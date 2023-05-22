Bubbles by the beach might squeal party times but nothing exudes Sunny Coast holiday vibes like a Noosa brewery or distillery.

Alongside its top restaurants, a destination’s brewhouses and distilleries can always guarantee a true taste of the region you’re visiting. Foraging a vast collection of local produce and ingredients, Noosa’s best of the bunch fuses brilliant technique, unwavering passion and signature flavours to stir up delicious drinking.

Whether you’re angling for an ale or stinging for a spirit, there’s a Noosa brewery or distillery for every traveller.

1. Seabourne Distillery

The boys at Seabourne Distillery may specialise in gin but it’s their infectious adoration for distilling the hard stuff in their favourite corner of the world that leaves a mark that lasts.

Wander past the overflowing herb garden in the hipster-cool industrial section of Noosaville and into this beautifully designed Noosa distillery to discover the brand’s story straight from the horse’s mouth. The team jump on the opportunity to reflect on what Seabourne stands for: teaming up native and locally sourced ingredients to reflect the magic of Noosa in a signature gin and further wizardry.

The addition of river mint in its ‘Coastal Dry Gin’ kapows freshness amid a blend of juniper, naturally, plus sea parsley and pepperleaf, while a series of finessed cocktails including the knockout Southside can be enjoyed with a high-quality range of antipasti accompanied by homemade relishes and pickled veg.

Arrive for a tour of their operations, featuring sleek copper machinery the crew can show you around, but stay to savour the exceptionally great vibes right through ‘til close.

Address: 9 Rene Street, Noosaville

2. Boiling Pot Brewing Co

There’s no shortage of thirst-quenching beer around here but this Noosa brewery has built so much more than a spot to sink cold ones. Boiling Pot Brewing Co in Noosaville is a family-friendly spot pouring first-class brews, dishing up hearty share plates and dialling up friendly, come-one-come-all service.

Its ‘Golden Ale’ is the crowd-pleaser, bursting with light, tropical flavours while ‘Our Lager’ is a delicious taste of Europe. There’s also ‘22 Patels’, an IPA, and the cleverly coined ‘Best Behaviour’, a mid-strength. Meals are generous, particularly the ‘Trio of Sausages’ made with ‘Our Lager’ and paired with sauerkraut, and there’s a ‘Bambinos’ menu for little ones in addition to a faux grassed deck they’ll love running laps across as you sit back and laze the afternoon away.

Address: 130A Eumundi Noosa Road, Noosaville

3. Pomona Distillery

This small-batch boutique distillery adds an artisan flare to the outskirts of Noosa. You’ll find Pomona Distillery nestled at the foothills of Queensland’s Mt Cooroora, about 30 minutes from Noosa Main Beach, slinging spirits distilled on premises.

There’s a wide range of upscale gin cocktails and local craft beers on tap at this Noosa distillery including their signature twist on an espresso martini, a white espresso martini featuring the label’s handcrafted vodka and white chocolate liqueur.

The share-plate food menu provides blissful accompaniments. Think all-day grazing and cheese boards, smoked macadamias, BBQ brisket spring rolls, pork belly bao buns and burgers jam-packed with all the indulgences you can dream of.

Address: 18 Reserve Street, Pomona

4. Heads of Noosa Brewing Co

Another gem tucked in the depths of the Noosaville warehouse estate, those who hunt down Heads of Noosa Brewing Co will be abundantly rewarded.

You’ll find a suitably industrial vibe at this Noosa brewery – high ceilings, feature lighting, wooden doors, bar stools, dark timber tables and textured cement walls. Beers are inspired by the nearby rocky headlands of Noosa Heads, bottling raw natural ingredients and presenting them to the masses.

Address: 85 Rene Street, Noosaville

5. Terella Brewing

Just a quick drive south of Eumundi lies Terella Brewing, a great day out for the whole family. Sure, the Noosa brewery is famed for its stellar range of brews inspired by the German-born methods universally loved, but Terella also features an awesome flat of grass sprinkled with farm animals so there’s plenty to keep everyone occupied.

The beers themselves are excellent, favoured by Noosa locals and expertly blended with earthy and fruity flavours depending on your preferred poison. The ‘Pale Ale’ is beyond smooth while the ‘Hazy IPA’ is a dream duo combining hoppy goodness and tropical bursts.

Visit on Friday and the weekend and you’ll also find food trucks. Check out their website prior to your visit because they’re known for epic events including movie nights and drag bingo sessions.

Address: 196 Bunya Road, North Arm

6. Copperhead Brewery

The only place to sample Copperhead’s homebrewed delights is here at Copperhead Brewery, a Noosa brewery renowned for nailing sophisticated international flavours.

Featuring at least half a dozen mainstays on tap including the popular ‘Irish Red Ale’ with flourishes of dried fruit and berries, the buzzing destination offers two varied tasting paddles so you can sample the biggest hits alongside cameos from some experimental blends.

An all-day food menu provides the perfect comfort food to help wash it all down. Expect towering burgers, mouth-watering pizzas, pub classics packed with flavour and a collection of scrumptious desserts.

Address: 52 Kauri Street, Cooroy

7. Land & Sea

As the name suggests, Land & Sea Brewery is a celebration of Noosa’s sensational surroundings – its rich coastal land and those endlessly tranquil waters. And while the fruits of this team’s labour are consistently tasty, the Noosa brewery’s playful aesthetic, spanning their killer merch, those unmistakable tinnies and their Melbourne-cool industrial space, elevate the brand further.

At its core, the beer is yummy. The ‘First Point Pale Ale’ offers an easy, super-smooth entry point while the crisp ‘Lager’ and ‘Japanese Rice Lager’ are this writer’s personal favourites. In the mood for something sweet? ‘Mango Sour’ squeezes the best out of local mangoes, creating a year-round taste of summer.

Food-wise, there’s a world of options. Italian BBQ Pork Ribs, Stuffed Jalapenos, Asian Duck Salad and Fish and Chips will send you around the globe – not that you’ll want to leave this place any time soon.

Address: 19 Venture Drive, Noosaville

8. Habitat Noosa

Is there anything these guys can’t do? Habitat Noosa, famed for some of the best glamping in Noosa, knock up their own beer out of their property which fringes the stunning Noosa Everglades.

The Noosa eco brewery, which uses water from the nearby Cooloola Sandmass basin, pours 11 all-natural brews including their pilsner, a ‘Noosa Stout’, a German-inspired bock throwing chocolate and toffee, easy-to-drink lagers and more.

When tummies growl, there’s the property’s bistro menu to explore. Expect all your usual classics including a chicken parmy, salt and pepper calamari and pizzas.

Address: Elanda Point Road, Elanda Point

9. Noosa Hinterland Brewing Co

A merry-go-round of top-notch beers is always on tap at Noosa Hinterland Brewing, a family-owned microbrewery built in a rustic old pre-cut house workshop. It’s a little bit German tap house, a little bit country farmhouse as wafts of hops drift over timber tables and antique armchairs, creating the homeliest of locations about 40 minutes away from Hastings Street and its stretch of eateries and shops.

Try the ‘Cooran Crusher’ when you’re visiting this Noosa brewery. It blends pilsner and pale ale malts and washes down far too easily, while ‘Hazo’s IPA’ has picked up several awards thanks to its bitter boldness paired with subtle fruits.

Charcuterie and cheese boards, plus an epic ploughman’s, provide the ultimate sidekicks and there are also buffalo wings, beer-battered chips and a kids’ meal deal coming out of the kitchen.

Address: 28 King Street, Cooran

10. Eumundi Brewery and Eumundi Distillers

Just a jump across the road from the world-famous Eumundi Markets and its one-of-a-kind shopping are the Eumundi Brewery and the Eumundi Distillers, both housed inside the jumbo Imperial Hotel.

The former brews a core range of three – the ‘Refreshing Lager’, the ‘Pale Ale’ and the ‘Ginger Beer’ – plus limited-edition varieties including the awesome ‘Eu-bundy Spiced Rum lager’ in cahoots with Bundaberg Rum (Eu-Bundy, geddit?). The latter cooks up three great gins and a vodka.

Wash the whole lot down at the one pit stop with the Imperial’s dining menu featuring generous pub classics like schnittys, burgers, pizzas and steaks along with delicious Asian-inspired plates.

Address: 1 Etheridge Street, Eumundi

11. 20 20 Distillery

Make a total day out of your visit to Copperhouse Brewery by tacking the excellent 20 20 Distillery onto your itinerary. Also located in the small hinterland suburb of Cooroy, this Noosa distillery creates gin, whiskey and two gin seltzers amusingly titled ‘OMG Seltzer’ and ‘LOL Seltzer’.

But while the team bring the funnies to their support acts, the headliners are serious business. Sample the traditional English varieties as a gin flight with paired garnishes or a gin cocktail including the plenty chilli-laced ‘Handle With Care’ menu that comes with a heat disclaimer.

20 20 also does the lone ‘White Dog Make New Spirit’ whiskey, also available to sample. The food is snacky and delectable and includes charcuterie boards, dips, olives and cheese platters.

Address: 5 Taylor Court, Cooroy