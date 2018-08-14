Whatever level of luxury you’re pitching at, check out some of the best glamping spots in the country…

And there’s no shortage of luxury glamping spots around Australia that elevate the experience to the level of a five-star hotel stay: we’re talking lodgings or abodes with silk-lined roofing, a proper hotel-style bed and amenities closer to that of the Hilton than a campsite. Yes, we’re talking fully functioning en suites. Hooray!

Glamping – or ‘glamorous camping’ – means a trip to the great outdoors without the hassle or fuss: arriving at your campground to find your tent set up for you, bedding supplied and some lovely homely touches added to make your stay more comfortable. Plus, toilets that aren’t too far away!

In the heart of South East Queensland, settled around a natural lagoon, the new Sanctuary by Sirromet brings true eco-luxe camping to this remote area. All surrounded by bushland, the tented pavilions give you the feeling of sitting in a tree house, while offering all the amenities needed – including free wi-fi and air conditioning. Located on the grounds of Sirromet winery, you can also go behind the scenes of a working winery or join in on one of the tastings.

Luxury level: 6.5/10

Only 25 minutes north of Noosa, Habitat Noosa offers a wide range of glamping and camping options. Whether you choose a 30-metre-square paperbark glamping tent with queen-size bed and full en suite, or a comfortable wilderness tent already set up for you, or simply the perfect camping spot under a tree, the fully renovated and refurbished eco camp impresses with its new facilities and premium comfort for every guest to enjoy. And because the area is known for its large population of eastern grey kangaroos, you might find yourself making new friends of the marsupial persuasion.

Price: wilderness tents available from $33 per person per night (quad share). Paperbark tents available from $290 per night for two people.

Luxury level: 8.5/10

A queen-size bed, private en suite and verandah, environed by giant Melaleuca trees and the beach in plain sight – who would have thought camping could ever be like this? Castaways in Bulwer on Moreton Island lets you experience the outdoors without the usual camping hassles. The tents are fully furnished, linen and towels are provided and the communal camp kitchen has all the utensils you need. A unique island camping experience.

Price: from $100 per night, two nights minimum.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Luxury level: 6/10

Cockatoo Island is the ideal solution for those who aren’t looking for luxury in their escape from the everyday, but for an unforgettable, hassle-free camping trip. The little island in the middle of Sydney Harbour invites you to go back in time and retrace colonial and maritime history, or take in the island’s top attractions – it often hosts events, such as the Biennale of Sydney, within its impressive heritage and industrial buildings. After exploring Cockatoo, you can end the day by camping in one of the tents on the waterfront. All you’ll have to do is bring your food and cooking utensils to make the most of your magic sleepover.

Prices: from $150 per night for two people (Monday to Thursday) or $175 per night (Friday to Sunday)

Luxury level: 8/10

Nestled in the bush in the spectacular Jervis Bay area and just a two-hour drive south of Sydney, Paperbark Camp is the place to enjoy some quiet, lazy days surrounded by nature, with pristine beaches and national parks just around the corner. The canvas safari-style tents are built above ground amid the eucalypts and paperbarks, and offer luxurious accommodation amenities, such as a wraparound decking and an open-air private en suite. Also onsite is a gorgeous restaurant and communal lounge, the Gunyah.

Price: from $495 per night including dinner, bed and breakfast for two people.

VICTORIA

Luxury level: 6.5/10

Happy Glamper gives you the opportunity to experience a fuss-free camping trip, anywhere you want, all across the Mornington Peninsula. No tent to pitch, no sleeping bag to untangle, no heavy equipment to carry. All you have to do is choose your location/spot and Happy Glamper will set up your night’s lodging before you arrive. You can choose from either bell tents or Lotus Belle tents and with your package you’ll receive a heater in winter, all linen and bedding, towels, chairs, an LED lantern, board games, books and magazines, a combination lock and fairy lights – if you book a powered site. In terms of where to relieve yourself, each spot you choose is located on a local foreshore campground, and Happy Glampers are welcome to use the ground’s amenities.

Prices: from $360 for two people for two nights. One night stays are also available mid-week.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Luxury level: 9/10

The Ikara Safari Camp’s luxury tents offer exactly what you would expect from its safari-style premise, with a full-size king beds, en suite bathrooms, air conditioning, private decks and your own fire pits for a little bit of marshmallow roasting. All in the heart of one of Australia’s most underrated destinations, the Flinders Ranges.

Price: from $320 for two people per night.

Luxury level: 8.5/10

Choose a permanent luxury tent among the mallee woodlands, or stay in the glorious ‘Swagon’ – a re-engineered wagon topped with swag-style tent and transparent ceiling – cue endless stargazing, especially if you acquire the help of the site’s eight-inch computer controlled telescope.

Price: two nights from $1825 with tours included.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Luxury level: 6/10

Probably our pick of the Kimberley glamping spots, no one we know has ever regretted staying at Kooljaman. Owned and run by the local Indigenous community, the Bardi Jawi, the whole experience is so infused with local culture that it leaves all guests truly transformed. Right on the beach at Cape Leveque, 210 kilometres and about six hours’ drive north of Broome, the glamping accommodation comes in two different levels: basic glamping, which is comfortable camping with single beds or more safari-style luxury tents.

Prices: bookings are all on a package basis, from $1390 for two in a mini safari tent, for a three-night stay including all meals.

Luxury level: 8/10

The crew from one of Australia’s largest cruise and tour companies, APT, were so successful in the Kimberley tour market that they created their own glamping camps to cater to their guests. The three camps are Bungle Bungle Wilderness Lodge, Bell Gorge and Mitchell Falls, and all offer a touch of luxury in the amazing remote outback. The Bungle Bungle Wilderness Lodge includes open-air dining, three course dinner and buffet breakfast, as well as a fully equipped bar and lounge to relax in after a long day of exploring.

Prices: From $443 per night for two people, from $590 per night for two people with breakfast and dinner included.

Luxury level: 8.5/10

Hidden in the heart of Karijini National Park, the Karijini Eco Retreat offers a broad choice of accommodations, ranging from campsites to deluxe eco tents and dorm-style cabins. The retreat is located at Joffre Gorge and embraces a greener style of accommodation. It’s 100 per cent owned by the local Gumala Aboriginal Corporation, which acts according to the interests of the Aboriginal people of the region. Lunch boxes and snacks are provided daily and an Australian restaurant on the campground offers traditional meals.

Price: prices start at $315 per night for two people in the Deluxe Eco with Ensuite including continental breakfast.

Luxury level: 8.5/10

Surrounded by the dunes of the Cape Range National Park, the Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef makes the ultimate place to combine a bush-and-beach camping adventure with luxury accommodation. Each of the safari-style tents offers all the amenities you would expect for an eco-luxe camping trip – including the marvellous panorama of the bushland and the ocean beyond. As the camp sets its priorities on sustainability, it abides by strict tenets of minimal impact. Therefore, it uses solar-generated power, contains composting toilets and provides native herb soaps. Your stay also includes chef-prepared meals and drinks from a select open bar, as well as snacks.

Price: starting from $1500 per night for two people, including national park entrance fee as well as guided wilderness activities. Minimum stay two nights.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Luxury level: 9.5/10

The Northern Territory’s Longitude 131° brings glamping to a whole new level. Completely renovated and overhauled, this wildlife oasis is hidden among dunes with a spectacular view of Uluru. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to feel at one with the desert of the Red Centre while enjoying exclusive tranquillity and luxury. Offering all the amenities of a five-star hotel, you can decide whether to spend your time resting on your balcony with a luxury swag and the warmth of a fireplace, receiving a relaxing treatment at the spa, dining at the Dune House restaurant, or watching the sun go down from the dune-top bar with as much French champagne as you can handle. A prime spot for discovering the NT’s outback, and the spiritual heart of Australia, this magical basecamp is a place like no other.

Price: from $1500 per person per night for a twin share in a luxury tent. Minimum stay two nights.

Luxury level: 7.5/10

Located at the north-east coves of Bremer Island, the Banubanu Beach Resort offers premium comfort to a maximum of 10 guests at a time. The Deluxe Beachfront Eco Tents are situated directly at the beach and equipped with king-size bed, en suite bathroom, pedestal fan and private deck. For those who prefer rainforest vibes, the retreat has beach house cabins among the monsoonal vine thicket, also with private bathrooms.

Price: from $350 per person including breakfast, lunch, dinner and soft beverages. Minimum stay two nights.

Luxury level: 7/10

The Wildman Wilderness Lodge in the Mary River Wetlands is the ultimate spot to embrace the wilds of the Top End. While the romantic ‘Habitat’ comes with air conditioning and premium furnishing, the safari tents offer a more basic, but still stylish option. The lodge is situated on the edge of Kakadu National Park and provides a wide range of tours and activities. Also, packages including day tours to the park are available.

Price: from $615 for two people per night.

Luxury level: 6/10

This magical campground nestled in the middle of Kakadu National Park consists of five-metre bell tents, set up in the woods. All of them feature full-size beds, solar lightning and fans, so just the touch of luxury needed for a hassle-free camping trip. Flashcamp is a pop-up hotel and will be set up till 16 September, so don’t miss out!

Price: from $149 for two people per night.

TASMANIA

Luxury level: 8.5/10

One of Australia’s first truffle orchards decided to expand its horizons and is now offering boutique glamping on its farm. Just a 45 minute-drive from Hobart, its owners set up five luxury tents directly on the edge of Derwent River, each one with a private deck facing the water. The tents and en suites are fully equipped and offer all the amenities a hotel room would. Each tent is connected – via a boardwalk – to the lodge, where you can enjoy breakfast, dinner, and drinks or just relax in one of the fireside lounges.

Price: from $599 for two people per night, with a river view.

Luxury level: 6.5/10

Huon Bush Retreats is a great choice for all those who want to experience an original camping trip – with a hint of luxury and without the usual hassles of camping. Among cabins and campgrounds, the retreat has set up a selection of teepees, all placed within the natural bushland of the Huon Valley. Each tent contains a pull-out bed, a cosy wood-fired heater and a music device. As they are all nestled in the woods without any major clearings having been made, you’ll be completely surrounded by nature and its residents while sitting on your little covered deck. Sanitary facilities and a camp kitchen supplying essentials are just around the corner, as well as an outdoor bath for two. This glamping opportunity combines nature, comfort and an affordable price point.

Price: from $95 per night for two people in the Deluxe Teepee.

Luxury level: 8.5/10

Spending a night at Wingtons Glamping is like going back in time to the 1930s – with today’s advantages. At Clarence Point, Tamar Valley, in the heart of Tasmania’s premier wine region, Wingtons erected three canvas bell safari tents. Furnished with vintage pieces and decorations including steamer trunks and Persian-style carpets, you’ll also find modern conveniences such as wi-fi and Bose bluetooth speakers. Furthermore, each tent contains its own private bathroom teepee with hot water and flushing toilets, and an outdoor kitchen with barbecue.

Price: from $220 per night for two people.