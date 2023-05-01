If you thought the best things to do in Noosa involved nothing more than a towel and your cozzies, think again. Slurp up that coffee and pop your book down – it’s time to discover all the extraordinary experiences Noosa has to offer.

From life-changing restaurants and one-of-a-kind handicrafts to world-renowned ecosystems and spectacular coastal walks, the best things to do in Noosa are worth leaving that infinity pool for. Momentarily, anyway.

1. Get dizzy exploring the Noosa wine bar scene

You’re all over its eateries, but have you ventured into the wine bars? Rivalling the ones found in major cities, Noosa’s emerging wine bar scene blends chic interiors with epic drops. Atelier Wine Bar is so sleek it feels like a fashion boutique, while Theo’s Social Club offers (oak) barrels of fun and warm hospitality.

2. Navigate the waterways with a Noosa boat hire

Get out on that crystal blue to channel the lives of the rich and famous. Pelican Boat Hire has been operating for more than 50 years and provides everything you need (including a detailed map) for a legendary day out on the Noosa River. Choose the Ultimate BBQ Pontoon for ample space, plush seating and envious stares.

3. Make time for self-care at a Noosa day spa

One of the best things to do in Noosa? Zeroing in on you. Noosa’s best day spas include Stephanies Ocean Spa, City Cave and Sensaura Day Spa, but our pick is Ikatan Day Spa in nearby Doonan. Featuring the Presana Massage conducted in an outdoor gazebo immersed in lush tropical gardens, the Balinese-inspired haven is extra special.

4. Soak up the sun at the best Noosa beaches

Ditch the pool for Mother Nature’s most sensational sand and surf. Main Beach is great for people-watching whereas quieter sunbaking can be secured at Sunrise Beach, Alexandria Bay and Little Cove Beach. For less populated surfing, head to Castaways, Marcus and Sunshine Beach (more on Sunshine later).

5. Unearth local treasures at Noosa markets

Beach-inspired homewares, fashion and jaw-dropping crafts dominate so many of Noosa’s popular markets.

We’ve rounded up the best markets right here, including the overwhelming Eumundi Markets, Noosa Marina Markets and the Peregian Beach Markets. Live music and mouth-watering food beckon, too.

6. Soak up culture with the Kabi Kabi Virtual Welcome To Country

Make sure you’re strolling past the Visitor Information Centre on Hastings Street at 7 pm because a wonderful six-minute audio-visual presentation celebrates the traditional owners, the Kabi Kabi people, and the land. Arrive curious, and leave utterly humbled.

7. Throw a line off a Noosa fishing charter

Catch your dinner from a coastline filled with coral reef, snapper, mackerel, tuna and more. A Noosa fishing charter from the likes of Deep Sea Fishing Co., who offer five, seven and nine-hour charters, and Noosa Sportfishing Lodge, offering charters and even overnight stays, are designed to reel you in a win.

8. Splash some cash at Hastings Street’s boutiques and eateries

The scene to be seen, Hastings Street’s irresistible string of restaurants, retail boutiques and bars is a non-negotiable thing to do in Noosa. Spanning locally produced fashion, homewares, sporting goods and art, plus delicious treats for all tastes, the main strip is a non-stop melting pot of action.

9. Forage fresh produce at the Noosa Farmers Market

Sundays in Noosa aren’t complete without dropping into the famous Noosa Farmers Market, located in laid-back Noosaville. Browse freshly-sourced produce, excellent coffee, outstanding condiments and a sprinkling of arts and crafts from 6 am until midday every weekend.

10. Connect with nature on a walk through Noosa National Park

Escape the crowds and embrace natural wonders by pounding the pavement in Noosa National Park. Our comprehensive guide to its walking trails will help you whittle down a walk tailored to what you’re looking for. Enchanting wildlife? Tick. Soaring views? Double tick.

11. Find a new favourite at Noosa’s breweries and distilleries

Much like its wine bar scene, the growing cluster of top-notch Noosa breweries and distilleries is pouring up pure genius.

Don’t miss Seabourne Distillery for its masterful use of native ingredients in gin, Boiling Pot Brewery Co. for too-easy-to-drink brews and Heads of Noosa Brewing Co for popular crowd-pleasers.

12. Live like a laidback local at Sunshine Beach

The energy of Noosa Heads is intoxicating but the mellow vibes found at Sunshine Beach are the stuff of holiday dreams. It’s much hillier but its distinct village feel, fantastic coffee and one helluva surf club, offering sweeping ocean views, win hearts with every new visit.

13. Dine like a celebrity at Noosa’s best restaurants

Eat, sleep, repeat – it’s a lifestyle holidaymakers travel the world in search of. While the list of best restaurants in Noosa is too long to conquer in one visit, don’t miss Somedays Pizza for a game-changing slice, Rickys River Bar & Restaurant for the ultimate riverside long lunch and Bistro C for an unbeatable beach party atmosphere.

14. Get active with a range of Noosa watersports

Whether your heart races for jet skis, SUPs, kayaks or electric hydrofoils, calm waters and killer surf breaks offer ideal conditions for action-packed things to do in Noosa. Noosa Watersports offers a bunch of popular options, while Fliteschool Noosa provides guided lessons on those crazy, hovering, electric hydrofoils.

15. Get cooking lessons from a celebrity chef

World-renowned Chef Peter Kuruvita, famous for his exotic culinary creations and a range of TV series and cookbooks, lends his expertise to wannabe cooks in his Noosa restaurant’s ALBA Chef’s Kitchen. A beautiful space in which to soak up new skills, the cooking school’s timetable can be found online.

16. Sink a cold one (or few) at Noosa’s best bars

Got a spare afternoon? Fill it discovering mouth-watering concoctions in the most sparkling of spaces.

Miss Moneypenny’s on Hastings Street is always pumping, Whisky Boy is a low-key local’s haunt and Sunset Bar at the Noosa Boathouse offers drinks with a side of picture-perfect views.

17. Delight in locally roasted coffee at Noosa’s best cafes

But first, coffee. Noosa is filled with incredible blends, boasting several stellar roasters throughout the region. We’ve rounded up the best coffee and cafes for your savouring pleasure, but don’t miss Entity Coffee in Sunshine Beach, and Clandestino Coffee and First Batch in Noosaville for truly local sips.

18. Marvel in the beauty of the Noosa Everglades

Staggering sights beckon from the top end of the Noosa River where the Noosa Everglades begins. The 60-kilometre stretch of waterways, spellbinding plant life and amazing wildlife is best navigated with an expert tour.

Try Kanu Kapers, who offer kayaks, and Everglades Eco Safaris, who run boat tours.

19. Sleep under the stars in style with Noosa’s best glamping

Sacrifice a solid roof for the night in the name of adventure with Noosa’s most luxurious glamping experiences. One of the best things to do in Noosa if it’s once-in-a-lifetime memories you’re chasing, glamping hot spots include Habitat Noosa Everglades EcoCamp and Noosa Eco Retreat.

20. Dive into riverside fish and chips in Noosaville

Often, it’s the simple things that make holiday memories last a lifetime, like grabbing fish and chips for a riverside picnic with the fam bam. Embrace quality time with your favourite people over excellent fish and chips from Noosa Boathouse’s takeaway menu. Best of all, there’s ample lawn space for the largest of clans.

21. Stay up all night at Village Bicycle

If a nightcap calls, say yes to Village Bicycle at Noosa Junction. With one of the latest closing times in Noosa (midnight), this is an unpretentious joint you’ll love. There’s a graffiti-clad beer garden and an extensive booze menu, plus delicious burgers, wings and more to line your stomach.