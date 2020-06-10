The most romantic things to do in the Blue Mountains

Lush bushland, beautiful mountains and boutique villages – the Blue Mountains region is the perfect backdrop to a romantic weekend away.

Create unforgettable memories in one of Australia’s most pristine settings, filled to the brim with romantic ideas to add to your itinerary. But if you need some inspiration, set your sights on the below.

Spend your afternoon gazing into each other’s eyes, yes, but also gazing at panoramic views over the Megalong Valley.

Hydro Majestic is one of Australia’s most iconic historic hotels. It’s also known for having some of the best views in the Blue Mountains. A winner on both fronts.

Get comfy in a plush chair, sip sparkling wine and indulge on finger sandwiches, fresh scones and decadent pastries – all served on a traditional triple-tiered stand. A fireplace adds warmth in autumn and winter.

And if you eat and drink yourself into a forgivable frenzy, the on-site rooms are art-deco inspired, and perfect for continuing the romance into the evening.

Pack a picnic lunch and set your sights on a romantic walk through the Everglades Gardens.

Tucked into the iconic village of Leura, this Art Deco expanse was designed and built in the 1930s by Danish-born landscaper Paul Sorensen. Now owned by the National Trust, the 5.2 acre property is a playground of lush green slopes, tranquil pools, fragrant flowerbeds and winding pathways.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, find a hill on the edge of the Jamison Valley escarpment to perch on. Or, if you’d prefer, take a seat at the on-site tearooms – with interiors that would leave Jane Austen envious.

Could we really write a list of loved-up musings and not make mention of one the most romantic places on Earth?

Touted as one of the country’s most luxurious stays, Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley is set among more than 2800 private hectares of rugged and peaceful bushland cut through by the Wolgan River.

The well-appointed freestanding villas all feature a fireplace, veranda and private pool (naturally). Not to mention the pampering treatments at the One&Only Spa, wildlife safaris, nature walks and heritage tours.

If you weren’t in love when you arrived, this accommodation will have you declaring your affections for each other in no time.

Ditch the blockbuster cinema experience for a more boutique, cosy one at Mount Victoria Cinema.

Built in 1934, this treasured icon is a window into the golden age of Australian country picture theatre culture. They have an eclectic array of quality films on the roster – from Australia and abroad including arthouse and children’s films, new releases and classics.

The venue and parking facilities are wheelchair accessible. The snack bar serves up an array of homemade choc tops, hot soup and more.

Bilpin – known as the Land of the Mountain Apple – houses a plentiful supply of quality fresh cider, all of which can be perused at your leisure.

Surrounded by World Heritage listed mountains, majestic rivers and six national parks, the fertile soil, mountain elevation and mild climate have all contributed to Bilpin’s reputation as one of Australia’s premium orchard growing regions.

Nowhere is that more prevalent than the orchards of the Bilpin Cider Co. Founded by Sean Prendergast in 2011, a trip here is a lesson in both the iconic drink, and the region’s bountiful history.

Stop at the cellar door to taste some of their varieties (including non-alcoholic!) and also take the time to roam the orchard – its home to some friendly sheep and alpaca.

Snag a bargain at a vintage shop

From Leura, to Katoomba and Blackheath, there are an array of hotspots all over the Blue Mountains to satiate your shopping fix.

The Cat’s Meow features semi-abstract artworks, craftworks, furniture and trinkets. There’s the Leura Toy Shop (a major hit with kids) and a famously antiquated Candy Store in which rows of tantalisingly transparent jars loaded with traditional candies, liquorice and chocolates generate a constant flow of giddy clientele.

Leuralla, a bright, white 19th-century mansion ringed by gardens and overlooking the Jamison Valley, is jam-packed with fabulous toys from the last century.

If you love the thrill of a vintage find, drop by the Victory Theatre Antique Centre & Café and pick up a treasure. Or perhaps rare books are more your thing? Find one at Mr Pickwick’s in Katoomba. Discover homewares at Maison Montage and fashion and footwear at Trumps (Spanish shoes? Yes please!).

For the ultimate shopping experience, head to Lyttleton Stores at Lawson. This historic collection of buildings, established in 1884, has morphed into a sustainable living nook, with organic produce grown on site as well as a range of locally sourced items, including art and pottery. They also run workshops for sustainable living, including indigo dyeing and cheese making workshops.

Take a helicopter tour

Sometimes, an aerial view is the best way to fully appreciate the scale and beauty of a landscape. With the vast size of the Blue Mountains, a scenic flight lets you cover maximum terrain in minimum time.

There are plenty of operators that will take you on your journey, veering you through the stunning plateaus, cliffs and valley landscapes, expertly dodging the eucalyptus trees. Experience the Three Sisters, Katoomba, Megalong Valley, Jamison Valley and the Warragamba Catchment in ways you would never otherwise be able to.

No loved-up couple could resist the powers of this incredible Japanese Bath House.

Also known as ‘Sparadise’, this is the place to go when you’re looking for a bit of relaxation in the mountains. Visitors are encouraged to surrender to the beauty of nature and take in every tranquil opportunity that presents itself.

There are private and public onsens – a staple in Japanese bathing culture. You’ll also find relaxation baths, spa treatments, a private Buro and a tea room. Everything you and your SO could ever need.