8 reasons to visit Mooloolaba

A beach holiday in Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast truly has something to offer everyone, as former Queenslander Carla Grossetti declares. The coastal town also came in at no. 41 in your pick of Top 50 Aussie Towns.

I first visited Mooloolaba about 20 years ago to enjoy a beach holiday with my beau that revolved simply around the surf and sand. But these days, I would drop anchor in Mooloolaba for a multitude of reasons.

1. Dine at Prawn Star

For starters, I’d make a pilgrimage here primarily to enjoy fresh-caught prawns at the Prawn Star, now moored in both Mooloolaba and Cairns.

2. Soak up the live music at The Wharf

I’d also go to rub shoulders with loafer-clad yachties and the young surfie set listening to live music at The Wharf.

3. Join a Saltwater Eco Tour

A cruise up the Mooloolah River with Indigenous-owned Saltwater Eco Tours is also a must to learn about the Kabi Kabi’s rich culture with tour guide and Traditional Owner Bridgette Chilli Davis.

4. Get your fill of Walker Seafoods

But back to the world-class seafood. Mooloolaba is very much on the map for foodies thanks to local business Walker Seafoods, which has Marine Stewardship Council certification for sustainable fishing of yellowfin tuna, albacore tuna and broadbill swordfish and it’s what any local restaurant worth their salt serves. If you see market fish on the menu in Mooloolaba, you order it.

5. Check out The Pavilion

Case in point, the pumping new hotspot at the Mantra Mooloolaba Beach called The Pavilion, sandwiched between Briner and Mooloolaba Beach. It’s hard not to visit The Pavilion and not fight a yearning to jump ship from your busy city life and relocate. This smart and sophisticated spot is all elegant archways and rattan chairs full of sun-kissed people with hair arranged by the ocean.

6. Gorge yourself on sustainable seafood

Fish on Parkyn, Spice Bar, Pier 33, The Surf Club Mooloolaba, Rice Boi and Il Vento are all eateries that get our vote of confidence for their association with Walker Seafoods, as it means they share an ethos to promote sustainable products.

7. Dive with sharks or swim with whales

To get an idea of what else is in the ocean, sign up for the new Shark Dive Extreme experience at Sea Life or simply spend a breezy day between July and the end of October swimming with whales on a Sunreef tour.

8. Stay tuned for the opening of Avani Mooloolaba Hotel

Back on land, the announcement of the new upscale $50 million 180-room Avani Mooloolaba Beach Hotel also sends a message to holidaymakers about confidence in this sought-after destination.

No question, I could move to Mooloolaba tomorrow to just relax, lay back and enjoy a life of sweet leisure.

