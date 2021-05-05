Check into luxury lodges and secret spots in the midst of the NT’s most spectacular landscapes.

A cooling magnesium pool embedded in the hypnotic Red Centre landscape is one reason to head north-east of Alice Springs for 115 kilometres to Hale River Homestead at Old Ambalindum. And there are plenty more.

This peaceful station stay offers a taste of old country life in the Territory: pitch up at the campsite or check into The Old Homestead, The Cottage, The Bunkhouse quarters or the Gen Shed.

The Workshop serves meals, while bushwalks from the property take in the local scenery. The deserted gold rush town of Arltunga and Ruby Gap Nature Park are a short drive away.

Hole yourself up in bushland surrounds at this unique eco-friendly spot fashioned from repurposed shipping containers.

Choose between two secluded cabins – one at ground level and great for families, the other an architectural gem of two halves. Each has a queen-size bed, en suite, kitchen and living space plus ample deck space.

Wake in the morning to a breakfast of bacon and eggs and don’t feel the need to stray too far – Hideaway Litchfield is close to popular Wangi Falls and rockpools to swim and chill out in.

Stealing away for a few days at this show-stopping accommodation in the heart of the Red Centre might just make for the ultimate short break.

As well as a restaurant, bar, swimming pool and on-site spa, Longitude 131˚ features 16 luxury tents that gather on the red-rust landscape as if around a campfire. These abodes echo the environment in their design and showcase vibrant ceramics, paintings and weavings by artists in the nearby Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands.

From bed, or luxe swag on the balcony, gaze out to Uluru or across the desert to Kata Tjuta; from the premium Dune Pavilion you can see both. As far as basecamps go for exploring the cultural and natural landscape of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, it’s hard to beat.

Spend a long and languorous weekend on the floodplains of the Mary River at one of Australia’s most unique bush retreats, three hours’ drive from Darwin on the fringes of Kakadu National Park.

Part of the Luxury Lodges of Australia portfolio, Bamurru Plains immerses guests in the remarkable profusion of wildlife at its doorstep.

Watch the world go by from the sanctuary of your safari-style bungalow flanked on three sides by mesh walls or sip a sundowner on the deck of the main lodge as the water buffalo come in off the floodplains for the night.

Squeaky Windmill Boutique Tent B&B offers a suitably quirky stay just outside Alice Springs, complete with sumptuous bed affording a stunning view of the Central Australian desert around you. Spend your evenings around the campfire for the quintessential outback experience.

This secluded East Arnhem Land eco retreat is located in the tropical surrounds of Bremer Island, a 15-minute flight from Gove Airport. Built in partnership with the local Yolngu people, it provides an opportunity to relax and absorb the natural wonders and rich culture here.

A Kakadu classic on the edge of Yellow Water Billabong, where guests cruise among the birdlife and the crocodiles, Cooinda Lodge is a village-style property offering lodge rooms, safari-style tents and camping spots. There’s also a pool, bistro dining, and the absorbing Warradjan Aboriginal Cultural Centre a few steps away.

Owned by the Jawoyn people, Cicada Lodge is a Top End sanctuary and ideal launchpad for exploring Nitmiluk National Park. Sink into the ritual of the lodge’s ‘Welcome to Nitmiluk’ sunset drinks and canapés each evening by the poolside.