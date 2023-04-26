Whether you’re getting hands-on or enjoying as a spectator, the art scene in Newcastle is as dazzling as it is diverse.

We scoured the city to find everything from cultural tours to street art and historic architecture; venture into the heart of the Newcastle art scene and you’ll also find the city’s neighbourhoods packed with vibrant restaurants and bars.

Follow our 48-hour guide for what to do when the open road beckons, and you’ve got a few days to look at Newcastle anew.

Day One

9am: Fuel up at Arno Deli

Culture lovers need to eat. Head to Arno Deli in the heart of Newcastle for coffee and a decadent breakfast cannolo. Word to the wise: pick up a mortadella, pistachio and stracciatella panini to refuel on the go, allowing for more time to enjoy artworks along the way.

10am: Tour the tunnels at Fort Scratchley

Military buffs will be interested to learn that Fort Scratchley was the only fortification in the country to fire on an enemy naval vessel during the Second World War. The fort was built looking out over the ocean in the late 1880s and is also a historical museum.

11am: Seek the offbeat with a street art tour

You’ll see great examples of Newcastle’s street art scene everywhere: from eclectic Hamilton to the harbourside precinct of Honeysuckle, and from the beaches back to Bolton Street. Download a map from the Big Picture Fest or sign up for a tour with Newcastle Afoot to find everything from a giant geisha girl to a large-scale portrait of David Bowie. Rebecca Murray has also left her mark on everything from signal boxes to posts as part of the Pillar People project.

1pm: Take a lunch break at bar Humbug

Humbug Newcastle is a neighbourhood restaurant and bar serving an inventive roster of pasta dishes, as well as bar snacks and an all-sustainable wine list. This cool space doubles as a gallery, with framed works from local artists lining the walls and adding pops of colour to the elegant dining room. It’s one of the best places to eat and drink in Newcastle.

3pm: Book a cultural Muurrung Marai tour

Book a Muurrung Marai tour to learn more about the Awabakal and Worimi peoples, the Traditional Custodians of the land and waters within Mulubinba (the Indigenous name for Newcastle). Join founder Amos Simon on a bus tour that loops around Nobby’s Head and Glenrock Conversation Area to gain a deeper understanding of the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region through an Indigenous lens.

6pm: Enjoy dinner at Flotilla

Wickham was made wonderful when Flotilla anchored itself to the backstreets of the neighbourhood. Awarded a hat in the 2023 Good Food Guide, the restaurant – led by charismatic manager Eduardo Molina – is a shining example of the city’s elevated culinary scene. Flavour comes first at Flotilla, but head chef Jake Deluca also uses the ceramic plates as a canvas to artfully arrange each seasonally inspired dish. Everything, from the food to the service to the vibe, is stellar.

Day two

8am: Fuel up at Elementa

Follow in-the-know locals to Elementa, a small local eatery framed by a leafy outlook on the banks of Throsby Creek. Located just a four-kilometre walk from Newcastle CBD, the waterfront dining spot feels like a find. Do as the locals do and order the avo on toasted sourdough with seasonal greens, a staple on the all-day brunch menu. Elementa is one of the star venues during Newcastle Food Month, one of many incredible annual festivals held in the harbour city.

10am: Stroll Newcastle’s architecture

The ultimate art lover’s guide to Newcastle should include a self-guided tour of Newcastle’s architecture. Spend the day strolling around buildings, where it’s clear that cultural and creative forces have collided to create spaces that have enhanced Newcastle’s liveability. Pinball around landmarks such as Newcastle City Hall, the Civic Theatre and Baptist Tabernacle, and admire the Edwardian-era freestanding terrace of Miss Porter’s House.

12pm: Discover the history of Earp Distilling Co

The back story of Earp Distilling Co. is that it was fitted out with a selection of tiles from sister business Earp Bros, one of Australia’s oldest family-run businesses. It’s for that reason alone it deserves to be on our art lover’s guide. Design geeks will also appreciate the fact that the botanical artworks dotted around the distillery were drawn by Roslyn Earp, the family matriarch. Book a gin blending class in the industrial chic distillery to enjoy alongside a dozen Dawson’s oysters.

2pm: Experience The Lock-Up

Take a dip at Newcastle Beach before wandering around The Lock-Up, an 1800s police station reimagined as a contemporary art space. The Lock-Up is housed within one of Newcastle’s most significant heritage buildings and includes a purpose-built gallery space, heritage-listed cells, and an installation square that was once the prisoner’s exercise yard. One of the keys to getting the most out of The Lock-Up is to start at the Past Meets Present: The History of the Lock-Up exhibition.

4pm: Make your own art at Decked Out

Try your own hand at getting creative with an adults-only workshop at Decked Out with local artist Mitch Revs. Design and paint your own skate deck (just add wheels once the paint has dried) or learn the fundamentals of canvas art.

7pm: Listen to live music

Is music more your thing? Roll on to the east end of the city to The Lucky Hotel, where you can bend an elbow with Newcastle’s bohemian set while listening to live music. It’s all pink flamingos, pineapples and cacti at this playful Palm Springs-inspired pub that’s a top spot for a bop and a beer. Enjoy BBQ king prawns and tuna tostadas in the open-air courtyard before ambling upstairs to your perfectly pared-back room.

9am: Visit Newcastle’s art galleries

Bounce between Cooks Hill Galleries, Curve Gallery, cStudios Art Gallery, Newcastle Art Space and Blackstone Gallery to see works by Newcastle’s up-and-coming artists. Head to The Creator Incubator if you’re pressed for time: the lively hub houses 38 resident artists, designers, makers and thinkers. Newcastle Art Space also hosts regular exhibitions, inspiring art talks and workshops.

