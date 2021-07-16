It’s pretty easy to find your happy place when holidaying on Hamilton Island.

And, with a bit of insider knowledge, and forward planning, you will be well on your way to enjoying your dream holiday. Here’s the heads-up on what to know before you go to Hamilton Island.

Visit the island’s dedicated website

The dedicated Hamilton Island website has curated everything from the best deals on accommodation to access to expert knowledge. The website offers exclusive discounts to holidaymakers when they book online and includes everything from information on what to see and do and where to eat and drink to facts and figures about the destination. The website is a hub for all things Hamilton Island and a handy guide to have at your fingertips.

You will get around in a golf buggy

Hamilton Island’s iconic golf buggies offer a convenient and fun way to get around the island at your own pace. If your accommodation does not include exclusive use of a buggy, you can hire one to use on the island (which is car-free) or pack a pair of comfortable walking shoes. We recommend booking your buggy ahead of time. The maximum speed on the island is 30 kilometres an hour, which means you can also change down a few gears and get into holiday mode.

Plan ahead to avoid disappointment

Hamilton Island has been so successful in selling itself that it has become an extremely popular destination, so it’s really important to book all your activities and restaurants ahead to avoid disappointment. Couples holidaying on Hamilton Island should definitely plan their date day ahead of their arrival at Hamilton Island. Book your kids into the Clownfish Club and go and enjoy lunch or dinner overlooking the crystal-clear waters of the Coral Sea.

Low and high season

With a mild average daily temperature of about 27 degrees year-round, any time is a great time to visit Hamilton Island. However, August to November are the warmest months of the year with the lowest average monthly rainfall. There are no discounts on accommodation during the low season, Race Week and festive season. Water activities depend on the tides at Catseye Beach. More weather information can be found here and what to do at low tide on Catseye Beach here.

Best time to visit

The busiest times of year include school holidays, when there are additional activities that run for the kids; and the festive season, which offers extra activities around Christmas lunches and dinners, plus a visit from Santa and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. If you have children or want to out-source the stress of preparing for Christmas, then these times may suit you perfectly. To avoid the crowds, you should travel outside of school holidays and the festive season and major events such as the Hamilton Island Triathlon in July and Race Week in August.

Best time to spot whales

Whale Season in the Whitsundays is from June to September when you will be sure to spot a whale or two as they migrate up to the warmer waters to give birth to their calves.

You don’t have to be a yachtie to enjoy Race Week

Hamilton Island’s Race Week is held every August. But it’s not just for yachties. In fact, the island is extremely popular with spectators and yachties who converge to cheer on participants in Australia’s largest offshore keelboat regatta. There is also a range of onshore events occurring throughout the week celebrating the best of Australian talent.

Download the Hamilton Island App

This handy Hamilton Island App is an electronic pocket guide that features everything there is to see and do during your stay from information on daily activities to flight arrival and departure information for services to and from the airport. The app also has live weather updates and self-guided audio tours. The online on-island compendium is also a handy tool to help you navigate around all points of interest. The app is available on iPhone and Android app stores.

What to pack

In addition to all the water-based activities, there are some incredible hikes offering up the most spectacular 360-degree views of the surrounding Whitsunday Islands. If you’re staying and playing on Hamilton Island, smart casual is key. Pack sundresses, jeans, lightweight skirts, cargo pants and chinos, swimmers, a broad-brimmed hat, and stylish activewear that will see you sorted for everything from snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef to dining out with new-found friends. You can expect a few tropical rain showers from December through to May, so pack a lightweight raincoat, too.

Getting there

Hamilton Island is the only island in the Whitsundays with its own commercial airport. Hamilton Island Airport services direct flights from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Cairns, with Jetstar, Virgin Australia and Qantas. Travelling with a baby for the first time? Hamilton Island can provide all the essentialsso you can pack lightly and only take carry-on luggage.