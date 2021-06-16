Gone are the days when a trip camping (or glamping) is considered roughing it. Particularly when you have some of these high-tech camping gadgets.

Quentin Long shared his favourite camping gadgets to keep you warm in the wild on a Today Show segment recently. Here, find a rundown on each of the products featured for you to invest in before you hit the road.

If you’re in need of some location inspiration, click here for the the best campsites to visit during winter.

Necessity forces creativity; new flavours come together simply because they are all you packed. The Kookabox is as close to a kitchen as you can get while camping, made of aircraft-grade aluminium for an ultra-lightweight and extreme durable experience.

This world-first product comes complete with all the bells and whistles of home. Fully functioning, the kit includes a saucepan, frying pan, four stainless steel plates and desert bowls, four insulated stainless steel mugs which can be used for hot or cold drinks, four drinking cups, BBQ implements including tongs, spatula, salad spoons, vegetable peeler and scissors, stainless steel cutlery for four, four stainless steel spice/condiment containers, five litre water tank with electric pump, LED lighting and a chiller/cooler box. Plus, a separate drawer to hold your oils and sauce bottles. You’ll never go without again.

This crafty invention is the first truly portable fire pit. It packs up smaller than a camp chair and weighs pretty much the same, but opens up to a 60x60cm gadget that is large enough to keep the whole party warm.

Lots of camping accessories these days come with more contraptions than a James Bond car. The Pop-Up Pit however sets up in just under 60 seconds, sans the use of any tools. It folds away in 90 seconds – once your fire is extinguished of course.

Camping doesn’t have to be synonymous with bad food. The Campfire Cooking Grill helps to make light work of good meals in the great outdoors. It’s constructed with sturdy steel and coated with high-temperature resistant paint for good looks and durability.

The four independent swivel arms hold two cooking grills and two hanging hooks, giving you plenty of room to cook up a feast for the whole campsite. No one will eat trail mix for dinner on your watch.

The thing we miss most when camping? Hot showers. This baby from Wanderer Hot Water goes from zero to hot in less than five seconds, is fully portable, provides three litres of hot water per minute, and has a rechargeable battery. The unit can be mounted vertically or attached to the optional shower stand (sold separately) and includes an easy to read LCD. Includes water heater, shower head, water hoses, filter and pump, power lead, gas hose and regulator that easily hooks up to your LPG gas tank for instant hot water. Hot stuff.

The first of its kind in the world, stay warm in the wild with the OzTent non-electric heat adjustable sleeping bag.

We needn’t explain the benefits of a sleeping bag that heats itself. Anyone who has been camping in a colder month will recognise that braving the elements is much easier with some attention paid to detail.

The Oztent Redgum HotSpot Sleeping Bag is inspired by aerospace-grade sleep research to maximise your outdoor sleep comfort. Padding is specifically designed to support core muscle sections, and change temperature depending on your preferred conditions. There are five points of active heating that can be adjusted, as well as a soft and comfortable flannelette inner lining fabric.

Speaking of unique sleeping bags, have you cottoned on to the Selk’Bag trend yet?

In essence, it’s an insulated suit. Hard-core outdoorsy people have been wearing similar looking contraptions for years in sub-zero temperatures; the difference with the Selk’Bag being that they are designed without the inconvenient technical specs.

These wearable sleeping bags provide mobility, comfort and warmth for all the outdoor chaos that could be thrown at you. There’s a two-way zipper that grants easy access to pants pockets, and elastic hand enclosures which transition to gloves in a flash.

It might not churn out your half-almond milk, half-unicorn tears, single-origin ristretto, but the LiTech Coffee & Tea Kettle does produce a decent cup of rocket fuel.

Made from anodised aluminium, it’s lightweight, durable and ideal for outdoor use.

For the ultimate solar performance, give the KT Solar 120W Portable Folding Solar Mat a go. There’s nothing much to report about a product like this, particularly because it does exactly what it says it’s going to do.

With its unique and compact size, the portable mat can either lay flat or hang via corner eyelets for maximum solar positioning. Featuring six powerful monocrystalline cells in a 20W configuration, it’s the sustainable way to generate and retain energy at the campsite.

