A guide to the best Toowoomba accommodation

Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, these seven Toowoomba hotels, caravan parks and holiday homes deliver the goods.

Queensland’s Garden City is home to a number of accommodation options, whatever your budget and needs. From the familiar ease of a chain apartment hotel, to a more boutique option, or even a no-frills caravan park, this curated selection of Toowoomba accommodation will offer something for everyone.

Avenue Motel Apartments

The modern rooms at Avenue Motel Apartments make for a solid base in Toowoomba. Situated in South Toowoomba, less than a 10-minute drive from the city centre, the property caters to all kinds of needs, whether you’re travelling as a family and on the hunt for a large room with multiple beds, or the option to have interconnecting rooms; travelling for work and looking for a self-contained room that features a work desk (the executive queen); or if you have extra accessibility requirements that necessitate wide room entry and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom (the easy access queen). Each and every room features a small kitchenette, and some rooms offer balconies or private courtyards too.

Address: 790 Ruthven Street, Toowoomba, QLD, 4350

Phone: (07) 4572 3788

Website: avenuemotelapartments.com.au

Potter’s Boutique Hotel

Open since February 2017, the 54-room Potter’s Boutique Hotel is of a similar ilk to Avenue Motel Apartments. Rooms feature a modern look, with clean lines, plenty of natural light, and a white and grey palette with blonde wood and pops of burnt orange. Pick from a king or twin room, or a two-bedroom apartment.

Conveniently located in the city centre, Potter’s is less than a 10-minute walk from Toowoomba’s cafes, shops and restaurants. It’s the perfect spot for a weekend getaway, with a late checkout of 5pm on Sundays (subject to availability). There’s also a restaurant on-site, open for breakfast and dinner, Tuesday to Saturday.

Address: 258 Margaret Street, Toowoomba City, QLD, 4350

Phone: (07) 4670 9488

Website: pottershoteltoowoomba.com.au

Quest Toowoomba

A chain hotel with a twist, the Quest Toowoomba is all party in the front, business in the back. Housed partly within a heritage church building that features an impressive double-height lobby decked with vast swathes of marble and modernist light fittings, the guest apartments all sit within the adjoining purpose-built property at the back. Choose from a studio with a kitchenette, or a one-, two- or three-bedroom apartment with a full kitchen and laundry facilities, some boasting parkland views. There’s an onsite gym and almost everything of note in Toowoomba is within walking distance.

Address: 133 Margaret Street, Toowoomba, QLD, 4350

Phone: (07) 4690 2222

Website: questapartmentstoowoomba.com



Toowoomba Motor Village

If you’re looking for pet-friendly camping and caravanning sites close to Toowoomba’s CBD, the Toowoomba Motor Village might just be your best bet. Located three kilometres south of the city centre, the holiday park is within walking distance of plenty of local shops and take-away restaurants, and backs onto a quiet park with walking and cycling trails too. This popular option is known for its clean facilities and friendly staff.

Address: 821 Ruthven St, Toowoomba City, QLD, 4350

Phone: 1800 675 105

Website: toowoombamotorvillage.com.au

Toowoomba Showgrounds Caravan Park

Looking for an economical, no-frills caravan park to pitch up to for a night or three? Try the Toowoomba Showgrounds Caravan Park. Set amid spacious grounds, 15 minutes’ drive from the CBD, the park’s rates start from $25 a night for two adults and two children and there’s no need to make an advance booking either – just make sure the grounds aren’t closed for any special events beforehand. The site is also pet-friendly, and offers caravanners hot showers and a dump point. No camping allowed.

Address: Toowoomba Showgrounds, Glenvale Rd, Glenvale, QLD, 4350

Phone: (07) 4634 7400

Website: toowoombashow.com.au/caravans

Oaks Toowoomba Hotel

With its white, black and grey colour palette, there’s a bit of a corporate-chic vibe to this Toowoomba hotel. It’s one of the city’s newest kids on the block, opening in July 2020, and one of the few in Toowoomba to offer guests a swimming pool; there’s also a small gym, a restaurant, and a pub. The five-storey development houses 102 rooms, all with private balconies, ranging from a 29-metre-squared room for two, up to a three-bedroom, 84-metre-squared apartment that can sleep up to seven. And it’s right in the thick of the city too.

Address: 25 Annand Street, Toowoomba, QLD, 4350

Phone: (07) 3053 8890

Website: oakshotel.com/toowoomba

Pinbarron Cottage (Stayz)

When the promise of exclusivity – and a home away from home – beckons, plump for this gorgeous three-bedroom Queenslander. Situated on a tree-lined street in East Toowoomba, Pinbarron is a restored period cottage that has almost every conceivable amenity you could need, not to mention oodles of charm to boot (think window seats, open fireplaces, polished timber floors, high ceilings throughout, and a semi-covered front verandah). You’ll feel like a local in no time.

Website: stayz.com.au