Byron Bay’s cafes are up there with some of the best in the country. Here is a list of some of our favourites.

Byron Bay is one of the few regional towns in Australia that is on the top of everyone’s destination dining lists. The local crowd here is decidedly in-the-know and one of the many reasons the food culture here is so good is because the town’s denizens – a mix of long-term locals and smug sea changers – demand it. Here’s the inside track on some of the best cafes in and around Byron Bay. One thing to remember is that it is hard to find a cafe open past about 2 pm in Byron so make sure you go early.

1. Folk

Folk is a local bolthole that treats vegetarians as VIPs. It’s also popular with flexitarians who come here to eat and eat well.

Our favourites at the garden cafe tacked onto a caravan park, where tree stumps serve as stools and railway sleepers define the veggie patch, include the smashed avo on organic sourdough (of course) with house-made dukkah, garden greens and toasted seeds; the Folk burrito with spiced biodynamic brown rice and quinoa with organic black beans, spiced kraut and cumin-roasted pumpkin; or the classic Folk Nourishing bowl (for all the rainbow goodness); and for something sweet, try their house-made banana bread and chocolate brownies. They are now hosting Folk Nights on Fridays – offering a curated dinner menu, live music, and good times.

Address: Lot 1, 399 Ewingsdale Road, Byron Bay

2. Roadhouse

The Roadhouse (or Roady to the locals) is a rustic-chic wonderland that is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Located on Bangalow Road, on the outskirts of Byron Bay, The Roady is where you will find a crowd of in-the-know locals and digital nomads enjoying a hit of coffee before they start their day.

Grab a spot in the sunny courtyard filled with the comforting fragrance of burning wood for baked eggs with wood-fired capsicum, kale, Persian feta and charred sourdough for brunch or the noteworthy Roady green bowl. We strongly suggest trying their “magic mushroom” spiced hot chocolate.

Address: 6/142 Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay

3. Combi Byron Bay

Combi doffs its hats to the surfers and hippies who converged here in the 1960s and ‘70s in their VWs and helped to shape the northern NSW town. The Combi-sized eatery, located a couple of blocks away from Main Beach, spills out onto a courtyard that has a kind of surf-shack groove.

Combi is a honeypot for locals and visitors young and old who stroll down here after a Bikram yoga sesh to inhale cold-pressed juices as iridescent green as the surrounding jungle. Try the acai bowls, healthy banana bread, and nourish bowls for a more filling option.

Address: 25 Fletcher St, Byron Bay

4. Vagabond

This gorgeous bright and happy space in the Byron industrial estate’s Habitat offers humble, plant-based food and beautiful providore items. You will find healthy smoothies, delicious salads, nourish bowls, unbeatable cakes (we recommend the lemon, rosemary, and olive oil one), and fresh flowers (only on Fridays) supplied by local grower, Flora and Daisie.

The coffee is great as well – Vagabond use their own 100% organic blend that they blended with their roaster in the Yarra Valley in Victoria – they have been using the same blend for over 10 years. And the best bit, there is a huge tree and pretty lawn area right outside where you can take your food and enjoy it in the sun.

Address: Habitat, 1 Porter St, Byron Bay

5. Punch and Daisy

Head to Mullum to find this nearby local hangout. Punch and Daisy serve all-day brunch, delicious cakes and sweets, as well as excellent Moonshine coffee and chai locally made and brewed in-house. For food, order up their brown rice nasi goreng followed by a generous serving of the house-made Portuguese cheesecake. Open until 2 pm.

Address: Studio 2/105 Stuart St, Mullumbimby

6. Tones at Soko

Another gorgeous space from which to enjoy a delicious Allpress Espresso coffee is in Tones at Sōko tucked away in the Byron Bay industrial estate (right next to the St Agni store). For breakfast try the coconut sticky rice or swing by for a Tones Banhi Mi or “Nice Rice” bowl for lunch and pick up a bunch of beautiful Braer flowers (who share the same space).

Address: 4 Acacia St, Byron Bay

7. The Byron Bay General Store

The Byron Bay General Store is a local institution, proudly serving locals and travellers since 1947 in one of the Shire’s oldest commercial buildings. Gather in the earthy eatery, which was once home to Greys Store, Craig’s Store and Macs Milk Bar, to eat and drink and stock up on local goods that include everything from gourmet granola to cold-pressed juices. Feel better about yourself and order the brekkie bowl of mixed grains, roasted sweet potato, grilled tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, and sprouted salad with sauerkraut.

Address: 26 Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay

8. Federal Doma Cafe

If there is one cafe we’d deem as something extra special, it’s this one. Tucked away in the hills in the tiny village of Federal, Doma is a charming little cafe run by two heavenly Japanese couples that serve authentic Japanese flavours with love. The service is sweet and friendly, and the atmosphere is super relaxed.

It’s not Japanese food as you know it (although you can still order sushi) but you will find amazing burgers (we recommend the halloumi one), delicious eggplant, choc chip and nut cookies, matcha panna cotta, Okinawa cheesecake and so much more.

On Saturdays, you might be able to grab a loaf of Rakkenji Hakkou (fermented bread). The Rakkenji method uses sweet potatoes, carrots, apples and rice. Eating this bread makes you healthy from the inside out! They also have an equally amazing sister cafe in Bellingen, three hours south of Byron, called Qudo.

Address: 3/6 Albert Street, Federal

9. Three Blue Ducks Byron Bay

Every trip to Byron should include a visit to The Farm and a meal at Three Blue Ducks.

The Three Blue Ducks’ front-of-mind mission is to ‘grow, feed, educate, give back’ while respecting honest, real ingredients, supporting ethical local growers and embracing the local artisanal food movement.

Sit in the rustic farm-style cafe, located about 8.5 kilometres from Byron Bay, to enjoy roasted pork loin with charred greens, blackened onions, and apple sauce or order a picnic hamper to enjoy on the grounds of the 34-hectare working farm.

Open for breakfast, lunch and sometimes dinner, but you can always choose to have your own private picnic instead. Just bring your own picnic rug and wander along The Farm trail until you find a spot you like, and they will provide a food hamper for you.

Address: 11 Ewingsdale Road, Ewingsdale

10. Top Shop

A sit-down meal at the Top Shop in Byron Bay translates to lazing on a blanket on a lawn littered with friendly folk who seem to share a kind of cloud-clearing optimism. Whether you’re in search of a cup of expertly made coffee or a bacon and egg burger, the hippy-chic cafe housed in an old 1950s milk bar has an arty ambience and an edgy young crowd of creatives that will see you eavesdropping on their more interesting lives until the early arvo.

Address: 65 Carlyle St, Byron Bay

11. Bayleaf

Bayleaf cafe is a long-time favourite with locals and visitors alike. Order up a coffee from Gold Coast roaster Blackboard – a tried and tested blend of ethically sourced beans – while you peruse the menu.

We recommend the Sweet Potato Flatbread made with purple kumara flatbread, pumpkin and confit garlic puree, roasted heirloom Dutch carrots, kale and cherry tomatoes, add a couple of garlic-fried eggs. The scrambled eggs with feta, salsa verde, fresh rocket, avocado and chilli on toasted sourdough is also a real crowd-pleaser.

And if you’re up for a hair of the dog… they serve an excellent Bloody Mary made with Lord Byron Distillery gin. They’ve also recently introduced a curated wine, beer and cocktail menu. You’ll find plenty of seating inside and out, but you might have to wait a bit for a table during peak times – it’s worth it.

Address: 2A Marvell St, Byron Bay

12. Beach Byron Bay

The location of the Beach Byron Bay cafe is hard to beat, they are one of the only cafes in Byron that has direct access to the beach. You can choose to dine in the more formal restaurant section or order takeaway from their little Kiosk window.

We recommend grabbing an egg and bacon roll and a coffee from the Kiosk and heading straight down to the beach.

Address: 2 Massinger St, Byron Bay

13. Woods

Expect delicious seasonal, local and sustainable dining in a very cute, rustic space at the back of Bangalow in the Art Precinct. Woods prides itself on building community and spreading good vibes. They are situated right near the weekly farmers market in Bangalow making it the perfect place for a pre or post-coffee. It is a true local meeting point. Whether you have time for a quick coffee, a leisurely meal or an early dinner (during the summer), you’ll be glad you did.

Address: 10 Station Street, Bangalow

14. Mangosteen

A cute local favourite just behind the main street of Bangalow, Mangosteen is only open for lunch and serves delicious Japanese dishes in a very relaxed and casual setting. Find great sushi and lovely staff.

Address: 38 Byron St, Bangalow

15. Clunes Store & Cellars

Clunes Store is so much more than just a general store. They are a boutique wine cellar, a bustling cafe, a post office – and they do it all with a whole lot of heart. They have recently expanded the cafe menu with an afternoon offering, serving wine and cheese, and local produce and provisions from within the store and cellar. A dinner service is also in the works. This is a wonderful one-stop shop in the hills.

Address: 33 Main St, Clunes

16. High Life

This tiny little spot, tucked off the main road, is where you will find some of the best breakfast and lunch food Byron has to offer. The service is friendly, the music is ALWAYS good, and the food – which is always organic and seasonal – is beyond delicious.

We highly recommend their toasted sandwiches, the rice cakes with avocado and sprouts, the tempeh salad, and the mushies on toast. You can’t go wrong. Everything is so healthy, nutritious, and delicious. The drinks menu includes a range of warm beverages and tonics, including Allpress Espresso coffee, turmeric ginger latte, and the magic mushy drink. Make sure to swing by during the week as they’re not open on weekends.

Address: Shop 5/103 Jonson St, Byron Bay

17. Yum Yum New Brighton

It’s the only cafe in New Brighton perfectly positioned between the beach and the weekly farmers’ market – held in New Brighton every Tuesday. Serving their own special ‘New Brighton Blend’ from local roasters The Branches Coffee, alongside brunch from 6:30 am to 1 pm every day, as well as wood-fired pizzas on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Dogs are very welcome at Yum Yum, the cafe is only 200 metres from one of the best “off-leash” beaches in the Northern Rivers.

Address: 50 River St, New Brighton

18. Keith – Murwillumbah

Recently under new management, Keith is a gorgeous little cafe in the heart of Murwillumbah serving specialty coffee (by local Byron Bay roaster, Beam Coffee), tasty food – think chicken pies, toasties with hand-cut mt warning smoked ham, brie and caramelised onion jam, fresh orange juice and more.

Address: 132 Murwillumbah St, Murwillumbah

Original article written by Carla Grossetti and updated by Georgia Hopkins.