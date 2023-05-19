Embrace the whimsical, carefree aesthetic of Byron Bay and the world-renowned fashion icons that were born here by foraging for treasures to return home with at our pick of the top Byron Bay shops.

When planning a trip to Byron Bay, it never used to be about the shopping. The beaches, the rivers, the surf, the nature, the beautiful walks and the waterfalls of Bundjalung country in the Northern Rivers of NSW were always the greater appeal. But in recent times, things have changed. Shopping in Byron has started to stand up on its own. There are so many locally grown brands (that have always been there) and other Australian newcomers that have made Byron Bay their home.

The shopping scene is not only better than ever before but quite inspiring as well. From wandering the main streets of town – Marvell, Jonson, Fletcher – to heading out into the Arts and Industry Estate and Habitat, or into the hills, there are many wonderful options. From clothes to furniture, op shop goods to surfboards, homewares, and flowers… there is something for everyone.

We have collated a selection of our top picks in the best shopping areas in Byron and surrounds. This is by no means an exhaustive list, it’s just a few to get you started. We encourage you to use it as a starting point to find your own shopping treasures as you go.

Shops in Byron Bay town

1. Rowie The Label, Marvell Street

This is always our first stop when in Byron. Founded by an exquisite local, Rowie Moore, Rowie’s namesake brand is a favourite amongst locals and visitors alike. Rowie started selling her handmade pieces at the markets over 20 years ago; she now has two standalone stores in the Northern Rivers (one in Byron and one in Bangalow). The Rowie aesthetic pays homage to the effortless style of coastal towns, featuring premium fabrics and sustainable, natural materials wherever possible.

2. Nagnata, Jonson Lane

Nagnata’s fresh new store in the new Jonson Lane Precinct should not be missed. Nagnata is the collaborative creation of sister design duo Laura May and Hannah Gibbs, and this is the place for contemporary movement knitwear that’s perfect for the studio-to-street style.

3. Mister Zimi, Jonson Street

A mainstay in Byron (and beyond) for many years, this is the place to go if you are wanting a big burst of unapologetically bright and bold colour in your wardrobe. Owners Jimi and Zoe Paul take inspiration from 70’s style silhouettes, capturing the spirit of holiday relaxation through their flattering and fun designs.

4. Spell, Browning Street

The ultimate in all things bohemian. Spell is one of the most iconic of all of Byron Bay’s brands, an Australian lifestyle brand that creates ready-to-wear pieces designed to instil a sense of joy, beauty and individuality. Created by two sisters, Elizabeth and Isabella, Spell’s designs are feminine and full of colour and lace and florals.

5. Auguste the Label, Fletcher Street

Auguste is an Australian lifestyle brand that takes inspiration from their favourite eras of fashion: from 70s prints to 80s details to 90s silhouettes, incorporating nostalgia and a love for all things retro to create future vintage pieces. Founded by Ebony Eagles in 2015, Auguste use consciously sourced natural fibres to create timeless products that pay homage to the beauty of femininity.

Other stores to keep an eye out for:

Afends (also in Brunswick Heads), Arnhem Clothing, Small Wonder kids store, The Book Room (for one of the best bookstores ever), Venroy, and more.

Shops in the Habitat Precinct

The Habitat Precinct is a carefully curated selection of flagship stores, small boutiques, and fashion labels all in one place in the Byron Art and Industry Estate. It is also home to the Habitat Collective, their very own concept store – an emporium of beautiful things, showcasing the best of Byron’s local independent brands featuring homewares, clothing and beauty.

6. For Artists Only

This is a go-to destination for the very best Australian and International designer labels. For Artists Only have a consistently impressive curation of the very best clothes, shoes, jewellery and accessories from some of the very best brands. You will find Australian brands such as Alemais, Esse, Ilio Nema, Maison Balzac, Matteau, and Romance was Born, among others.

7. Prae

This is a great stop for anything wellness related. A boutique retail offering, Prae offers a diverse selection of luxurious, coveted essentials within the active, beauty, wellness and lifestyle space.

8. The Beach People

An iconic Australian beach brand by sisters Emma Henderson and Victoria Beattie, The Beach People is where to go if you are looking for any kind of beach essential that is as beautiful as it is practical. Designed to inspire slow living and precious time with family by the seaside.

9. Habitat Collective

An emporium of beautiful things, Habitat Collective is in the heart of the Habitat precinct – opposite Barrio – and showcases the best local independent brands, designers and artisans from around the hinterland.

10. Shack Palace Concept Store

Shack Palace offers a very thoughtful and considered collection of lush bed linens, throws, towels, kitchen utensils, candles, lamps, glassware and so much more. It’s a beautifully dark haven of considered treasures by Frank & Lorna Macchia and their eldest daughter Samara.

Other stores to keep an eye out for:

Arcaa, Children of the Tribe, Department of Simple Things, FAE, F+H jewellery, Nice Martin, and more.

Shops in the Byron Arts & Industry Estate

The Byron Arts and Industry Estate is a must-visit. Just a few minutes outside of town, it is filled with lots of hidden gems such as an amazing yoga studio (hello, Creature Yoga), fashion boutiques, cafes, restaurants, wellness spaces, and art galleries.

11. Tigmi Trading

Tigmi Trading showroom in the Arts and Industry Estate is a beautiful space.

Home to a timeless collection of handmade artisan rugs, unique and iconic vintage furniture, textiles and other artisanal objects for the modern home, founder Danielle McEwan has immaculate taste and has curated the very best of all these things. Tigmi’s timeless collections explore the intrinsic connection between quality, craftsmanship and sustainability.

12. JPN NATIONAL

JPN NATIONAL is a premium Australian brand founded by artist Marty Baptist with its heritage in art and skateboarding. The gallery and concept store in the Arts and Industry Estate celebrates both elements. You will find Baptist’s art and apparel on offer – his work combines a personal form of existentialism with raw expressionist symbolism. A lifetime lived and experienced deep within skateboard and street culture has led to the development of an authentic and unique outsider visual aesthetic.

13. Zulu & Zephyr

At Zulu & Zephyr, another much-loved local Byron Bay lifestyle brand founded by sisters, you will find beautiful swimwear and apparel in its gorgeous flagship store. Creators Candice and Karla Rose are also committed to transparency around the brand’s sustainability journey and roadmap; you will find more details on their website.

14. East Coast General

East Coast General is a gorgeous store. All light and bright and perfectly styled, you will find a beautiful selection of clothes (both vintage and new), kids’ wear, handmade leather goods, jewellery and other curiosities. It is a really lovely and friendly shopping experience.

15. St. Agni

Lara and Matt Fells are the creative duo behind this much-loved Byron Bay brand. The St. Agni store is housed in a beautiful white warehouse space tucked away in the industrial estate. At St. Agni, you will find their iconic hand-woven leather footwear, as well as beautifully functional, refined, and elegant apparel in timeless silhouettes. Every garment, shoe, and production process is carefully considered with sustainability and ethical responsibility in mind.

Others to keep an eye out for:

Temple of the Sun jewellery, Jume (previously Toko Toko), Mark Tuckey, McTavish, Yoli & Otis, Nimbus Co (sell some cute products at the front of the store).

Shops near Byron Bay

16. Our Corner Store, Bangalow

Bangalow is one of many charming Byron Bay hinterland towns you need to visit – and within it, you’ll find Our Corner Store, a modern take on the traditional general store. Housed in a century-old timber shop on the main street of town (that was once the local general store!), Our Corner Store offers a beautiful selection of timeless, high-quality goods that are both beautiful and part of daily life: clothes, homewares, and accessories.

17. Island Luxe, Bangalow

This beautiful old, original building in Bangalow, infused with timeless beauty, is home to the original Island Luxe store (they have an outpost in Byron Bay town as well). Shop Island Luxe’s collection of men’s and women’s apparel, jewellery, homewares (couches, linens, rugs, candles, etc), fragrances, and accessories. There is also a charming little patio area to complement this beautiful textural space of white and wood.

18. Bangalow Pharmacy, Bangalow

No ordinary pharmacy, this is a long-time favourite of ours. The Bangalow Pharmacy is the most beautiful pharmacy we are yet to come across. Full of charm, it carries beautiful, boutique brands such as Aesop, Astier de Villatte, Cire Trudon, and Santa Maria Novella, as well as offering friendly service from pharmacist and owner Angela and her team (who can fill your prescription as well). Another must while in Bangalow.

19. Archer, Mullumbimby

Archer is home to handmade and carefully selected bespoke local Australian-made products including furniture, ceramics, hats, jewellery, artworks, clothing and more. The Archer team work closely with artisans from around the area to deliver high-quality pieces that reflect the lifestyle they live and love – grounded design and timeless pieces.

20. Jenn Johnston Ceramics Studio, Mullumbimby

Mullumbimby is home to Jenn Johnston’s sun-filled home studio which is open to visitors between 9 am–3 pm from Monday to Wednesday (or other times by appointment). At the studio, you will find Jenn’s wheel-thrown and hand-built high-fired ceramic pieces that reflect her love of gardening, travel, cooking and contemporary design. Jenn also offers private classes and courses, and small group workshops.

Vintage, consignment and op shops in Byron Bay

There are a few wonderful op shops and consignment stores to check out in and around Byron. Here are our top three.

21. Global Ripple, Byron Bay

A not-for-profit store with all monies raised going back into the community. Expect to find very high-quality donations sold at good prices at Global Ripple. Unfortunately, the shop’s original premises in the Byron Art and Industry Estate were burned to the ground in a fire back in December 2022, so the charity shop’s new home is just down the road, next to Bunnings, on Grevillea Street. This is not a church-run op shop, but a private charity that raises money for a whole host of other charities.

22. Millar and More, Bangalow

Millar & More is a one-stop destination for luxury homewares and linen, jewellery, clothing and accessories in the heart of Bangalow. They offer a carefully curated selection of international labels that are difficult to find in Australia. And upstairs in The Attic, you will find Millar & More Preloved: a treasure trove for preloved designer clothing and accessories. This is the place to go if you have designer threads to sell or pre-loved pieces to shop for.

23. Oscar & Keane Eco Vintage Furniture, Mullumbimby

This former petrol station is home to Oscar & Keane Eco Vintage Furniture where you can find a good variety of pre-loved, vintage, and retro furniture at good prices. Oscar the owner is a furniture restorer. A treasure trove waiting to be explored.