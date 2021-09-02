A guide to the best Airlie Beach accommodation

Airlie Beach accommodation for every budget: from swish hotels and resorts to well-kept family-friendly camping grounds and caravan parks, these top five picks will cover most bases.

It may be a small coastal town, but this gateway to the Great Barrier Reef has a surprising array of accommodation to offer. Choose from these Airlie Beach hotels, resorts, and caravan parks, each with their own unique selling points.

Pinnacles Resort

If the prospect of sweeping Airlie Beach views piques your interest then check into Pinnacles Resort . Located at the top of Golden Orchid Drive, it promises panoramic Coral Sea views, both from your apartment’s balcony and the scene-stealing rooftop infinity pool. The only catch is, it lies at the top of a sizable hill, so you’ll need to either be fit enough to face the walk back up, or thinking about hiring a car (or taking taxis). Choose from a one-, two- or three-bedroom apartment; each comes with either a balcony jacuzzi or an internal spa tub, as well a laundry and a fully equipped kitchen.

Peninsula Airlie Beach

The upscale apartments at Peninsula Airlie Beach occupy a plum spot right on the Abell Point Marina, offering plenty of seclusion even though they’re just a short 15-minute walk from the thick of it all. Each of the spotless one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments features a sizable balcony with spectacular sea and marina views and lashings of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. The property also has a small outdoor pool.

Island Gateway Holiday Park

Just a 20-minute walk from town, Island Gateway is your best bet if you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday park that’s conveniently situated on the fringes of Airlie Beach. But the property has more to offer beyond location. Guests love the friendly staff, the coffee van that arrives on site first thing in the morning and the food trucks that appear by night, plus the plentiful resort amenities (from a resort pool to barbecue areas, laundry facilities, a children’s playground, and a kiosk/shop). There’s even a daily bird feeding session each afternoon, where you can get closer to the local rainbow lorikeets and whistling ducks.

And when it comes to lodgings, there’s plenty of choice too: dial up the privacy a notch with one of the park’s villas or cabins, book one of the modest motel rooms, pitch up with your own tent or RV, or mix it up a little with one of the site’s permanent canvas tents. The holiday park also has pet-friendly and pet-free areas too.

Coral Sea Marina Resort

The jewel in the crown of this dreamy seafront resort is arguably its 25-metre outdoor pool, surrounded by sun loungers and parasols and framed by manicured lawns, and picture-postcard palm trees. There’s even an adult swing overlooking the water. Sink into one of the pool’s striped floaties and soak up the scenes.

Throughout 2019 and 2020, the hotel underwent a series of renovations, giving it a more contemporary spin, and bright and breezy feel to the public spaces; a day spa was also added to the resort’s laundry list of facilities. All of Coral Sea Marina Resort’s rooms and suites have the same whitewashed interior and dashes of colour, and many feature ocean views. If a boutique-style room is at the top of your holiday agenda then book a king room with balcony, which is the room category to most recently undergo a fresh lick of paint and a more modern revamp. The property is right in the centre of the action too, just steps from the coastal town’s many bars and restaurants.

BIG4 Whitsundays Tropical Eco Resort

Home to a twice weekly tots playgroup, a swimming pool, an inflatable ninja challenge course, a playground, and a jumping pillow, this BIG4 Airlie Beach park wins rave reviews from families with young kids. There’s a seasonal program of activities, such as campfire nights come winter, and live music come summer too.

Sitting pretty on some three hectares of tropical rainforest within the Conway National Park, the eco resort’s grounds promise a leafy, relaxed getaway that’s still only a five-minute drive from town. The resort staff are known to keep the grounds and facilities spick and span, and are often singled out for their friendliness. And whatever your budget (and needs) there’s accommodation to suit: plump for a two-bedroom apartment, an eco lodge or a villa, all of which have air-con and kitchen facilities, or bring your own tent or campervan.

