Facebook Instagram Twitter

Your first look inside the newly opened Capella Sydney luxury hotel

Megan Arkinstall

Megan Arkinstall

Megan Arkinstall

Sub-Editor & Journalist

April 12, 2023

Time 9 mins Read

Capella Sydney Liberty Suite Bathroom

Megan Arkinstall
Megan Arkinstall

Sub-Editor & Journalist

Megan Arkinstall

60 Posts

Megan Arkinstall is a freelance travel writer who you’ll often find at the beach, bushwalking or boating with her young family. She loves reliving travel memories through writing, whether that be sipping limoncello in a sun-drenched courtyard of Monterosso or swimming with green turtles in the aquamarine waters of Tropical North Queensland.

Read more by Megan Arkinstall
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

© Australian Traveller Media 2023. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo