What are the Barossa Valley’s must sees? Emma Welling, Director of guest services at luxury stay The Louise, shares 5 things she recommends to guests.
1. Barossa Farmers’ Market
You’ll find some of the best local produce going at the Barossa Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee from Barossa Coffee Roasters, take a slow stroll around and enjoy a chat with the locals.
2. Casa Carboni
Whether it’s a bowl of pasta, a cooking class with chef Matteo or just a coffee, Casa Carboni is at the top of my list.
3. Harvest Kitchen at Artisans of Barossa
One of the greatest places to soak up the sunset with a glass of the Valley’s finest in hand. For a winning combination make sure you try Harvest Kitchen’s fried chicken with a glass of Hobbs ‘With Freckles’ Viognier – I’m addicted!
4. The Jam Factory
This art gallery is seriously impressive and one of my favourite places to explore. The Jam Factory’s exhibitions are world-class and you can also mingle with the artists-in-residence who open up their onsite studios to the public. Trying on all of milliner Julie Fleming’s hats is a personal favourite pastime.
5. Yelland & Papps
One of my favourite cellar doors in the Barossa; cosy in winter with beautiful surrounds to enjoy in summer, it’s perfect every time you visit. And, most importantly, the wines at Yelland & Papps are exceptional.
