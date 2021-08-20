Rows-upon-rows of purple-drenched lavender fields are grown on farms all around Australia – and it is time you get acquainted with the best of them.

From the soothing scent of lavender-infused products and the oddly pleasing taste of edible lavender treats to the grounding experience of wandering through fields of purple blooms, Australians just can’t get enough of lavender.

The soothing, calming properties of lavender might even be enough to cure our prolonged state of pandemic-induced stress. And we’re not the only ones who think so. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused Australian lavender sales to spike, and new research by La Trobe University and AgriFutures Australia will investigate exactly how we can make our country a world leader in lavender oil exports. Undoubtedly the world needs lavender as much as we do right now.

In the meantime, we give you a list of the most beautiful lavender farms around the country. Daydream about your next visit, which should hopefully arrive just in time for the lavender season.

Bridestowe Lavender Estate, Tas

To get the obvious out of the way first, let’s venture northeast from Launceston to arrive at the rural town of Nabowla. Population 112. Here you’ll find Bridestowe Lavender Estate, which is renowned for its seemingly endless fields of lavender flowers that bloom each year between December and January.

The lavender farm’s history can be traced all the way back to 1922 when its founder Charles Denny sailed from England to Tasmania with a bag of lavender seeds that he procured from the French Alps. With his future in his hands, so to speak, Denny went on to build the world’s largest privately-owned lavender farm; with lavender rows that stretch for about 200 kilometres.

The 260-acre farm costs $10 to visit – a small fee to pay for such a tranquil outing. Pick up one of Bridestowe’s famous lavender ice creams and spend your time roaming and photographing the fragrant purple fields. There are also guided tours that run regularly throughout the day.

Address: 296 Gillespies Rd, Nabowla, Tas

Flowering season: December to January

Unique attraction: The lavender ice cream is a little taste of heaven.

Imagine driving less than 90 minutes out of Sydney to find 25 hectares of picture-perfect lavender fields to run through. Well, a visit to Herbicos is the ticket to your daydreams. It’s home to one of New South Wales’ largest naturally grown lavender farms and yes, it is within reach for Sydneysiders.

Herbicos use their lavender to supply and produce pure, plant-based, natural skincare products. The lavender is even used to produce products for nail care, beauty equipment, salon disposables and hot wax materials.

When visiting the fields, make sure to greet the locals who call Herbicos home. The onsite goat, pig, ram, rabbit, alpaca and peacock will be glad to make your acquaintance.

Address: 440 Mulholland Rd, Thirlmere, NSW. The farm is open to the public on weekends.

Flowering season: December to February

Unique attraction: The range of skincare products that are made from the lavender fields you just frolicked through.

Yanchep, a coastal suburb of Perth, is better known for being home to Yanchep National Park: a beautiful slice of native bush with koala colonies, wild kangaroos, and fascinating Aboriginal lifestyle and cultural programs. Veer inland a touch and you’ll also encounter 25 acres of pristine lavender fields.

When former miners Karla and Gary bought their Yanchep property back in 2005 they were on the hunt for a water-tolerant plant that would blend and complement the rural environment. Initially, they set their sights on olive and sandalwood trees, before finally settling on lavender – and they’ve been opening up their lavender farm to grateful visitors ever since.

Visit today and discover mountains of treats, thoughtful gifts and plenty of essential oils, lotions and other household products.

Address: 272 Old Yanchep Rd, Carabooda, WA

Flowering season: December to February

Unique attraction: The lavender oil is to-die-for.

The Yarra Valley is well known for its food and drink offering, but there are plenty of other reasons to visit the region – including the picture-perfect Warratina Lavender Farm.

Back in 1991, owner Annemarie planted a small plot of lavender on land which had once been a cherry orchard. After people began lining up down to the driveway to catch a glimpse of the purple paradise, Annemarie decided to transform her humble hobby into the business you can visit today – now with more than ten thousand lavender plants to be admired.

Visitors, who are welcome all year round, come to enjoy both Warratina’s Australian-made lavender products and the peaceful atmosphere of the lavender farm. Even outside of the flowering period, the estate is the perfect place to see the turning seasons reflected in the ornamental gardens, native bushland and contoured rows of lavender set against the striking backdrop of the Dandenong Ranges.

Address: 105 Quayle Rd, Wandin North, Vic

Flowering season: November to January

Unique attraction: Warratina hosts a lavender festival each November. Come and enjoy the spoils of the setting alongside market stalls, live music and craft demonstration.

With 100 acres of manicured gardens to explore, the only problem you’ll encounter at Lavandula will be finding the time to explore it all. It’s the kind of place that is just bursting with photo opportunities – rambling vines, manicured gardens, sweet little picnic spots and, of course, plenty of blissful lavender.

Speaking of bliss, Lavandula is one of the loveliest spots we know of for a wander and a bite for lunch. Explore the restored 1850s homestead, coo at the runabout emus and make your way to the little restaurant outback, where you can sit under light green leaves and watch as a gaggle of geese perform their synchronised routine following each other around the grass. They break formation only to chase after scraps. Or the occasional small child.

Address: 350 Hepburn-Newstead Rd, Shepherds Flat, Vic

Flowering season: October to January

Unique attraction: The onsite restaurant – La Trattoria – is your opportunity to indulge in some famous Daylesford produce.

Taking a short break on Kangaroo Island is one of the best ways to revitalise the tourism businesses that are still recovering from the impact of the 2019/20 bushfires and ongoing pandemic.

It is here, nestled within the 540-kilometre-long stretch of rugged island beauty, that you’ll find Emu Bay Lavender Farm. The space – which stretches over 51 acres of land with an estimated 7,500 lavender plants – is owned by a fifth-generation Kangaroo Island family.

Visit during summer to get the full bloom experience. During these months, the famous KI Ligurian bees are busy pollinating the flowers to produce their signature lavender honey.

Around 8,000 bunches of lavender are harvested and stripped each year to distil around eight kilograms of essential oil – no wonder essential oils often come with a hefty price tag. You can learn more about the fascinating process on your visit.

Address: 205 Emu Bay Rd, Wisanger, SA

Flowering season: December to February

Unique attraction: If you can’t make it to Emu Bay in person, browse the range of Lavender-infused recipes online here.

The Queensland Scenic Rim serves as the perfect backdrop to the purple perfection of Kooroomba Vineyards and Lavender Farm. The property houses a cellar door and an upscale restaurant and gift shop that overlooks a six-hectare vineyard and a field full of lavender.

Perhaps more famous than the seemingly endless rows of lavender is the freestanding chapel that stands among it. Countless couples have used the aesthetic surroundings as a place to get hitched.

If you’re not here to say ‘I do’, then wander through the six types of lavender that grow on the property and soak up its beauty instead. You can also enjoy the view from a window seat at the onsite restaurant. There are 180-degree views from Mt Barney to Mt Alford, which you can enjoy while sipping on a glass of chardonnay from the vineyard.

Address: 168 F M Bells Rd, Mount Alford, Qld

Flowering season: December to January

Unique attraction: The open-plan chapel is worth it for the Instagram post alone.