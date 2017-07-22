Journalist and co-host of Network Ten’s Studio 10 and host of Shark Tank talks about her love of camping and how to hit Fortitude Valley. 1. As a child, our family holidays were always to… cheap and cheerful spots where we would pitch a tent and get back to nature. One of my favourite places to go as a kid was Second Lagoon on Bribie Island, where you can camp almost on the beach, just behind the dunes. Falling asleep to the roar of the ocean is heaven! 2. Now if I have time for a short break… I love to pop down to the Gold Coast to unwind. Tallebudgera Creek and Palm Beach are gorgeous, easygoing places.

3. My local’s tip for my home town brisbane is… to make sure you grab some brunch at a cool cafe in Fortitude Valley before taking a stroll along the Riverwalk in the sunshine. Finish the day with a cheap beer at Merthyr Bowls Club at New Farm on the river – they do great food, too. 4. My souvenir of choice is… a fridge magnet. I’m a sucker for these from faraway places – the gaudier, the better. 5. My carry-on is usually filled with… a spare change of clothes, a book and a pack of cucumber and aloe make-up wipes, which are great for a quick ‘truckie shower’ if you want to feel fresh in a hurry.

6. My travel wardrobe always consists of… a super comfy pair of walking shoes. I love getting to know new places on foot.

7. When I'm on the road, I'm listening to/watching… a new podcast or documentary on my iPhone, but if I'm on a plane for any extended period of time then it's trashy reality telly all the way! 8. My last holiday read was… Murder in Mississippi by John Safran. It's a murder mystery that I could not put down when I visited Positano in Italy a couple of years back. I was pregnant with my son, Paul, so I took that trip a little easier, soaking up the sun and reading by the beach. 9. I can't leave home without my… cucumber and aloe wipes! The next time you're on a plane for 14 hours, you'll know why. 10. My favourite Australian restaurant is… a little Italian joint called Il Perugino in Mosman, Sydney. The staff are warm, the food is authentic and it's a special place for my hubby and me – he proposed after dinner there. 11. The most adventurous thing I've ever done on holiday is… well, I'm actually pretty sedate on holidays. I'd rather chill out and recharge than chase an adrenaline high. While my husband has run with the bulls in Spain, the most daring thing I've done is get a fish pedicure in Thailand. 12. The last place I visited was… Zurich, Switzerland (stunning place, so expensive!) for three days and we haven't really had a holiday since having our son (born December 2015). I think we're at that phase of our lives where our trips will be very kid friendly. I just have to convince my city-slicker husband to give camping a go.