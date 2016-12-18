Australia’s beloved surf clubs are having a makeover, one divine architectural design at a time. Out with the red and yellow and in with the cool whites, raw natural woods and sleek steel.

Here, our our favourite five from across the country.

1. City of Perth SLSC, WA

Sitting beside Perth’s beloved City Beach is no ordinary surf rescue centre. Taking almost two years to build, this leisure precinct is complete with restaurants, parkland, function areas, gym and an al fresco green roof for picnicking. Complementing the coastal dunes, the sleek concrete club has won awards for its design. citysurf.asn.au

2. North Bondi SLSC, NSW

One of Australia’s most famous surf clubs for more than 100 years underwent a rebuild in 2013 and is now being dubbed ‘The Opera House on the Sand’. The new four-level building boasts an exterior of curved lines and is clad in mottled Trencadís mosaics that sparkle in the Sydney sun. The facility includes a gym, sauna and two function rooms with panoramic beach views, as well as a courtyard, bar and members’ lounge. northbondisurfclub.com