Whether your perfect holiday looks glamping in the outback or staying at a chic hotel in the city, this list of unique stays has something for everyone.

Here is 1-11 of Australia’s most luxurious holidays

1. Be cossetted in luxury while interacting with nature at Sequoia, SA

2. Enjoy the Great Barrier Reef at your doorstep with a stay at Lizard Island, QLD

3. Lay back in minimalistic luxury at Como the Treasury, WA

4. Take in Sydney’s CBD views from Crown Towers, NSW

5. Stay in the stunning architecturally designed Dune House, SA

6. Immerse yourself in wine, food and culture at Kingsford the Barossa, SA

7. Experience Tasmania from a grand old house at The Woodbridge, Tas

8. Unwind in a secluded valley at Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, NSW

9. Catch your breath in a cosy stone cottage at The Coach House at Hillenvale, SA

10. Retreat in the tropics at Silky Oaks Lodge, QLD

11. Holiday by the sea at the vintage Halcyon House, NSW

Here is 2-18 of Australia’s most unique hidden gems

12. Sleep amongst the whimsical gardens at The Potting Shed at Acre of Roses, Vic

13. Take in the turquoise ocean and rusty red cliffs from every angle at Faraway Bay, WA

14. Soak up the stillness of Marramarra Lodge, NSW

15. Discover the mountains from an intimately nature-bound hideaway with Spicers Sangoma Retreat, NSW

16. Learn fascinating history and meet eccentric locals at the iconic Hotel Corones, QLD

17. Isolate yourself in tropical paradise at the Secret Cabin Society, QLD

18. Switch off at on the peaceful Pieman River with a stay at Corinna Wilderness Experience, Tas

Here is 19-27 of Australia’s most unique regional stays

19. Sleep below an inky-black sky filled with stars at Jr’s Hut at Kimo Estate, NSW

20. Lap up the endless biscuits and smiles with a stay at William Arnott Hotel, NSW

21. Blend country living with boutique luxury at Farmers’ Home Hotel, WA

22. Simplicity and serenity go hand-in-hand at the Ardingly Tiny House, Tas

23. Have a slow weekend by the countryside at Goonoo Goonoo Station, NSW

24. Plan a romantic getaway in this quaint cabin at 1860 Beechworth, Vic

25. Stay at a renewed World Heritage-listed farm and estate at Brickendon Estate, Tas

26. Appreciate the beautiful art deco details of Tattersalls Hotel Armidale, NSW

27. Escape the Snowy Mountains chill and snuggle up by a fire at Moonbah Huts, NSW

Here is 28-38 of Australia’s most unique coastal stays

28. Discover King Island’s strong community spirit, thriving art scene and renowned produce at Kittawa Lodge, Tas

29. Holiday simply at the dreamy, design-led dens at Five Acres, Vic

30. Let your castaway fantasises come to life with a stay on Wilson Island, Qld

31. Marvel at the eclectic shipping container design of the Coastal Pods Wynyard, Tas

32. Ocean activities and stunning views are at your disposal with a stay at Kooljaman At Cape Leveque, WA

33. Wake up to tropical paradise at the luxurious qualia, QLD.

34. Nestle yourself between bush and ocean at Woody Island, Recherche Archipelago, WA

35. Fall in love with the coastal-inspired design details of Whale Song, Tas

36. Take in the coastal-chic decor, crisp linens and sparkling ocean views at Tiwi Island Retreat, NT

37. Watch Australian wildlife interact with untouched beach landscape at Sal Salis, WA

38. Uncover SA’s coast from this sea-swept storybook in the form of a house My Sister & The Sea, SA

Here is 28-38 of Australia’s most unique outback stays

39. Stay at the wonderfully surprising 109-year-old stone structure Broken Hill Outback Church Stay, NSW

40. Taste spectacular new foods in Australia’s outback at Prairie Hotel, SA

41. Leave your worries behind with a homely getaway at Trilby Station, NSW

42. Kick back after a full day of adventuring Uluru at Desert Gardens Hotel, NT

43. Escape the outback heat with a cool stay at Bullo River Station, NT

44. Lay back poolside with a drink in hand after a day of exploring the outback at White Cliffs Underground Motel, NSW

45. Fly your way into an outback oasis at Davidson’s Arnhemland Safari Lodge, West Arnhem Land, NT

46. Glamp on Queensland’s stunning outback landscape at Wallaroo Outback Retreat, QLD

47. See the Kimberely Coast like never before at Berkeley River Lodge, WA

48. Experience a genuine desert getaway at Birdsville Hotel, Qld

Here is 28-38 of Australia’s most unique eco-friendly stays

49. Gaze majestically into the sea whenever your heart desires from the Naiko Retreat, SA

50. Let your stay make a difference at the social enterprise hotel Change Overnight, Tas

51. Breathe in the fresh air of the Flinders Ranges at Eco Villas at Rawnsley Park Station, SA

52. Escape reality and find yourself in a tropical landscape of jungle at Swell Lodge, off WA

53. Leave your worries at home and retreat to the bush at Bamurru Plains, NT

54. Rest awhile amid hiking the stunning Three Capes Track at Three Capes Hut, Tas

55. Explore Kangaroo Island from the environment-friendly Oceanview Eco Villas, SA

56. Experience Australia’s only underwater accomodation in the Great Barrier Reef at Reefsuites, Qld

57. Enjoy a remote stay among the vineyards at CABN X, SA

58. Surround yourself with the stilness of nature at Heyscape Tiny Cabins, WA

Here is 59-65 of Australia’s most unique family-friendly stays

59. Soak in the views of NSW’s South Coast with a stay at the contemporary Dovecote, NSW

60. Stay right on the beach with a lighthouse as your backyard at Lighthouse Keeper’s & Heritage Cottages, WA

61. Spend a week of fun with your family at Sunset 4 Fraser Island House, Qld

62. Spend your days in the sun and your nights at the retro Hillcrest Merimbula, NSW

63. Teach your children about Indigenous culture in-depth at Bawaka Homeland, NT

64. Glamp with koalas at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, NSW

65. Be transported into the jungle with a zoo stay at Jamala Wildlife Lodge, ACT

Here is 66-74 of Australia’s most unique boutique stays

66. Be greeted with big smiles at the Northern River’s community hub Eltham Hotel, NSW

67. Marvel at this old sailors’ tavern reimagined as the now Ship Inn Stanley, Tas

68. Bushwalk your way to this secluded holiday home on the water at The Little Black Shack, NSW

69. Uncover an oasis of boutique luxury at the very top of Australia at Seven Spirit Bay, NT

70. Explore a luxe farmhouse stay packed with interestingly quirky features at The Silo House Inverloch, Vic

71. Enjoy the stunning design details of this boutique stay at Warders Hotel, Fremantle, WA

72. Retreat in Queensland’s country with a timber stay at Saltbush Retreat, QLD

73. Stay on a private sanctuary on 43 hectares of cattle farmland at Upland Farm, Denmark, WA

74. Become educated of Victoria’s old goldfields towns with a stay at The Provincial Hotel Ballarat, Vic

Here is 75-81 of Australia’s most unique glamping stays

75. Lay back and enjoy off-grid country luxe living at Glenayr Farm, Mudgee, NSW

76. Explore Lamington National Park from a safari-style tent at Nightfall, QLD

77. Stay below the gumtrees and neighbour the regions most impressive cellar doors at Bellwether, SA

78. Connect to the Australian bushland like never before with a stay at Karijini Eco Retreat, WA

79. Take in desert views and learn more about Aboriginal culture at Kings Canyon Resort, NT

80. Rest amongst the eucalyptus bush and stay at the rustic Alkira Eco-Glamping Retreat, Vic

81. Discover some of Australia’s most beautiful swimming holes with a classy outback experience at Hideaway Litchfield, NT

Here is 82-91 of Australia’s best city stays

82. Stay right in the city and become a Melbourne local in no time at United Places Botanic Gardens, Vic

83. Explore the hidden gems of Adelaide from Hotel Indigo Adelaide Markets, SA

84. Make the most of your Canberra trip with a luxurious stay at A by Adina, ACT

85. Visit Fitzroy, Melbourne’s oldest and most eclectic suburb at Napier Quarter, Vic

86. Experience a foodies haven at the Mövenpick Hotel Hobart, Tas

87. Uncover Melbourne through food and design at Next Hotel Melbourne, Vic

88. Stay at one of the oldest independent art studios in Melbourne at The Blender Loft, Vic

89. City meets beach at the grand Crystalbrook Kingsley, NSW

90. Enjoy a cultured stay in the petite but comfortable Little National Hotel Canberra, ACT

91. Explore the bustling city or relax by the pool at The Calile Hotel, Brisbane, Qld

Here is 92-100 of Australia’s most unique stays that have the wow factor

92. Marvel at the architectural wonder and stunning design of Domic, Qld

93. Stay between the Great Ocean Road and Cape Otway at Sky Pods, Vic

94. Surround yourself with vineyards, bush and farmland at Jackalope, Vic

95. Be immersed in all things art and design at Mona Pavilions, Tas

96. Escape the business of life and retreat to a luxurious bush getaway with Lon Retreat & Spa, Vic

97. Soak in the experience of staying at a hotel built into a sporting ground at Oval Hotel, SA

98. Stunning Tasmanian scenery meets modern architectural design at Coastal Pavilions at Freycinet Lodge, Tas

99. Lap up luxury accomodation and experiences at the Clifftop at Hepburn, Vic

100. Connect with Indigenous culture through the beautiful architecture and design of Krakani Lumi, Tas