From donating funds for animal feeds to volunteering your time and skillset, here’s how we can help out. We’re all well aware of the current and distressing state of affairs for farmers across the country. The entire state of New South Wales has been declared officially in drought, while large regions of other states are also seriously affected by the lack of rainfall, especially in north-west Victoria, eastern South Australia and parts of Queensland.

And here are some examples of how this plays out: farmers are being forced to cart water onto their property to keep both their family and animals alive. In some cases there is not enough coverage in their paddocks, necessitating the spending of more than $20,000 a week on animal feed alone. Extreme cases call for farmers to make the heartbreaking decision to sell the bulk of their livestock, many of which have bloodlines that have been within the family for generations. All donation methods listed below are registered charities and tax deductible, and not every way to help is monetary.

Provide animal feed The easiest way to help is providing respite in the form of animal feed, $20 will cover a farmer with a small bale of hay, including transportation costs. Companies such as Rural Aid Australia – Buy a Bale and Lions – Need for Feed allow you to make one-off donations or set up continuous contributions.