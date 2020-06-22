Luxico – The Family Home Hotel

Luxico is much more than just five-star accommodation, supreme privacy and comfort. Every family who stays with Luxico have their own private concierge who will prepare the house to personalised requests, from food and wine to experiences and services.

But it is not all about Mum and Dad. To make sure little ones are happy so parents can truly enjoy the getaway, the kids concierge will arrange personalised special items like Luxico’s signature personalised toy box filled with their favourite games.

To really allow families to connect and relax, Luxico offers fully staffed options including chef and nanny services. Enjoy the bespoke villa-style hospitality we love so much in places like Bali, in some of Australia’s most stunning residences: from chic city pads to incredible beachside escapes and sprawling country abodes.

These exceptional stays allow ultimate immersion in their enviable locations with all the attention of a world-class hotel. To ignite a little wanderlust and, perhaps, house envy, here’s a sample of Luxico’s signature locations…

Mornington Peninsula

Allow yourself to submit to an idyllic rural setting at Halarah, one of Luxico’s achingly beautiful Mornington properties. Choose from a bucolic vineyard and cattle farm set amid undulating emerald hills and with a refined and elegant farmhouse. You’ll be sure to feel a little farm lust on this charming retreat. Or check into The Samantha, a coastal sanctuary that invites the outdoors in with a beachside estate that will keep design-lovers in a constant state of rapture thanks to serious architectural cred.

Sunshine Coast

Explore the holiday haven that is Noosa and her lush natural beauty on an escape that will please everyone. If the kids are a little older, elect to stay in high-end glamour at The Beachouse, a vast, open and opulent home with a draw-dropping ocean outlook that leaves nothing understated. Or bed down in an architecturally significant abode that’s so cutting-edge it could draw blood. With minimalist chic and considered touches of extravagance, Mooloolaba Oasis is akin to an international design hotel.

Byron Bay

Give yourself over to Byron’s chill and relish a Bali villa experience on home ground. Whether you prefer beachside or hinterland, the whole family will relish a holiday in this coveted destination. A stay at AJA in the lush hinterland hills will have you surrounded by laid-back luxe in a soothing-toned, pavilion-style home complete with dream-sequence pool cabana. Or take sanctuary at one of Australia’s most exclusive beachside addresses in true celebrity fashion. Fringed by towering palms, our Wategos Villas with their monochromatic, open-plan design are so hip it hurts.

South Coast and Southern Highlands

Enjoy the relaxed pace of the NSW South Coast and highlands, where you can take a front-row seat to watch the drama of the ocean or bliss out on bush vibes. At Hossegor House watch the drama of the ocean unfold from this high-sheen Werri Beach home with award-winning undercover lap pool. Or settle into the polished charm of Possum Gully Lodge, a Berry property reminiscent of a traditional country manor, albeit with a contemporary, Hamptons-inspired upgrade.

For more information, visit luxico.com.au