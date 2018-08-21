Quentin Long gives us a no-holds-barred reality check about the supposed glitz and glamour of being a travel writer.
Every couple of weeks I get a lovely email from someone inquiring about how to become a travel writer.
That someone is usually a bright, enthusiastic and optimistic 18 to 23-year-old female whose parent’s advice to “do what you love” is still ringing in her youthful ears.
This fortnight’s email was from Tori Hyland in South Australia. Tori is obviously a very intelligent young woman because she also wanted to know if you can make a decent living as a travel writer.
Well, I did let her down gently… sort of.
If you want to make a load of cash, pick a new profession. The majority of people in travel writing are not wealthy, probably could not afford to do it without the generous support of a high-earning partner and their future earning potential looks likely to decline as opposed to grow. The economics of being a travel writer are not adding up and won’t for some time, if ever.
Popular = saturated
There are three universal loves that almost every aspiring writer wants to specialise in: music, travel and food. So it’s natural that there are an inordinate number of people out there trying to make a living out of travelling and then documenting it.
Result: not to sound negative, but there are far more travel writers out there than places to buy travel stories and support them. Worse is that the word rates (the amount paid per word) are dropping and the number of outlets buying them similarly shrinking.
Then there is the lucky dip of being actually employed by someone, ehm, stupid enough to own a travel magazine.
The last job ad we posted received in excess of 200 applicants… for an entry-level position… half of whom were seasoned writers.
That’s the truth and the outlook is not great.
What you need to realise before you jump in
To totally vaporise your bubble, it is no where near as glamorous as you think. By the time you are ‘proven enough’ to be invited to travel to the amazing places of the world, travelling by yourself is not fun.
How wonderful to be here in New York… by myself… jetlagged… without my best mate (the wife) to share it with… away from the kids.
It is 1am, you are in the cramped hotel room, knocking out stories after a full day note taking, shooting and eating… by yourself… and knowing you have to do it all over again tomorrow.
It’s definitely not a holiday. It’s lonely, anti-social, exhausting and emotionally draining. Almost all the travel writers I think of when typing this are single, childless and unhappy about it and their lack of income.
It is not a social profession; to make a barely meagre living means such long hours away from home it is not conducive to a long-term relationship let alone present parenting.
If you still want to be a travel writer, here are my tips
So if that doesn’t dissuade you Tori, here are my tips on how to give yourself a slight chance of becoming a travel writer, making a living just above the bread line.
Tip one
Start a blog and make it a religious devotion to write as much as you can – at least once a week.
Tip two
Pick up a decent DSLR camera and take a photo twice as often as you update your blog.
Tip three
Enrol in a journalism course. Work as an intern as often as possible. Save every penny, spend it on travel and then blog on that.
Tip four
Read like a woman possessed, travel writing classics like our top 10 Influential Travel Books and anything else.
Tip five
Read everything as a critical reader and not as you; look to see what devices the writer has employed to tell a yarn.
Tip six
Challenge yourself; take the best piece of travel writing you have read lately, do the experience yourself and see how you would write it.
That will reveal to you the challenges of evoking for a reader an experience that is honest, inspiring and just a little helpful.
Tip seven
Seek out places that may run your work in the interim – our reader stories [link] is just one.
Tip eight
Then enrol in Rob McFarland’s course and sap every ounce and milligram of intelligence and insight you can from his brain.
And maybe just then, you can hire me.
As an established freelance travel writer myself, I agree with every word that Quentin has written. He has pretty much nailed it when he comes to describing the travel writer’s life. My only caveat would be: if you have the energy, drive and commitment to keep at it, being a travel writer can also be highly rewarding. You get to work for yourself, do something you love (write and travel, one would hope) and see the most amazing places you would never otherwise get a chance to see. But, as with any “arty” profession, only a very few rise to the top and are able to truly enjoy a decent income along with the perks. Before you plunge in, just think: how many singers/painters/authors actually make it, and what kind of slog do they have to go through to do so? And then make a choice with your eyes wide open to be a travel writer or not. In the meatime, don’t give up the day job…
Good advice Quentin, particularly the bit about coming on my course
I feel I need to balance the scales a little here. Yes, it’s competitive (coveted professions always are); yes, it can sometimes be lonely (but not always – often you’re travelling with a group of other journalists or can take a partner or a friend) and yes, you’ll be paid a pittance. But, as Brian points out, you’ll be paid to do something you love.
I spent 9 years in a “proper” job (an IT consultant working 70-hour weeks) and wouldn’t return to that world for all the iron ore in WA. When I look back at the experiences and memories I’ve collated over the last 8 years, it was worth every rejection, every delayed flight and every night spent eating tuna pasta at home.
The only thing I’d add is that having taught hundreds of aspiring travel writers, there is one characteristic (over and above an aptitude for writing) that will determine whether you succeed: perseverance.
I know so many talented writers who haven’t been published simply because they haven’t persevered and see a lot of ordinary writing out there from people who obviously have.
Don some Teflon-coated rejection armour and keep popping up in someone’s inbox until you finally offer them something they want…or they publish you just to shut you up
HI guys, I want to throw a bird among the pigeons and beg to differ…as an aspiring (not perspiring) travel writer with a vision-impairment, I have my own intrepid crew that have to accompany me on my trips across the globe, as my eyes, my photographers, my guides, my translators, my chauffeurs – it’s great fun, for me at least! No, never lonely, we have conquered many a terrain with my white cane, and now I can blame Rob for his advice to keep persisting, keep cracking the whip, so we never give up! Cheers, Maribel Steel
Go for it Tori from South Australia
The world is a beautiful place ,Explore it and let us all know what you see so we can follow in your footsteps at least mentally if not physically.
I have travelled on my own all my life and cannot say that i have ever been lonely .Alone yes,but by choice.
Good Luck
As a writer who stumbled into travel writing (which continues to be a cherished sideline because it’s not economic for me) I agree with Quentin’s observations and sensible advice. I admire the full-time nomads, but I love my home too, and being able to afford to live in it. Travel writing doesn’t meet my budget, but it’s fulfilling in other aspects. Don’t give up your day job unless you’ve crunched the numbers. The goal posts are shifting all the time. It is indeed a shrinking market for paid articles. Dogged persistence is the key, and learning how to write in a unique style and better than the guy in line ahead of you. I was given sage advice many years ago: make the editor feel guilty for not publishing you.
I’ll second 99% of this. When people find out that I’m a travel writer, I’ll often hear: “Wow, I’ve always wanted to do that.”
My first question is always whether it’s the writing or the travel side they’re interested in. If the latter, it’s not going to work. There are better jobs for seeing the world. If the former, good luck to you. As Quentin explains, it’s not easy. A lot of people can make a part time living out of it. Few can make a full time living. But my key tips…
1. Develop a voice. You can always play ventriloquist and throw that voice, but you’ll get most work from editors who love you rather than kinda like you. If you’re interchangeable, you’re not going to be loved.
2. You’re also not going to be loved if you’re unreliable. ALWAYS file copy before the deadline.
3. Be the person that solves an editor’s problems rather than creates them. If they can chuck the job (occasionally a somewhat undesirable job) to you, and know you’ll do it well, on time, you’ll get lots more jobs.
4. You can probably cut the adjective or ‘that’. You can definitely cut the exclamation mark.
5. You’ll earn the most money from busting a gut doing boring donkey work research in places you don’t particularly want to go to.
6. You can’t have a holiday from now on. It’s the rules. Just try it. You’ll be sat by the pool, all twitchy, shaking about not having a notepad to write things in.
7. Write stuff in that notepad, no matter how silly or trivial it seems. It may not matter for the commission you’re on at the moment. It’s vital for the unexpected commission that comes in two years later.
8. The greatest talent any freelancer can have is being able to come up with five story ideas almost instantaneously on the spot. Write any story idea you ever have down somewhere. You never know who might take it someday. And if you give five ideas, it’ll almost certainly be the fifth one you put in as scarcely coherent filler that gets commissioned.