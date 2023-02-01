Need a better reason to visit the southernmost destination on the Great Barrier Reef? We didn’t think so.

The Bundaberg Region in Queensland has become the fifth ECO-certified destination in the country after receiving the award from Ecotourism Australia.

Joining the likes of Port Douglas Daintree, Qld (certified in 2019), the Coffs Coast, NSW (2021), Margaret River, WA and the Central Coast, NSW (both certified in 2022), the Bundaberg region showcases everything that nature’s palette can create.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said Bundaberg Regional Council had led the certification process with support from a range of stakeholders including Bundaberg Tourism.

“It is a massive coup for the Bundaberg Region to achieve ECO Destination Certification and sees our community become one of only a small number in the country to do so,” Dempsey said.

“This achievement demonstrates our community’s respect and care for the natural environment and will ensure we continue to grow in a sustainable way into the future.”

Bundaberg is committed to establishing innovative and sustainable experiences for the local community and visitors to connect with and contribute to while in the region.

Ecotourism Australia also certifies attractions, tours and accommodations to ensure travellers are aware of the imprint of their travel choices.

What is an ECO-certified destination?

The ECO Destination Certification program assures travellers that certified destinations are backed by a strong, well-managed commitment to sustainable practices and provide high-quality nature-based tourism experiences within the region.

Following assessment across 91 criteria, Bundaberg achieved the certification at the Ecotourism level which is defined as a “nature-based tourism destination with a strong commitment to ecotourism principles.”