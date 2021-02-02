Travel from the coast to the outback and back again on any number of road trip journeys through Queensland. From stunning rainforests and the Great Barrier Reef to outback towns, coastal cities and iconic Australian sites – you’ll be surprised at every bend.

Border Range Loop drive, Qld

Take three days to experience this incredible loop drive that takes you to some of Queensland’s most picturesque places. Starting in Brisbane, you’ll head to Ipswich and across the Great Dividing Range to Warwick before heading to the villages of Tamborine Mountain.

In Ipswich, Queensland’s oldest provincial city, be sure to explore the stately homes and gardens before moving on to Queen Mary Falls, nestled in the western slopes of the Great Dividing Range. Allow around 40 minutes for the two-kilometre circuit walk, which will showcase the spectacular natural falls.

Continue on to the villages of Tamborine Mountain, which is a haven for talented artists who love to share their passions with passers-by. Next, during your visit to Mount Tamborine, make sure you head to Lamington National Park and explore the stunning rainforests. Even choose to walk some of the 300 kilometre scenic walking tracks.

The recommendation is to allow nine days in order to experience every highlight this journey has to offer, but of course you can adjust the timing depending on how often you choose to stop off and how long you choose to spend in each place.

Follow the Tropic of Capricorn for the coast-to-outback-and-back-again trip, which includes iconic Australian sites and a whole heap of historical landmarks.

Highlights include Sapphire, where – you guessed it – you’re in the midst of the largest sapphire fields in the Southern Hemisphere. Get there early and spend some time fossicking for your own gems! In Longreach we recommend visiting the Qantas Founder’s Museum, where a full-sized Boeing 747 is the centrepiece.

From there, head to the tiny town of Rolleston, where you’ll be able to access Carnarvon National Park and explore 30-kilometres worth of white sandstone cliffs, if you’re game. You’ll also be able to check out the Aboriginal rock art, waterfalls and rock pools on site.

Airlie Beach to Cedar Creek Falls, Qld

Wanting to get away for the day and indulge in a little freshwater swimming? The journey from Airlie Beach to Cedar Creek takes just half an hour.

Once you’re there you’ll be able to dip your toes in the fresh emerald green water and dive under the stunning natural waterfall.

If you’ve got time to spare after your swim, make sure to stop in at Conway National Park close by, as here you can experience a breath-taking bird’s eye view of the Whitsundays.

The Qld road-trip as done by Prince Charles and Camilla

The Royal pair took in their fair share of sights during their 2018 visit to Australia. Starting in Brisbane, they then carried on to the Gold Coast, after stopping in at what we’re told was one of their trip highlights; Broadbeach.

The next stop on the itinerary was Bundaberg, where Prince Charles indulged in a taste of the area’s famous export; Bundaberg Rum.

Upon arrival at the Great Barrier Reef, they issued a call-to-arms to position the Great Barrier Reef at the centre of the ‘blue economy’, before stopping in at the Daintree, where they were welcomed by a mass of fans. Hopefully your arrival will be a little calmer.

Just a short drive from Noosa, you’ll come across not one, but two UNESCO biosphere and a World Heritage-listed area.

Taking you across 380 kilometres of some of the most pristine – and deserted – beaches in Australia, the Great Beach Drive is one of the longest drives on earth. What makes this one different, is that for almost its entirety, you’re driving on the beach.

Besides taking in two UNESCO biosphere reserves (this is the only place on Earth where two biospheres connect) the drive will also take you by the largest sand island in the world.

You may not see another human for hours on end, but what you will see is some of the most incredible bird and plant species Australia has to offer.