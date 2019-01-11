Jennifer Ennion

Stay in the good books with this challenging but fun Red Centre holiday for couples.

With desert sunrises, star-smattered night skies and remote hiking trails, the Red Centre couldnâ€™t be more romantic for Outback-loving couples. Follow our seven- and 14-day itineraries to make the most of a visit.

Uluru â€“ Days 1-3

Capturing the hearts of Australians for decades, thereâ€™s no better place to kick off your Red Centre holiday than at Uluru. There are a tonne of activities to choose from and one that should be at the top of your list is a hike around Uluruâ€™s base. The morning Mala Walk is a fantastic choice, as not only will you have a ranger as a guide but itâ€™s a great way to gain an understanding of how significant this place is to the Anangu people. Youâ€™ll also get to see rock art and wonâ€™t have to work up a sweat, either, as itâ€™s only a two-kilometre return. During your time at Uluru, you should also head out to Kata Tjuta, also known as the Olgas. Only 59 kilometres away, a journey to this collection of 36 rock domes is worth a morning excursion. The 7.4-kilometre Valley of the Winds walk is the highlight, so pack a picnic, slip on some sunscreen and hit the trail. The activities donâ€™t stop at nightfall, and couples will love getting lost in the beauty of the Field of Light art installation, as well as the magic of the Sounds of Silence dinner overlooking Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

Highlight of the day:

Learning about Indigenous culture and why Uluru needs to be respected.

Uluru to Kings Canyon â€“ Day 4

320 kilometres

Come face to face with Uluru one more time by rising early for an iconic sunrise camel tour. As the sun and sky awaken, watch shadows dance across â€˜the rockâ€™ as you explore this ethereal desert landscape. Afterwards, have a hearty breakfast before hitting the road with Kings Canyon in your sights.

Youâ€™ll want to relax by the time you reach this Red Centre highlight, so what better time to enjoy the pool and restaurants at Kings Canyon Resort?

Highlight of the day:

Watching the desert come alive while atop a camel.

Kings Canyon â€“ Day 5

Lace up your hiking boots and grab your water bottle for a morning of exploring the star attraction of Watarrka National Park. Fit couples will want to tackle the six-kilometre Kings Canyon Rim Walk, with impressive views of the 100-metre-high sandstone walls that have made the canyon famous. Be sure to also check out the weathered rock formations nicknamed The Lost City.

Highlight of the day:

Viewing the canyon from the seat of a chopper, perfect for couples celebrating special occasions or those who feel like splashing out. The scenic flights are organised by Kings Canyon Resort.

Kings Canyon to Alice Springs â€“ Day 6

330 kilometres

If you wake early, watch the sun rise over Kings Canyon before continuing your road trip north to Alice. Once you arrive in town, get the lay of the land by heading up to the Anzac Hill lookout, the most visited landmark in Alice. In the evening, give yourself a night off cooking by booking a table at one of the handful of restaurants at Lasseters.

Alice Springs â€“ Day 7

On your final day in the Red Centre get a birdâ€™s-eye view of Alice in a hot air balloon. Float silently above the desert town with Outback Ballooning as you soak in the dawn views of the beautiful MacDonnell Ranges. Youâ€™ll then want to spend some time exploring the stores and art galleries of Todd St Mall, before having lunch at the hip and cosy Page 27, hidden down a laneway. In the afternoon, make your way to The Kangaroo Sanctuary, home to rescued and orphaned roos.

Highlight of the day:

Holding a kangaroo joey in what will make the ultimate holiday snap.

If you have 14 days…

Alice Springs to West MacDonnell Ranges â€“ Days 8 & 9

Leave the car behind and see the Red Centre in a new light by joining an overnight Outback Cycling adventure that goes deep into the West MacDonnell Ranges. Soak up the solitude of the desert as you and your partner snake along tracks while making your way to a quintessential Aussie bush camp. The tours are for experienced riders, so if they sound too much then opt for one of Outback Cyclingâ€™s new four-hour electric mountain-bike tours to Simpsons Gap.

Highlight of the day:

Feasting on damper under a million-star sky.

The Larapinta Trail â€“ Days 10-12

Itâ€™s time to head off the beaten track again with one final Red Centre adventure â€“ the famous Larapinta Trail. This 223-kilometre trek, which begins on Alice Springs Telegraph Station Historical Reserve and heads into the West MacDonnell Ranges, isnâ€™t for the faint-hearted. But donâ€™t fret, you donâ€™t need to go the whole hog (about two weeks) to experience Larapintaâ€™s magic. Australian Walking Holidays offers three-day assisted self-guided treks, which include food drops, route maps, camping gear, emergency support and transport.

Highlight of the day:

Wandering through narrow canyons and around beautiful waterholes.

Alice Springs â€“ Days 13 & 14

Take it easy for your final two days in the Red Centre by exploring some of Alice Springsâ€™ most popular attractions. These include Alice Springs Desert Park, which runs a fantastic wedge-tailed eagle encounter between March and October; Alice Springs School of the Air visitor centre, where you can learn about Australiaâ€™s original home-schooling program; and eclectic Todd Mall Markets (held every second Sunday, Feb-Dec).