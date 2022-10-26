8 reasons to visit Mooloolaba

Find the complete list of the Top 50 Aussie Towns here.
I first visited Mooloolaba about 20 years ago to enjoy a beach holiday with my beau that revolved simply around the surf and sand. But these days, I would drop anchor in Mooloolaba for a multitude of reasons.
For starters, I’d make a pilgrimage here primarily to enjoy fresh-caught prawns at the Prawn Star, now moored in both Mooloolaba and Cairns.
I’d also go to rub shoulders with loafer-clad yachties and the young surfie set listening to live music at The Wharf.
A cruise up the Mooloolah River with Indigenous-owned Saltwater Eco Tours is also a must to learn about the Kabi Kabi’s rich culture with tour guide and Traditional Owner Bridgette Chilli Davis.
But back to the world-class seafood. Mooloolaba is very much on the map for foodies thanks to local business Walker Seafoods, which has Marine Stewardship Council certification for sustainable fishing of yellowfin tuna, albacore tuna and broadbill swordfish and it’s what any local restaurant worth their salt serves. If you see market fish on the menu in Mooloolaba, you order it.
Case in point, the pumping new hotspot at the Mantra Mooloolaba Beach called The Pavilion, sandwiched between Briner and Mooloolaba Beach. It’s hard not to visit The Pavilion and not fight a yearning to jump ship from your busy city life and relocate. This smart and sophisticated spot is all elegant archways and rattan chairs full of sun-kissed people with hair arranged by the ocean.
Fish on Parkyn, Spice Bar, Pier 33, The Surf Club Mooloolaba, Rice Boi and Il Vento are all eateries that get our vote of confidence for their association with Walker Seafoods, as it means they share an ethos to promote sustainable products.
To get an idea of what else is in the ocean, sign up for the new Shark Dive Extreme experience at Sea Life or simply spend a breezy day between July and the end of October swimming with whales on a Sunreef tour.
Back on land, the announcement of the new upscale $50 million 180-room Avani Mooloolaba Beach Hotel also sends a message to holidaymakers about confidence in this sought-after destination.
No question, I could move to Mooloolaba tomorrow to just relax, lay back and enjoy a life of sweet leisure.
