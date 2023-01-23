Get those legs moving all while exploring more of Queensland’s natural beauty.

Brisbane is full of incredible restaurants, a bustling cafe scene and ample things to do, but sometimes a break from the chaos of city life is needed and your body craves an escape to nature. And what better way to do that than hiking in and around Brisbane?

Well, put those walking shoes on because we’ve found all the best hikes near Brisbane for any skill level.

Easy-moderate | Moderate | Moderate-hard

Easy-moderate hiking trails

1. Summit Track, Mt Coot-tha

Friends, lovers, families, dogs – everyone in Brissie knows this iconic peak for its cracking views of the city.

Mt Coot-tha Lookout has sweeping views of Brisbane City, Moreton Bay, and around to the Tweed Volcano, Main Range and Mount Barney and Flinders Peak.

This track leads from the JC Slaughter Falls picnic area to the lookout and is just 15 minutes’ drive from the CBD.

There are plenty of other tracks at Mt Coot-tha too, see them all here.

Terrain: Hilly

Distance: 1.9 kilometres one way

What to bring: Water, camera, sun protection

2. North Gorge Walk, North Stradbroke Island

One of the must-dos on North Stradbroke Island, the North Gorge Walk follows the headland of Point Lookout all while showing off breathtaking ocean views.

If you do it between June and November you might even get to see migrating humpback whales, as the Gorge Walk is the best vantage point.

Terrain: Boardwalk

Distance: 1.2 kilometres

What to bring: Water, camera, sun protection

3. Natural Bridge circuit, Springbrook National Park

The Natural Bridge circuit walk is a sealed circuit track that takes you through the forest, across Cave Creek and into the arched cave to witness the waterfall plunging from above.

Not only that, but at night you’ll be blessed with the tiny green lights of thousands of nocturnal glow worms!

Glow worms are visible year-round; however, their display is significantly reduced during the winter months.

Be careful walking at night and make sure you bring sufficient lighting. There are also some restricted access areas to keep in mind when planning your hike.

Terrain: Asphalt track, but due to long sets of stairs, it is easier to walk this track in a clockwise direction.

Distance: 1 kilometre

What to bring: Mozzie repellent, drinking water, torch

4. Tamborine Mountain

Walking tracks are provided in six sections of Tamborine National Park. Most of them are short and relatively easy, although some have short, steep sections.

The hiking trails range from grade 1 to grade 4 so you can choose the track you want to take based on your fitness capabilities.

Terrain: Some steep sections

Distance: Ranging from 400 metres to 4.8 kilometres

What to bring: Water, sun protection

Moderate hiking trails

5. Northbrook Gorges, D’Aguilar National Park

Bring your swimmers for this next hike! You’ll have to swim through two freshwater gorges as part of this trail.

You’ll come across rock pools along the journey with the longest measuring about 15 to 20 metres.

But the highlight of the Northbrook Gorges hike is the large, almost crystal clear, rock swimming pool, complete with a short waterfall, found in the second gorge.

The majority of the hike will take you over rocks, boulders, and rough and slippery terrain, making it best suited to fit and experienced hikers.

Terrain: Wet!

Distance: 6 kilometres

What to bring: Swimmers, drinking water, sun protection

6. Kondalilla Falls circuit

Located on the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, the Kondalilla Falls circuit is a stunning hike surrounded by lush rainforest.

You’ll follow the Picnic Creek circuit down the escarpment, go past rock pools and a lookout with views of Kondalilla Falls, all the way down to the base of the waterfall and continue back up the ridge.

But bear in mind there are over 300 stairs on the Kondalilla Falls circuit, so you need to be reasonably fit. Always come prepared, and allow enough time to finish your walk in daylight hours.

Terrain: Stairs

Distance: 4.7 kilometres

What to bring: Water, sun protection, camera, swimmers

7. Araucaria track, D’Aguilar National Park

The Araucaria track is a delightful trail that meanders through open eucalypt forest, winding along the forested shores of picturesque Enoggera Reservoir, before looping back around one of the reservoir’s peninsulas.

Head out early because the trail gets quite busy later in the day, and keep an eye out for brown snakes, and dress accordingly – long pants, good shoes, etc.

Terrain: Hilly

Distance: 5 kilometres

What to bring: Swimmers, drinking water, sun protection, camera, binoculars

Moderate-hard hiking trails

8. Mount Ngungun, Glass House Mountains

If you prefer your hikes a little more rugged, up the ante at Mount Ngungun.

Located in the iconic Glass House Mountains, this short trail begins in open forest and has some unbelievable views of Mount Tibrogargan, Mount Coonowrin and Mount Beerwah from the summit.

You should be moderately fit to do this grade 4 hike, and it passes close to cliff edges so be careful.

Terrain: Steep

Distance: 2.8 kilometres

What to bring: Water, sun protection, supportive shoes

9. Mount Maroon

Mount Maroon is a great warm-up climb if you’ve ever wanted to tackle the neighbouring Mount Barney.

It’s steep from the get-go and the hike will test those leg muscles on a number of occasions. But even though it’s an intense track, the views are well worth it. But only if you are an experienced hiker.

Offline navigation is strongly recommended for this one. And as always, let someone know where you are and when you plan to be finished the hike.

Terrain: Steep

Distance: 6 kilometres

What to bring: Lots of drinking water, sun protection, and a personal locator beacon (PLB) is recommended

10. Mount Barney

The mother of all Brisbane hikes really takes it up a notch at Mount Barney – South East Queensland’s second-highest peak.

There are four walking tracks at Mount Barney, all classified as grade 4, but varying in length. Yellow Pinch, Lower Portals, Cronan Creek and Upper Portals.

Remember to stay safe at all times, only choose activities that suit the skills, experience and fitness of your group, never walk alone and make sure someone knows where you are, and what time you plan to finish hiking the trail.

Terrain: Rugged

Distance: 2 kilometres return (Yellow Pinch), 7.4 kilometres return (Lower Portals), 8 kilometres return (Upper Portals) and 12 kilometres return (Cronan Creek Falls)

What to bring: Lots of water, chemical tablets to treat water, a raincoat, a PLB is recommended, bushwalking equipment and all your sun protection goodies