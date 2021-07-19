The best Byron Bay camping spots

Camping is the quintessential old-school Aussie getaway.

Think immersion in nature, communal jam sessions, toasted marshmallows, stargazing and fresh air. Whether you’re the kind of camper who likes to travel with the barest of essentials at hand or you like to hit the road stocked with all the mod cons, we’ve got you covered ­­– under canvas or a stripy rollout awning. Here is a list of the best campgrounds and holiday parks in and around Byron Bay aimed at those with varying budgets.

Wake to the sound of waves crashing on the sand at Wreck Beach from your campground located just metres away at First Sun Holiday Park. First Sun Holiday Park in Byron Bay is popular with both caravanners and campers and includes barbecue and picnic areas, well-equipped camp kitchens as well as 24-hour security.

This is not an episode of Survivor or Bear Grylls: if you run out of baked beans, you can just pop up to the shops in the town centre. The site options include unpowered and powered sites, two of which will cater to large motor homes if you decide on a sudden upgrade.

You can pitch your tent on prime real estate at Reflections Holiday Park, which has campgrounds dotted up and down the coast of NSW. Again, this is not Nomadland. You are not unmoored from society; the campsite is located just a short walk away from the main strip of bars, restaurants and shops. Despite being so close to the bustle of Byron Bay, you will still be able to hear the gentle lapping of waves and birdsong in the air of an early morning. The campground has a kitchen, BBQ and laundry facilities as well as school holiday activities and even wi-fi.

Want to convince your better half about the merits of camping? Will an ozone-filtered swimming pool and a deluxe safari tent do the trick? Discovery Park Byron Bay is located only two kilometres from town near the banks of Belongil Creek, which snakes through the dense bushland.

The holiday park, which also includes a range of cabins, powered and unpowered sites for tents and vans, is predominately aimed at families who like to socialise as it includes shared BBQ facilities, laundry, a camp kitchen and café as well as a bouncing pillow, waterpark and wi-fi. Despite having the convenience of modern facilities, you can still hear the creak of forest birds and the rhythm of the ocean.

The beauty about camping near to the township of Byron Bay is that if anything goes pear-shaped you can just duck into town? Kids have an earache? Pop into the chemist. Tired of tin spaghetti? Wash all your bits in the camp shower and treat the family to dinner at The Italian Byron Bay. Byron Bay Holiday Park is regarded as a bit of a local gem, located on 11 hectares of parkland that tumbles down to Tallow Beach. Hard-core campers will love the bush camping vibe and the fact the campground is home to resident koalas, echidnas, wallabies and native birds. You can even spot whales from within the confines of the park.

If you’re a chilled-out kind of camper looking for your tribe, chances are you will find a few kindred spirits at the Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park. This absolute beachfront park has sites to suit all comers from safari camping tents to self-contained cabins and caravanning and camping spots.

Located five kilometres south of the centre of Byron Bay, this classic Northern NSW campground brings to mind the camping trips of your childhood albeit with a few additional upgrades such as an undercover dining area, free barbecues and modern camp kitchen. Dreaming of an escape to the country? Stroll along this exclusive stretch of coastline to see how the other half live.

One of the No. 1 reasons people leave the comforts of home behind to go camping is to connect with nature and step away from the humdrum of their everyday existence.

Regardless of whether you see yourself as a camper, glamper or someone who appreciates all the mod cons (ie a cabin dweller), those driven to book a stay at Broken Head Holiday Park are united by their need to switch off and enjoy a laidback holiday where they have time to indulge in their favourite recreational activities such as fishing and surfing. The campground has direct access to Broken Head Beach and is surrounded by a national park. Onsite facilities include an onsite kiosk, BBQ area with camp kitchen, laundry facilities and a tour desk.