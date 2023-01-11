The best family accommodation on Hamilton Island

Lagoon-style pools and dining extravaganzas extend to visitors of all ages thanks to the wonderful assortment of Hamilton Island family accommodation options.

Figured your holidays were limited to worn-out bunk beds and suspiciously coloured kiddie pools? That’s certainly not the case here. Hamilton Island family accommodation is as diverse as the Whitsundays’ fantastical marine life. Encompassing contemporary design, out-of-the-box activities, easy access to inspired meals for all taste buds and a level of luxury typically reserved for grown-ups, the options will keep families smiling right up until that dreaded check-out.

Reef View Hotel

Price: $$$

Offering 364 rooms and suites plonked right in the heart of the action opposite Catseye Beach, Reef View Hotel is a stand-out when it comes to Hamilton Island family accommodation. This bustling hot spot features modern and clean studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-level options in addition to a spectacular Presidential Suite. The ideal choice for families travelling with kids? The Reef Family Room, priced from $608 per night and offering two queen beds plus a separate junior room with two single beds and a private balcony.

In-house movies, wireless internet and access to Hamilton Island’s Kids Stay & Eat Free program are also included. A glorious 35-metre swimming pool is bound to provide even more entertainment, as is the breezy on-site Pool Terrace restaurant which serves a buffet breakfast, light lunch options and an à la carte dinner menu. There’s also a more casual lounge to discover if you’re all looking for a quick bite before getting back to a day of exploration.

Other inclusions: Use of the Island Shuttle, buffet breakfast with each Suite booking, free wireless internet and return airport or marina transfers.

Hamilton Island Holiday Homes

Price: $$$-$$$$$

There are plenty of relaxed Hamilton Island family accommodation options, all of which feature air-conditioning and large living spaces fit for gatherings and shared meals. Hamilton Island Holiday Homes offer a range of houses, apartments and villas built to cater for large families, with comfortable sleeping arrangements for anywhere between four to 14 people. Many of the homes come with an electric golf buggy, and some even feature private or shared pools.

For families travelling on a budget, take advantage of the accommodation group’s Stay 7 Nights, Pay 6 deal to help extend holiday memories a little further without breaking the budget. Any one of the three-bedroom, two-storey The Edge apartments are a good choice, sleeping up to eight guests and offering a lavish parent’s retreat for when the kids hit the hay. A BBQ and outdoor breakfast bar also feature within each of the three apartments.

For a more affordable take, book one of The Anchorage rooms. With its lagoon-style pool, lush tropical gardens and a complimentary golf buggy per booking, families are invited to holiday in fuss-free comfort.

Other inclusions: Access to Hamilton Island’s Kids Stay & Eat Free program, use of non-motorised water sporting equipment from the Hamilton Island Beach Sports hut on Catseye Beach, wireless internet and a Home Essentials Starter Pack including dishwashing tablets and liquid, beach towels, laundry powder and bin liners.

Palm Bungalows

Price: $$$$

For a family-friendly oasis without a hefty price tag, make a reservation at Palm Bungalows, just a short stroll from Catseye Beach. The Hamilton Island family accommodation features rooms fitted with a king bed, kitchenette, bar fridge and microwave, plus tea and coffee appliances.

Built amid lush gardens, the warm and inviting digs will help you quickly feel at home. The décor is all warm timber and minimalistic white and hammocks hang from private balconies. Kangaroos also frequent the large front lawn at the foot of the Bungalows, adding further incentive to book this place for animal-loving youngsters. And if it’s wildlife you know they’re keen on, the accommodation is right across the road from Hamilton Island Wildlife – you’ll barely use the pram as you get the clan over there. Rates start from $423 per night.

Other inclusions: Use of Hamilton Island Beach Sport’s water sport equipment, use of the Island Shuttle, access to a gym, spa, sauna and tennis court, and access to Hamilton Island’s Kids Stay & Eat Free program.

Hamilton Island Yacht Club Villas

Price: $$$$$

If you sprout tiny tots accustomed to the high life, check into the impeccable Hamilton Island Yacht Club Villas. As the name suggests, this waterfront Hamilton Island family accommodation, located at Hamilton Island Marina and right next to the architecturally impressive Yacht Club, retains a serious sense of the high life all while gleeful little humans play comfortably throughout.

The villas are contemporary in style and perfectly poised on the hillside, with views of Dent Island Passage and passing sail boats. Each featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as access to a lagoon-style pool, they’re a great option to splurge on for multi-generational holidays and group getaways. Modern kitchens have also been built for luxurious self-catering, meaning you won’t need to cross your fingers in hope of securing large tables at the Island’s busy restaurants.

You can also request a cot and highchair if you’re travelling with the tiniest of bubs, and guests can unlock Hamilton Island’s Kids Stay & Eat Free program at some of the destination’s most popular eateries. A private laundry and being situated within walking distance to the marina’s restaurants, cafes and shops, make this spot a guaranteed family hit.

Other inclusions: Use of the Island Shuttle, access to catamarans, stand-up paddleboards, windsurfers and snorkelling gear, a welcome hamper filled with gourmet snacks and wine, up to two electric golf buggies, beach towels and wireless internet.

qualia

Price: $$$$$

If your kids are aged 16 or over, you can check into one of the gorgeous pavilions at qualia, perched atop the holiday destination’s most northern part. The ‘six-star’ resort is not typically viewed as child-friendly, but a guide to Hamilton Island family accommodation isn’t complete without nodding to this extraordinary place.

With prices starting from $1,640 per night, staying with a teen at this exclusive property warrants a special occasion, and it’s certainly one they’ll remember. qualia’s two pavilions, set in serene bushland and featuring world-class architecture, are fitted with beautifully appointed sundecks, stone-crafted bathrooms, hardwood polished floors and central heating. Twenty-six of the rooms come complete with their own infinity-edge plunge pool while all rooms offer grand Whitsundays views.

For large families, qualia Beach House also beckons with its airy entertaining area, a ten-person dining table, a 12-metre private infinity pool and a separate guesthouse for family or friends to sleep in outside of the main house’s two elaborate bedrooms.

Other inclusions: A 24-hour private chauffeur service around Hamilton Island, golf buggy, all non-alcoholic beverages, return transfers to the airport or marina and use of the gym, spa, sauna and tennis court.