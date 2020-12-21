Not only will these offerings impress your pets, but they’re also extremely people pleasing too.

Queensland’s Sunshine Coast is one of the most popular beach holiday destinations in Australia.

Every year, thousands flock to the sun-drenched beaches, national parks and lush hinterland for reasons that are too plenty to list. But exactly how pet-friendly is the Sunshine Coast accommodation? We’ve done the work for you. Here, find the hotels, farm stays, cottages and villas that welcome pets with open arms.

Alaya Escape channels the best of Bali into its mountaintop accommodation retreat, allowing you to bliss out closer to home. Experience a sense of jungle tranquillity in the Ubud Room – a spacious one-bed bungalow that overlooks the lush lagoon pool, surrounded by bamboo, native birds and all the perks that a Balinese-style escape provides.

Alaya is close to Montville and Maleny and an easy drive to the world-famous beaches of Mooloolaba, Noosa and Coolum. One dog is permitted to accompany you on your stay and they are allowed inside your room.

You and your best furry friend can relax in this stylish one bedroom cottage just 250 metres from the dog-friendly surf beach at Mudjimba. The fully air-conditioned spot is surrounded by high timber fencing, an outdoor shower, a huge deck and plenty of pet-friendly amenities.

There is an off lead area one kilometre along the south beach, plus some still water for frolicking about one kilometre away on the Maroochy River. Dogs are allowed inside the north-facing cottage, which also features a king bed, large screen TV and a spacious bathroom.

Bask in the beauty of the Sunshine Coast’s spectacular Glass House Mountains with a stay at Blackwattle Farm B&B. Close to the beaches and the enigmatic hinterland, these two individually decorated properties feature washers/dryers, furnished balconies, dining areas, private yards, free toiletries and premium bedding.

There’s a diverse seasonal organic vegetable garden on site which provides ingredients for the food prepared in the kitchen for guests. Blackwattle also houses a variety of farm animals which guests are welcome to help feed in the afternoons. Alpacas, miniature pigs, cows, miniature goats and their trusty pooches; Lily, Rocket and Maxi.

Pets are welcome, but they need to be able to get along with others.

The Sunshine Coast hinterland is the perfect nature escape for city dwellers and a stay at Avalon Farm Cottages allows you to base yourself right in the middle of it all while enjoying a fully self-contained farm stay with panoramic mountain views. The 30-acre property serves up space and privacy in spades; good news for the pets that love to roam and frolic in the great outdoors.

Guests can choose between three exclusive 1920’s Queenslander cottages: the rustic mountain cottage Bottlebrush or the two Country Homesteads. Each provides fabulous views of the surrounding mountains and rolling countryside, and proximity to Lake Cootharaba, Cooroy, Pomona, Eumundi and K’gari/Fraser Island.

It’s hard to find a boutique property that provides both you and your pets with a hefty dose of luxury. Enter Saltwater Villas – Mooloolaba’s accommodation and day spa offering with all the perks for pets included.

The waterfront complex features four villas with one and two bedroom options, as well as the exclusive Waterfront House (which sleeps 10) and Luxury Waterfront House (which sleeps 12). Each property provides ample space for your pets, and they are welcome all year round. Saltwater also has onsite pet minding facilities, but be sure to book in advance.

Situated just 250 metres from Buderim, this quaint cottage delivers hinterland charm aplenty. The modern style country kitchen is surrounded by warm timber floors and furnishings – all kept cool by the adjacent air-conditioned lounge/dining. The sunroom and large north-facing rear deck is perfect for an alfresco dinner, and the fully-fenced backyard allows for dogs. The house sleeps five across three spacious bedrooms.

Set right in the heart of a grassy Coolum cul de sac, Beach House on Tradewinds Avenue is an ultra-modern offering with all the bells and whistles.

The open plan living area offers views of the swimming pool and timber deck, and an outdoor entertaining area provides a BBQ, dining table and sun lounges.

The stylish kitchen is fully equipped. There are also four large bedrooms (two queen, one double, two singles) plus an optional extra bed space in the lounge. Shotgun the private master suite and enjoy the perks of a modern spacious en suite bathroom, walk-in robe and private deck access. Stays incur an extra $10 per day fee or $45 per week fee for pets.

Well behaved, small dogs are more than welcome at Horizons at Peregian. This is one of Noosa’s best-kept secrets, boasting a quiet and relaxing apartment oasis with the emphasis on quiet.

Fifteen self-contained apartments are spread across a three-storey walk up. Top floor rooms are granted panoramic ocean views, best enjoyed from the private rooftop deck. Select between two and three bedroom units, each individually owned and decorated, featuring all the amenities you’d expect from a luxurious Sunshine Coast property – sans the hefty price tag.

There are four kilometres of dog-friendly beaches on your doorstop. Make sure you select the pet-friendly package when you book online.