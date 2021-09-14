Facebook Instagram Twitter

Finding good coffee, black opals and adventure in Lightning Ridge

Artesian Bore Bath, Walgett NSW, Australia Artesian Bore Bath, Walgett NSW, Australia

14 September 2021

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

DEALS

10-day Tropical Island holiday with Cosmos, from $4,234 pp/twin share*

From the tranquil bays of Great Keppel Island to the stunning Great Barrier Reef, tour Queensland’s tropical islands with Cosmos. Includes 9 nights in comfortable accommodation, 13 meals, private air-conditioned motorcoach  and more!

  • Wildlife cruise and 4-wheel drive tour on Fraser Island
  • Tour & tasting at Bundaberg Rum Distillery
  • Scenic cruise through the Whitsundays to Great Barrier Reef, and much more!
View More >

Winter Escape at The Remington Orange

The Remington Winter Escape Package: Stay 3 nights and only pay for 2. Includes daily breakfast for 2 guests. Valid 8 June – 31 August.

  • Includes Breakfast for 2 Guests each day
  • Complimentary on site car parking
  • 3 nights accommodation for the price of 2
View More >

Explore Rugged Tasmania with Globus from $4,564 pp/twin share*

Discover Tasmania’s soul-stirring scenery and its enviable culinary scene on this 9-day Globus adventure! Includes 8 nights in first-class accommodation, 15 meals, private air-conditioned motorcoach and many exciting excursions!

  • Tasting tour of Bruny Island with lunch
  • 2 nights each in Cradle Mountain and Freycinet National Parks with guided sightseeing
  • Cruises on the Gordon River and in Wineglass Bay, and much more!
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2021. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo