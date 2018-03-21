Holidays are seldom relaxing when you’re picturing how much it’s going to cost you, ph... READ MORE

6. My last holiday read was…

Matthew De Abaitua’s The Red Men.

7. I can’t leave home without my…

Kindle.

8. My travel wardrobe always consists of…

Kathmandu hiking boots, a ridiculously garish wide-brimmed wicker hat bought at Gladstone airport and as many boxer shorts as I can carry.

9. When it comes to packing, I…

make meticulous checklists, and then zip-tie bags closed when I’m done.

10. The type of traveller I aspire to be is one that…

gets to know what makes the people where I go the same as the people from where I’m from.

11. I’ll never forget the time…

we were on holiday in Japan, taking the 300-kilometre-per-hour bullet train from Tokyo down to Kyoto. We were disembarked to change trains about half way, and were supposed to catch the 1.13pm train onward. At 1.11pm a train pulled up at the platform we were on and so we jumped on. We ended up going 300 kilometres per hour in the wrong direction, and yes there had indeed been another train two minutes later – we were just used to jumping on the train that vaguely looked and sounded like it was the right one at the roundabout time. It’s all good, the same incredibly efficient rail system that we got lost on ended up getting us to Kyoto only 30 minutes later than we had expected.

12. If I could live anywhere in Australia I would live…

In beautiful Melbourne.