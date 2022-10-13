The ultimate summer music festival guide

Grab your favourite festi-fit and have the glitter at the ready, festival season is here!

Australians love a music festival. I mean so do people in other countries, but there is just something so iconically Aussie about getting festival ready in the sweltering Australian heat.

As a result, spring and summer are absolutely packed full of festivals. Don’t panic though, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to Australia’s summer music festivals, so you can organise your summer of good music and great vibes at ease.

Grapevine Gathering

Hunter Valley, NSW – 15 October

Mount Cotton, Qld – 16 October

For purveyors of fine wine-ups, sip on our musical selection of homegrown and international artists, handcrafted for your ultimate listening pleasure. Grapevine Gathering is back bigger than ever this year and is the perfect pairing for a day out with your Pinot Pals and Grigio Gals.

Hosted by legends ‘The Inspired Unemployed’, Australia’s favourite wine and music pairing festival brings to you the best of both worlds: good wine and good music. Headliners include none other than Peking Duk, The Veronicas, Ball Park Music, The Kooks, Confidence Man, Jack River, and so many more. Be prepared to have some fun!

The Drop

Bondi Beach, NSW – 15 October

Coffs Harbour, NSW – 22 October

Coolangatta, Qld – 21 January 2023

The Drop Festival is a national touring festival that follows the waves, celebrating the quintessential Australian road trip and following the Australian leg of the World Surf League Championship Tour and other associated major surfing events around Australia. The Drop is a music festival dedicated to community, culture, local food and beverages and above all, a shared love of the ocean.

The Grass is Greener

Gold Coast, Qld – 22 October

Canberra, ACT – 23 October

Cairns, Qld – 29 October

Geelong, Vic – 30 October

First conceived in Cairns back in 2016, The Grass is Greener festival has already built up a reputation for dishing some of the best in the biz electronic and indie music acts. In 2022, the festival will be making its way around the grounds, with tour dates in Canberra, Geelong and on the Gold Coast.

This year at The Grass is Greener, punters can expect to see artists like Alok, OneFour, PNAU, Sticky Fingers, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, ZHU, Boo Seeka, Mashd N Kutcher and more.

Fridayz Live

Melbourne, Vic – 4 November

Perth, WA – 5 November

Adelaide, SA – 6 November

Brisbane, Qld – 11 November

Sydney, NSW – 12 November

For its fifth year, Australia’s Biggest Party, RNB Fridays Live is taken to a whole new level. Same vibe, new name, let us introduce Fridayz Live – presented by Hit Network’s RNB Fridays! With Macklemore. TLC, Akon and Shaggy coming to the party, you definitely won’t want to miss this!

Spilt Milk

Canberra, ACT – 26 November

Ballarat, Vic – 3 December

Gold Coast, Qld – 4 December

This year, Spilt Milk is bringing along a giant lineup of international and local heavy hitters, including Flume, The Wombats, Peach PRC, FISHER, Hayden James, G Flip, Spacey Jane and many more for the biggest Spilt Milk to date.

Festival X

Melbourne, Vic – 26 November

Gold Coast, Qld – 27 November

Adelaide, SA – 2 December

Sydney, NSW – 3 December

Perth, WA – 4 December

Festival X will return to kick off summer 2022, this time expanding its reach to five cities across five dates in November and December. Calvin Harris headlines in his second appearance at Festival X; Megan Thee Stallion is headed down under for her first-ever performances and ‘hot girl summer’ in Australia.

Plus, other global icons will take to the stages to bring the party atmosphere and showcase the hottest in new and classic electronic dance music in a lineup finely crafted with a curated selection of festival faves and first-time innovators.

Wine Machine

Swan Valley, WA – 26 November

McLaren Vale, SA – 17 December

Huon Valley, Tas – 14 January 2023

Wine Machine offers an immersive, inclusive and decadent adventure that sparks all senses – including your ears. Boasting some of the finest names in Australian music, Wine Machine’s craftily curated lineup will provide a superb soundtrack while you sip and soak up the atmosphere.

Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, Cut Copy, San Cisco and Client Liaison will be hitting the stage this summer, just to name a few. Coming to Swan Valley, McLaren Vale and the Huon Valley, Wine Machine has also announced dates in March and April for the Hunter Valley, Canberra and the Yarra Valley.

Good Things Festival

Melbourne, Vic – 2 December

Sydney, NSW – 3 December

Brisbane, Qld – 4 December

Good Things is a music festival created by alternative music fans for alternative music fans. Good Things established itself on the Australian festival calendar in 2018, ushered in by an unstoppable army of some of the heaviest and most popular alternative bands the universe had on offer. This year, see the likes of 3OH!3, Bring Me The Horizon, Regurgitator, The Amity Affliction and Sleeping With Sirens at this unmissable festival.

Lost Paradise

Glenworth Valley, NSW – 28 December – 1 January 2023

Ringing in the New Year for 2023, Lost Paradise returns with an all-star lineup. Taking over Glenworth Valley, the mammoth lineup of international superstars and fierce local talent includes Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, Jamie xx, Ben Böhmer, Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, G Flip, PinkPantheress, Ebony Boadu, and loads more.

This year, Lost Paradise is introducing a ban on single-use plastics, requiring all guests to acknowledge the “Paradisian Pledge” in order to purchase tickets. Encouraging its festival attendees to be aware of the environment, the goal is to minimise pollution and leave the campsite with no waste.

Beyond The Valley

Barunah Plains, Vic – 28 December – 1 January 2023

Beyond The Valley is back for the first time in three years! For its seventh year, see Nelly Furtado, Diplo, Lime Cordiale, Dom Dolla, and so many more light up the stage to bring in the New Year.

There will even be a live podcast stage with the likes of Abbie Chatfield’s It’s A Lot Pod, The Daily Aus, Listenable and more to break up the music.

Falls Festival

Melbourne, Vic – 29–31 December

Byron Bay, NSW – 31 December – 2 January 2023

Fremantle, WA – 7–8 January 2023

What better way to spend New Year’s than at an epic music festival with your friends? Byron will always be Falls Festival’s original home, but this year, Falls will be taking the party to two new locations: Birregurra in Victoria and Fremantle in Western Australia.

The line-up? Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Aminé, Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, DMA’s, G-Flip, Rico Nasty, Peach PRC – and that’s only scratching the surface. And if that’s not enough, The OG Wiggles are set to make a special guest appearance! Take. My. Money.

Wildlands Festival

Perth, WA – 30 December

Adelaide, SA – 2 January 2023

Brisbane, Qld – 7 January 2023

Brisbane’s Wildlands Festival will return over this New Year’s Eve period, expanding to Adelaide and Perth too for the first time. With Denzel Curry, Dom Dolla, Kaytranada, Benee and more taking to the stage, Wildlands is going to be off the charts!

Featuring iconic production, decor and arts, Wildlands offers its festivalgoers a day of immersive music and arts escapism unlike any other in Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

Field Day

Sydney, NSW – 1 January 2023

Field Day is the nice way to do New Year’s Day and the antidote to the whole panoply of NYE drawbacks – and since it started in 2002 there’s been no better, fresher way to start the year: out in the sun, grass and leaves of The Domain with a smile on your face, your friends by your side and the best music you’ll hear all year caressing your ears.

Field Day specialises in party music that’s a high-quality mix of house, hip-hop, indie and electronica. With Allday, Mallrat, Peking Duck and Hayden James all making an appearance, there’s no better way to kick off 2023!

Good Love Festival

Gold Coast, Qld – 4 February 2023

Having completely sold out two years in the running, the highly anticipated return of the Good Love Festival will once again welcome more than 14,000 hungry music fans to the pristine shores of the Gold Coast for a full day of good music, good food and incredible Good Love vibes.

Joining New Zealand’s Six60 will be the son of legendary reggae icon Bob Marley, Julian Marley and the Uprising, Coterie, DMP, and Bradamon.

Laneway Festival

Brisbane, Qld – 4 February

Sydney, NSW – 5 February

Adelaide, SA – 10 February

Melbourne, Vic – 11 February

Perth, WA – 12 February

Laneway Festival is back for its 18th birthday with a blockbuster line-up, an all-star cast featuring HAIM, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers, FINNEAS, Mallrat and so many more incredible artists hitting the stage.

The beloved festival is back for the first time since 2020 and is primed to be better than ever with an announcement of the 2023 dates and four flash new venues. Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth are all moving homes, while Brisbane will remain at Brisbane Showgrounds.