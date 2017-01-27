Bondi Vet and host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and The Living Room, Dr Chris Brown, is an intrepid traveller with a soft spot for home. 1. As a child, our family holidays were always to… A different national park every holiday in our Jayco pop-top caravan. Dad’s a vet, so every trip would centre around a wildlife experience. He once put a piece of meat on a string and buried a beer can with stones in it, so if a dingo took off with the meat the can would rattle and we’d all wake up! It worked – I think the dingo got the fright of its life. 2. Now if I have time for a short break, I head straight to… The beach. A favourite is Iluka on the north coast of NSW; it’s great for surfing and it’s pretty uncrowded up there. 3. My local’s tip for Bondi is… Bronte Baths. They’re just as beautiful as Icebergs, if not more so. Also try Raw Bar Japanese, and the angel hair tuna pasta at Bondi Trattoria is pretty exceptional.

6. The most adventurous thing I've ever done on holiday is… The Hadaka Matsuri naked festival in Japan, held in winter. Fuelled on saké, we ran through the streets in mawashi (sumo nappies) as buckets of water were thrown at us! It ends with about 10,000 people at a temple where the goal is to catch lucky sticks that are thrown out by the priest to win a lot of money. I had them at one point but almost had my fingers broken off! It was crazy. 7. My souvenir of choice is… In-flight eye masks. I have hundreds! It's a bit of a funny one, but eventually I'll make something out of them. 8. The best bed I've ever slept in was… At Bungle Bungle Caravan Park. It wasn't the most comfortable but we could see the stars from the roof of our tent. I hardly slept because it was so amazing. 9. The last place I visited was… The Azores, volcanic islands in the Atlantic Ocean, studying sperm whales and the next place I am booked to go is… the Great Ocean Road, maybe by motorbike. It's meant to be the best motorbike route in the country.