Facebook Instagram Twitter

It's possible to see the Torres Strait in a day - here's how

a ruined jetty stand in the middle of the sea off Ngurupai (Horn Island) a ruined jetty stand in the middle of the sea off Ngurupai (Horn Island)

Last updated . 08 February 2023

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

© Australian Traveller Media 2023. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo