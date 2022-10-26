Forster delivers a restful summer getaway without the crowds

An archetypical Aussie holiday town defined by its lakes and beaches, Forster is a recipe for recreation and relaxation. One of the many reasons it was voted no. 40 on your list of Top 50 Aussie Towns.

I find a shady spot at the top of the sand dune that rises from the northern end of One Mile Beach. With the rhythm of the ocean in my ear, I pull out my book and lose track of time.

This is the appeal of Forster. With its yawning beaches, restful holiday homes, great restaurants and endless opportunities to get out on the water, a trip here boils life down to the essential ingredients required to slow down, relax and unwind.

For travellers heading to this laid-back Great Lakes town on NSW’s Barrington Coast, this state of being begins the moment they cross the bridge that connects to Forster from its twin town Tuncurry and see the glittering marine hues of Wallis Lake splayed out in all directions.

The town sits scenically on a spit of land between the ocean and the lake and it’s the life aquatic here: with boating, fishing, paddling, snorkelling, whale-watching and even swimming with dolphins (see Dive Forster at Fisherman’s Wharf) all part of the appeal.

Forster’s animated town centre has a dynamic and diverse array of eateries to sample: Beach Bums Cafe overlooking Main Beach is a morning institution. Order Asian dishes at Spice Monkey and tacos, tequilas and sunsets at Si Señorita.

Plunge Cafe is a creative spot in a quiet, residential pocket that is all about community and supporting local, as well as excellent coffee.

One of Forster’s newest restaurants, Isola Riva offers a menu of Mediterranean share plates from a pole waterfront position.

Wallis Lake is also the biggest producer of Sydney rock oysters in the state – enjoy them over a long lazy lunch on the foreshore of the lake at Thirty Three Degrees in Tuncurry.

And then there are the beaches, of course. Forster’s Main Beach, located at the entrance of Wallis Lake, runs from the breakwall to the ocean baths also known as the Bull Ring.

It’s also where the four-kilometre Bicentennial Walk begins, taking in Pebbly Beach before reaching the panorama of Bennetts Head lookout and landing you at the top of the sand dune on One Mile Beach: a favourite spot for families and surfers; where you, too, can find your moment of quiet contemplation.

