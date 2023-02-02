Come May, Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia is set to launch a sensational light and sound show at Ayers Rock Resort in Uluru. The immersive display is named Wintjiri Wiru, meaning ‘beautiful horizon’ in the local Anangu language. The show is rooted in the rich culture and history of the traditional Anangu landowners, and will bring to life a chapter from the ancestral Mala story.
Wintjiri Wiru will join Bruce Murno’s iconic Field of Light installation at the resort. But unlike Field of Light, which sprawls spectacularly across the desert sands, this light show will take to the skies using state-of-the-art drone and laser light technology. Combining the ancient with the modern, Wintjiri Wiru marks the first time an Indigenous story has been told through this artistic medium on this scale.
The display will involve more than 1,000 drones to illustrate mighty ancient images in the sky, as well as choreography, visual artistry and narration in Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara languages. Onlookers will also hear recordings of traditional inma (ceremonies) from the local Anangu community (watch the video at the end of this article for a sneak peek).
Wintjiri Wiru has been created in close collaboration with Anangu community members, who consulted on the project, provided story narration and advised on the visuals. The show represents a growing interest among travellers to connect and engage more deeply with Indigenous culture and stories.
“We are honoured that we can share the cultural importance of the Mala story with our guests, through such an illuminating and captivating experience in the spiritual heart of Australia,” says Voyages CEO, Matthew Cameron-Smith. “As custodians of the land and this part of the Mala story, the Anangu consultation group has carefully guided us on the Wintjiri Wiru experience, from conception to launch, to generously share their story with the world.”
The land that surrounds Uluru is steeped in history and culture. Watch it all emerge after dark from a specially-built viewing platform at Ayers Rock Resort, where artwork from a local Anangu artist has been cut into the architectural steel. Wintjiri Wiru is slated to be a spectacular and immersive light show, sure to give the dazzling outback sky a run for its money.
Australian Traveller made aviation history by joining the first flight for new Aussie airline, Bonza. Here's everything you need to know. Bright and ...
New Zealand has always been one of our favourite cruise destinations, and no wonder. Mountains and coast collide to spectacular effect, and every harb...
Travelling in outback Australia often involves lengthy drives in soaring temperatures. What better way to wind down than by plunging yourself into one...
Enter now to give the gift of love this Valentine's Day. Entries close at 11.59 pm on Sunday 12 February 2023. Valentine's Day is the perfect time t...
There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us… As the holiday season comes to a close, it can be a little har...
Summer holidays never lose their charm, but there's something especially magical about viewing your family trip through the lens of childhood. As adu...
For the best travel inspiration delivered straight to your door.
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT