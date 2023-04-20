Your essential coffee companion – where to find the best coffee in and around Byron Bay.

With the early starts in Byron, it’s important to know where to find a good coffee before you hit the beach. Whether it be in Byron town itself, or a bit further afield in Brunswick Heads, Mullumbimby or out in the hills, we have listed 9 of our favourites.

The coffee-drinking community in the Northern Rivers (as with the entire community itself) is strong, vibrant and nurturing – coffee and smiles is what you get. Just remember though, that while coffee places open early, they close early as well (so be prepared – you will be hard-pressed to find a good cup past about 2 pm).

Sparrow

A local’s favourite, Sparrow offers delicious Allpress coffee on the go. With a cute hole-in-the-wall outpost on the main street of Bangalow, and a bigger corner space in the heart of Byron town, Sparrow is known for its super friendly and fast service.

They have different types of milk and dairy substitutes on offer, as well as a few croissants and pastries for the road. An essential stop. (They also have locations within McTavish, and in QLD in Burleigh Heads, Nobby Beach and Port Douglas as well).

Address: 1/47 Johnson, Byron St, Byron Bay; 1A/32-34 Byron St, Bangalow

Baker & Daughters

Bakers & Daughters is a happy place to be. Owners Beck and Matt are gorgeous people and always deliver coffee and their good honest food with a smile. Proudly serving Ona coffee – their ethos is simple – connecting great people with great coffee. This is another local favourite (the queue outside all day says it all). Not only great coffee and consistently excellent service, but delicious bread and baked goods as well.

Address: 28 Burringbar St, Mullumbimby

Daily Counter

Daily Counter is another local’s favourite and a mainstay in Brunswick Heads for many years now. Sarah and her team serve up delicious Allpress coffee with super friendly smiles. They also offer a small food menu as well, think granola, croissants, and bagels. Open 5:30 am-12 pm.

Address: 15 Tweed St, Brunswick Heads

Roadhouse

Another local’s favourite, Roadhouse (or “the Roadie”) in the morning is known for its excellent Allpress Espresso coffee and other warm tonics and drinks that are perfect to kickstart your morning. Try their “Magic Mushroom” spiced hot chocolate – it’s amazing.

Address: 6/142 Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay

Byron Moonshine Coffee Roasters

A lovely family business out in the Byron hinterland in the charming village of Federal. Moonshine is a premium speciality coffee roaster making fair trade and organic coffee, supplying many of the cafes throughout the region.

Address: 447 Federal Dr, Federal

High Life

Not only do they serve delicious Allpress Espresso coffee, but High Life also serves other amazing warm tonics, and always have the best playlist and the most delicious organic and seasonal food on rotation as well.

Bun Coffee

Bun Coffee has been roasting coffee in Byron Bay since back in 2005. A boutique, speciality roaster that sources beans that are Organic, Fair Trade, or Rainforest Alliance. Their takeaway cups and lids are also fully compostable and biodegradable. Lovely people and great coffee – in the Byron Bay industrial estate.

Address: 17/1A Banksia Dr, Byron Bay

B Smoothie Bar

In February 2023, B Smoothie Bar moved into a stunning new space in Habitat. Still serving their exclusive Bare Blends smoothies, they now offer delicious coffee as well, by Marvell Street Coffee (a local roaster that started roasting back in 2009, in a small shop on Marvell Street in the heart of Byron Bay). Open until 3 pm (which is a bit later than most, so good to remember).

Address: Habitat/5 Easy St, Byron Bay

Postcard

Nestled in the backstreets of the Byron Bay industrial estate, Postcard also serves up delicious Marvell Street Coffee. Not your standard cafe, they do great coffee and a spot of food – a colourful offering of fresh juices, salads and pastries- together with a curated selection of local independent clothing brands, as well as the Higher State Surfboards shaping bay, where you can watch Kai Ellice-Flint handshape his custom, original boards through Postcard’s designed porthole windows.

Address: 18 Acacia St, Byron Bay

Tones at Sōko

Another gorgeous space from which to enjoy a delicious Allpress Espresso coffee, you will find Tones at Sōko tucked away in the Byron Bay industrial estate. As well as your coffee, you can also grab a quick breakfast or a bunch of beautiful Braer flowers, who share the same space.

Address: 4 Acacia St, Byron Bay

Still craving for more? Eat your way through the lush hinterlands at the incredible restaurants in Byron Bay.