, the hallmark feature of the resort is its Aboriginal cultural experiences.

Set off on a journey to uncover the rich history and mystique of ancient and contemporary Aboriginal culture, as Yura guides provide unrivalled insight into their timeless land, one of Australia’s natural wonders. Join a guided Aboriginal cultural walk, a 4WD tour of the surrounding gorges, or a scenic flight over Wilpena Pound, the Flinders Ranges, and Lake Eyre, the world’s largest salt lake.

Phone: 1800 805 802