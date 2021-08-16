Discover more about Jervis Bay by booking an expert-led tour of the landscape.

It’s easy to understand why Jervis Bay is considered one of the jewels along Australia’s East Coast. In addition to its natural good looks, Jervis Bay offers the trifecta of coastal, marine and hinterland national parks. Here are the Top 10 tours to book in Jervis Bay that will show the region in its best light.

Go dolphin and whale watching

Whale watching in Jervis Bay extends from May to November, which covers the migration pattern of these majestic mammals as they cruise along the coastline. The chance of seeing whales on a Jervis Bay Wild tour is high as the whales come within a few clicks of the sea cliffs on Jervis Bay peninsula as they head north and, a few months later, come to rest with their calves in the sheltered bay. Both Jervis Bay Wild and Dolphin Watch Tours offer dolphin-watch tours year-round.

Explore the region on a stand-up paddleboard

Time seems to fold in on itself while on a sunset experience with SUP with George . There is plenty to see while paddling around the protected perimeter of Jervis Bay Marine Park, which is an ideal place to absorb the beauty of your surrounds while learning about the importance of the Jervis Bay ecosystem. Look out for the resident dolphins on a group tour, or book a Brunch on the Beach experience where you SUP your way to a special location to find a picnic waiting for you.

See ancient rock art on an Indigenous cultural tour

Gadhungal Murring ‘means belonging to the sea’ and by taking visitors for a walk around Huskisson/Wandi Wandian Country, Gadhungal Murring founder Raymond Timbery connects visitors with ancient Indigenous stories passed down by his Bidjigal Dharawal clan elders. The tour provides visitors with opportunities to sample bush tucker, see the beauty of sacred Aboriginal middens and experience the stories, dances and songs that underpin the landscape.

Spot seals and dolphins on a South Coast Passage Cruise

A tour around Beecroft Peninsula with Jervis Bay Wild is punctuated with stops along the way to see ancient sea caves, watch dolphins at play and come across a seal colony. The South Coast Passage 2.5-hour tour starts and ends in Huskisson. Get your smartphone ready to snap a photo of the iridescent blue water framed by towering sea cliffs onboard the Jervis Bay Passage Cruise , which ploughs past Point Perpendicular Lighthouse. Dolphin Watch Cruises also offer jaunts around Jervis Bay.

Hire a fishing charter

Satisfy all your fisho fantasies on a fishing charter out of Huskisson with Simos Afloat , which caters for game, sport, estuary, reef and bottom fishing. Enjoy the thrilling scenery from the comfort of the shaded deck of the Broadbill Cat as your captain navigates to great fishing spots such as Steamers Head or Georges Head. Expect to encounter everything from snapper to nannagai, bonito and tuna while fishing in the pristine waters.

Swim with whales and seals

There is no guarantee you will see whales on a Dive Jervis Bay tour. But statistically, there’s a 50:50 chance you will see these creatures in the wild during their migration north to breed and south to feed in Antarctica. Depending on conditions, the excursion may include a swim through some sea caves, a visit to a shark sanctuary and dolphin watching. In September and October, join Dive Jervis Bay for a Swim with Whales and Seals experience. Woebegone Freedive also has expeditions to the seals and a permit to swim with the whales.

Learn to surf

Local surfer Jerry Brown grew up in Jervis Bay and turned his passion into his business with the Jervis Bay Surf School . Beginners can sign up for a learn-to-surf session with one of JB Surf School’s qualified surf instructors at one of the local beaches that have gentle rolling waves that are ideal for beginners. The JB Surf School provides all the gear (surfboards, wetsuits, rash vests etc).

Jervis Bay Sea Kayaks

Set off for a paddle around Jervis Bay on Sea Kayak Jervis Bay’s most popular touring route from Iluka Beach around to Murray’s Beach in Booderee National Park. The 1.5-hour Discover Jervis Bay Sea Kayaking Tour also glides around Bowen Island without landing on it (it’s a bird sanctuary) to get a good look at the shearwater sea birds that make the remarkable 15,000-kilometre migration from Alaska each year and a colony of little penguins.

Catch the Husky Ferry

The Husky Ferry Service is a short and sweet 10-minute shuttle service from Myola to Huskisson. But the ultimate bucket- list experience is booking a sunset cruise on the dinky little boat over summer where you can BYO wine and cheese and punt up Currambene Creek with captain and DJ Dave. The Husky Ferry is also available for a two-hour private charter for up to 12 passengers.

Brewery crawl

The craft beer revolution has filtered through to the Shoalhaven and NSW South Coast. Check the Shoalhaven Tourism website to curate your own self-drive trail or book a bespoke tour with Jervis Bay Food & Wine Experience , who can pick you up from your accommodation in the Jervis Bay area and then bounce around between breweries.

