It’s time to ditch the crowds and discover the hidden gem of Queensland’s coastline.

White sand beaches, nearby tropical islands, the colourful marine life of Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef (GBR) and a laid back lifestyle travellers can’t help but relax into; it’s time to talk about the Cassowary Coast.

Discover 14 kilometres of palm-fringed beaches from Cardwell to Garradunga (and inland to East Palmerston) in a friendly small-town atmosphere, free from crowds. It’s the quintessential tropical getaway.

Birthplace of Great Barrier Reef Marine Park

When it comes to sustainability, the Cassowary Coast is leading the way. In fact, Mission Beach was the birthplace of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority – the group responsible for the care and protection of the GBR.

This is thanks to John Busst, who worked hard in the 1960s and 70s to save nearby Ellison Reef from limestone mining. In 1981 the reef was listed as a world heritage site.

Today the Cassowary Coast remains dedicated to protecting its bountiful natural environment, with the help of traditional owners, and is set to gain its official ECO Certification by 2024.

Things to do on the Cassowary Coast

Whether you’re on the land or exploring the sea, Cassowary Coast is a natural playground. The GBR sits just 40km offshore from Mission Beach, making it the closest access point to the reef. The lack of crowds means snorkelers and divers are unlikely to have to share their section of the reef with other humans.

Make the most of it with a dive or snorkel with group tour providers like Mission Beach Dive, or organise a personalised tour of the reef and surrounding islands with Mission Beach Charters. You can even hire a kayak and explore them yourself. You’re very likely to swim with manta rays, turtles and more.

Speaking of islands, Cassowary Coast has several to visit. The most famous are Hinchinbrook and Dunk Islands, where you can go for a day trip, or spend the night camping. Find incredible hiking trails that reward adventurers with panoramic views over the lush islands and bright blue ocean. In fact, the 32-kilometre Thorsborne Trail on Hinchinbrook Island is considered one of the best coastal hikes in Australia.

Those looking for luxury should head to Bedarra Island where the only accommodation is a sustainable, romantic retreat that allows a maximum of 20 guests at a time to stay in their twelve private villas, surrounded by 45 hectares of tropical rainforest. The resort provides a quality restaurant and bar onsite, plus a range of activities to help guests explore the natural beauty. If you want to feel like you have your own private section of the GBR, this is a must.

Back on the mainland, you’ll find more beautiful hikes through dense, green rainforests, breathtaking waterfalls and unique swimming holes.

The striking blue colour of Cardwell Spa Pool is social media famous, and you don’t even have to hike to it. The five-kilometre Coastal Walking Track links Caves Beach and Pinny Beach and provides some of the best views of Hinchinbrook. Meanwhile, the 20-kilometre Gorrell Track – spotted with creeks and waterfalls – is popular amongst cyclists and hikers alike.

Cassowary Coast restaurants and cafes

From classic Aussie staples to seafood straight from the source, food options along the Cassowary Coast don’t disappoint.

Gaze over the beautiful ocean while dining on locally sourced seafood at Cardwell’s Beachcomber Restaurant, or opt for something more casual (and locally iconic) like Jesse’s Cardwell Pies – a bright yellow food truck serving home-made pastries, pies and sausage rolls for almost 40 years.

Heading further north, stop in for a coffee break at the adorable Petals & Beanz cafe in Tully (and maybe even leave with a bunch of flowers or homewares they sell), before continuing on to Mission Beach.

Here you’ll be spoiled for choice. Find modern Australian cuisine at Castaways Resort’s Buko restaurant for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Locals rave about the coconut prawns on an Asian-influenced menu served up by beachside restaurant Plenty, and family-owned Bingil Bay Cafe is open all day serving up classic cafe dishes along with fresh juices and a decent beer list all in a cosy, bright setting.

The Garage Bar and Brewhouse is perfect for a cold brew, some very creative pizza topping combinations and quality pub fare for lunch or dinner, while those with a sweet tooth must make a stop at Charley’s Chocolate Factory. Take a tour of the factory once judged as being in the top 18 finest cocoa producers on Earth, then spend your time in the onsite shop.

Before you leave town, be sure to grab a coffee and shop for tasty local produce at The Bowerbird’s Pantry. Another place you’ll want to stock up in is Oliveri’s Continental Deli in Innisfail, renowned for its food platters, hampers and made-to-order lunch offerings since 1983.

Cassowary Coast accommodation

From camping to luxury resorts, Cassowary Coast accommodation comes with stunning views, beachfront locations and the peaceful sounds of nature.

Hinchinbrook Island is the largest island on the GBR, but numbers are strictly controlled to 40 people at a time (so book well in advance). Pack your tent and camp in truly undisturbed surroundings. Dunk Island is also a popular camping destination.

For those who prefer four walls (and day trips to the islands), there are plenty of options on the mainland. Cardwell’s Beachcomber Motel & Tourist Park is popular for its beach-adjacent location, onsite restaurant and friendly staff. King Reef Resort on Kurrimine Beach offers rooms, cabins and camping just a short walk from the GBR’s King Reef, a nesting ground for turtles.

Around Mission Beach, you’ll find cosy bed and breakfast Licuala Lodge is located in the middle of the rainforest (yes, you might be lucky enough to spot a cassowary), while Mission Beach Resort offers four-star luxury just a five-minute walk from the beach (or take a dip in the resort pool). They also have several bars and restaurants onsite.

Settle into the spot where the Wet Tropics rainforest meets the Great Barrier Reef at Mission Beach’s Eco Village. They offer self-contained villas and spa suites with private beach access. Castaways Resort & Spa is another popular option for its modern design, beachfront location and central location to Mission Beach shops.

Discover more at cassowarycoasttourism.com.au