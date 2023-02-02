The outback skies are truly spectacular. But there’s another light show coming to Uluru that’s guaranteed to take your breath away…

Come May, Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia is set to launch a sensational light and sound show at Ayers Rock Resort in Uluru. The immersive display is named Wintjiri Wi r u, meaning ‘beautiful horizon’ in the local A n angu language. The show is rooted in the rich culture and history of the traditional A n angu landowners, and will bring to life a chapter from the ancestral Mala story.

Wintjiri Wi r u will join Bruce Murno’s iconic Field of Light installation at the resort. But unlike Field of Light, which sprawls spectacularly across the desert sands, this light show will take to the skies using state-of-the-art drone and laser light technology. Combining the ancient with the modern, Wintjiri Wi r u marks the first time an Indigenous story has been told through this artistic medium on this scale.

The display will involve more than 1,000 drones to illustrate mighty ancient images in the sky, as well as choreography, visual artistry and narration in Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara languages. Onlookers will also hear recordings of traditional inma (ceremonies) from the local A n angu community (watch the video at the end of this article for a sneak peek).

Wintjiri Wi r u has been created in close collaboration with A n angu community members, who consulted on the project, provided story narration and advised on the visuals. The show represents a growing interest among travellers to connect and engage more deeply with Indigenous culture and stories.

“We are honoured that we can share the cultural importance of the Mala story with our guests, through such an illuminating and captivating experience in the spiritual heart of Australia,” says Voyages CEO, Matthew Cameron-Smith. “As custodians of the land and this part of the Mala story, the A n angu consultation group has carefully guided us on the Wintjiri Wi r u experience, from conception to launch, to generously share their story with the world.”