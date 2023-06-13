For the first time, Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas will call Sydney home next cruising season.

Royal Caribbean’s Radiance-class ship, Brilliance of the Seas is set to sail into Sydney, and home port in the Emerald City this upcoming summer season. If you love thrills, world-class dining and spectacular entertainment, this is the ship for you. Highlights include a 12-metre rock climbing wall, the Adventure Ocean youth programme and nine delicious dining options. All aboard for an unforgettable adventure.

Key dates: Starting in October 2023, the ship will sail on voyages out of Sydney for the summer season. On April 12, 2024 Brilliance of the Seas will depart Sydney for Hawaii.

Capacity: Brilliance of the Seas is a 2,543-passenger ship.

Best suited to: families. There’s the complimentary Adventure Ocean Programme available for children aged three to 17. Kids (and adults too) will love the arcade where classics such as Pacman and table hockey sit side-by-side with Guitar Hero, Fast and the Furious Drift. There’s also an outdoor children’s area Adventure Beach on deck 12 featuring a waterslide and pool.

Where does Brilliance of the Seas sail from?

Brilliance of the Seas will be based in Sydney for the Australian summer cruise season.

Where does Brilliance of the Seas sail to?

There are a number of itineraries sailing out of Sydney including voyages to Tasmania, to Melbourne, and to Adelaide. Add to this, sailings to the South Pacific, to New Zealand and an Australian voyage through Queensland, Darwin and Western Australia which also takes in Indonesia.

Sustainable practices

In 2016, Royal Caribbean partnered with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and has developed a series of programs and goals to help in the long-term health of our oceans and to protect some of its most iconic wildlife. WWF and Royal Caribbean’s work together focuses on three key areas: emissions reduction, destination stewardship and sustainable sourcing.

Some of these programs include 2,000 Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC)-certified tours, and sustainable sourcing practices for coffee, tea and sugar – commodities with the highest environmental impact. Royal Caribbean is also working toward sourcing 90% of wild-caught seafood from Marine Seafood Council (MSC)-certified fisheries and 75% of farmed seafood from Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)-certified farms in North America and Europe.

Dining

There are nine dining options onboard including a la carte table service at the main dining room and the global flavours of Windjammer, which come at no extra cost. For that special occasion, book into one of the specialty restaurants. Here are some of the highlights.

Giovanni’s Table

Enjoy Tuscan family-style dishes at this rustic Italian restaurant including house focaccia served with marinated artichokes, olives and pesto, fluffy gnocchi and veal osso buco paired with creamy cheese polenta, ripe tomatoes and sautéed greens. Dining here comes at an additional fee which is around US$25.

Chops Grille

Feast on prime cuts of steak at Royal Caribbean’s hallmark Chops Grille where the chefs will hand cut, season and grill each steak to your specifications. Far beyond a typical steakhouse, here you can also treat yourself to Maine lobster and other surf and turf delights. Dining here comes at an additional fee which is around US$35.

Izumi

Sit down for a Japanese-inspired dining experience at Izumi. Sample fresh sashimi and sushi as well as ramen and teriyaki. Dining with little ones? Ask for a kids’ menu, it’s got plenty of smaller-sized versions of Izumi’s delights. Dining here comes at an additional fee which is around US$35, though depending on what is ordered, it can be less.

Bars

There are nine bars and lounges onboard from cocktails at the Solarium to a pint at a traditional English pub. Here are some of the other highlights.

Vintages

Sample wines from the world’s renowned vineyards at Vintages. Perfect for a pre-dinner drink, here you’ll find the perfect drop of malbec, merlot, riesling, pinot grigio and more.

Schooner Bar

Head for nightcap at the nautical-themed Schooner Bar, where perfectly mixed cocktails and live entertainment come together. Be prepared for fun-filled singalongs around the grand piano.

Viking Crown Lounge

The Viking Crown Lounge is the ultimate spot to soak up panoramic views while sampling your favourite cocktail. After the sun goes down, take to the dance floor and boogie to the band.

Activities and entertainment

By day, hit new highs by scaling 12 metres above deck on the rock climbing wall, then try your skills on a round of mini golf. Lounge poolside, sit back in a bubbly whirlpool and catch a movie, or head to the Vitality at Sea Spa and fitness centre for a treatment or a workout. Come nightfall, be entertained by singers and dancers showcasing their skills in the variety revue, Centre Stage and sing along to modern stage hits in Now and Forever. Keen to turn up the heat? The Tango Buenos Aires show slips into sultry rhythms and heart-racing beats.

Cabins

Brilliance Of The Seas has 1075 staterooms including Interior, Ocean View, Balcony and Suites. Suite staterooms offer more space and comfort as well as additional perks such as concierge service, priority boarding and departure privileges, and dedicated entertainment seating, that is, the best seats in the house. Enjoy an everchanging vista every day in your balcony or ocean view stateroom, or retreat to your interior stateroom, and use the rest of the ship as your loungeroom with a view.

Deck plan

Brilliance of the Seas is made up of 13 decks, on the very top is the ‘Fairways of Brilliance’ mini golf course, the rock climbing wall, and the Viking Crown Lounge.

Itinerary highlights

The five-night Tasmania sailing visits Hobart but the seven-night Tasmania cruise also takes in the New South Wales ports of Newcastle and Eden. Also recommended is the six-night Melbourne and Hobart cruise. There’s also a nine-night Melbourne and Adelaide cruise, an eight-night, 10-night and 11-night South Pacific cruise and an 11-night sojourn taking in the best of Queensland. See the sights of the North and South islands on a 12-night New Zealand cruise itinerary. For a longer voyage, step aboard for the 16-night ‘All-Out Australia and Indonesia’ sailing from Sydney, north to Queensland, Darwin, Indonesia and then down the west coast of Australia, disembarking in Fremantle.

Shore excursion highlights

On New Zealand’s Bay of Islands, you can fly through the sky on a parasailing trip to see the 144 islands from above. Go tandem with the skydiving instructor and take in that magnificent view.

How much does it cost to go on Brilliance of the Seas?

A five-night Tasmania cruise starts at $671 per person, a 12-night New Zealand cruise starts at $1601 per person and the 16-night ‘All-Out Australia and Indonesia’ starts at $5999 per person. (Note: Prices are correct at time of publication. Please check the website for price changes.)