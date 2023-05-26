Escape the grind and find your bliss in Byron Bay’s most luxurious surroundings.

Luxury accommodation in Byron Bay is all about recharging and indulging in the finer things, surrounded by natural beauty. From holiday rentals to unique hotels, we have pulled together a list of our top 10 picks.

1. Blackbird Byron

Hidden away in the hills of the Byron hinterland, Blackbird Byron is one of the most spectacular and luxurious places to stay in the region, only 20 minutes from the centre of Byron Bay.

Hidden at the base of the Koonyum Range, this industrial chic hotel boasts stunning views over Mount Chincogan, the ocean and out to the Cape of Byron. Enjoy them while dining on your complimentary, hearty home-cooked breakfast made with local produce each morning, lovingly prepared by host Victoria Spring.

Owner James Hudson has built three environmentally sustainable pavilions featuring concrete floors and reclaimed timber.

2. Raes On Wategos

Housed on the most coveted real estate in Byron Bay, Raes On Wategos is a boutique hotel that embodies the very definition of laid-back yet refined luxury. This perfectly quiet pocket of Byron Bay, with its sparkling turquoise waters and pretty beach houses tucked into the hills, is more beautiful than words can explain.

From the moment you arrive at this all-white 1960s villa on the edge of the idyllic Wategos Beach, you can tell you are somewhere special. Accommodation options include a villa, two penthouses and four luxury suites, all perfect to wind down in after a night of contemporary Australian at the Raes Dining Room, and sunset drinks at the Cellar Bar. There is also a swimming pool, a small day spa with heavenly treatment options, a little boutique, and surfboards for guest use.

3. The Atlantic Byron Bay

As the first in town, The Atlantic is the most iconic of all the boutique hotel offerings in Byron Bay. Perfectly located right in the centre of everything, its four unique cottages, connected by wooden pathways and surrounded by palm trees, have been lovingly restored.

With immaculate interiors inspired by owner, Kimberly Amos’, travels with family around the world, the feeling is one of ultimate relaxation – more like home than a hotel.

The hotel is currently undergoing huge renovations with no set re-opening date, but they promise to be back “bigger and better”.

4. The Range

Situated on an incredible 120-acre property in the Byron Bay hinterland, stylish The Range is the perfect place for a luxury getaway with friends or family.

The Spanish-inspired home exudes rustic charm with exposed stone, wooden elements, and artisanal accents. Across the property, you’ll find macadamia trees, ponds, rainforests, and a plethora of wildlife. The courtyard is the perfect spot for an al fresco meal or take a plunge in the pool before detoxing in the infrared sauna.

Find three different accommodation options: The Range Homestead (three bedrooms, sleeps up to 14), The Barn Studio (one king-size bedroom), and The Cabin Inn (two bedrooms). Housekeeping, airport transfers, and a concierge service are included. You can also book extra services such as a pre-arrival villa stocking service, a chef service, babysitting, and more.

5. Halcyon House

Located just 45 minutes up the road in the Northern Rivers, Halcyon House is a beachside-motel-turned-design-mecca that has put the sleepy Tweed Coast hamlet of Cabarita Beach firmly on the weekend-away map.

A vision in blue and white, conjured up by Brisbane designer Anna Spiro, each of the 19 rooms and two suites are exquisitely layered with one-of-a-kind vintage furniture, eclectic groupings of art (dubbed Halcyon hangs) and patterned prints on everything from the bedheads to the walls.

The rooms are almost too lovely to leave, but that would be denying yourself the chance to laze by the pool, cocktail in hand, book into the adjoining Halcyon Spa (with its equally swoon-worthy design) or enjoy a long lunch at Executive Chef Jason Barratt’s award-winning Paper Daisy.

6. The Bower

The Bower reimagines the classic beach motel, combining the barefoot ambience of Byron Bay with contemporary luxury. Standing on almost half a hectare, this New York-inspired property offers a range of accommodations, including barns, cottages, hotel rooms and suites.

There’s also an award-winning circular swimming pool, framed by low-hanging palm trees and that famous Byron foliage – all an easy 10-minute walk into the centre of Byron.

7. Soma

Only 10 minutes to Byron Bay and 15 minutes to Mullumbimby, Soma is nestled in 8.9 hectares of stunning rainforest. This luxury holiday rental is equipped with 10 bedrooms and bathrooms, making it a super luxe getaway for a big group of friends or family. It’s most often used as a retreat space, but can also be booked as a private rental (with a four-night minimum stay requirement).

With a lengthy dining table inside and a cluster of smaller bistro tables outside, there are plenty of group-friendly spaces where everyone can come together, and plenty of private spaces to break away for more intimate moments.

The main floor is outlined by floor-to-ceiling windows, framing beautiful hillside views. Dive into the beautiful freshwater infinity pool and say namaste to an amazing geodesic yoga dome in the middle of the rainforest. This is the perfect place for star gazing as well.

8. Pacific House Byron Bay

Fall asleep and wake up to the sound of rolling waves right on your doorstep at this luxury holiday rental right on Belongil Beach. Pacific House Byron Bay captivates at first sight – private, serene and spirit-lifting.

With views of the sparkling Pacific Ocean from every room, this is absolutely beachfront living. Pacific House’s interiors feature dark stone and timber, exposed rafters, floor-to-ceiling windows, patterned screening and stylish curated lighting offering a sophisticated yet uncomplicated design.

A covered outdoor deck is the perfect place to enjoy some evening drinks or long, lazy lunches, and there are lots of cosy spots for quiet contemplation and relaxation with deck chairs, large daybeds, sandstone steps and terraced lawns.

9. Crystalbrook Byron

Located just south of town, Crystalbrook Byron is nestled into the most beautiful 45 acres of magical subtropical rainforest with Tallow Creek running through it. This is a true celebration of nature and calm.

The peaceful bush setting and excellent in-house restaurant, Forest, really elevates a stay here. The menu celebrates sustainability, working hand-in-hand with local farmers, growers and artisans, all to be enjoyed with views overlooking a lush rainforest oasis. There is also Verandah, for very good cocktails, or the Blue Pool Bar if you don’t feel like leaving the water. Guests can also book a spa treatment at the Eléme Day Spa as well.

10. The Sunseeker

It’s the design that really makes The Sunseeker unforgettable. So much thought went into every aspect, with owners Dave and Jess Frid engaging a very talented and inspiring team of local creatives to help bring their dream to life.

Here, a barefoot beach holiday meets a retro LA aesthetic with art, colour, texture, and good vibes at its core. The feeling is of laid-back luxury, while its location – just out of the bustle of town – is perfect; still close enough to the action but a little tropical oasis away from it all.

There are 12 hotel-style rooms and six family-friendly bungalows, the accommodation here is cosy and charming, and a small bar and pool onsite to keep guests entertained.