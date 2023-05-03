Fuel your body at Mount Gambier’s best cafes before taking in the stunning scenery and history around you.

Located halfway between Melbourne and Adelaide is one of Australia’s must-see gems, though it may not always get the attention and recognition it deserves. South Australia’s Mount Gambier, found on the breathtaking Limestone Coast, is nestled on the slopes of a dormant volcano and is also home to the aptly named Blue Lake which occupies one of the craters of the maar volcano.

If you’re planning a road trip or a getaway to this picturesque location with its stunning natural sinkholes, lush greenery, and mesmerising caves, there’ll be plenty of hikes and history to take in – but first, most importantly, it’ll be imperative to fuel up for a day exploring.

Luckily Mount Gambier boasts many high-quality cafes with delicious coffee and mouth-watering breakfast options, and we’ve rounded up a selection of the best.

Metro Cafe

With a huge range of cakes, pastries, baked goods, and savoury dishes, it’s easy to see why Metro is a hit amongst locals and tourists alike. Plus, they cater for all, with a great range of gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options for those with intolerances. Treat yourself to the mouth-watering fluffy pancakes with your morning coffee and start the day with a spring in your step.

Address: 15 Commercial St, Mount Gambier

Bay Blue Espresso Bar

With the charm of a cosy inner-city coffee joint, Bay Blue Espresso is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the Blue Lake. While the smell of roasted coffee will entice you in, the house-baked goods are a must-try (and you won’t want to stop at just one freshly baked Cinnamon Scroll!). The staff are friendly, the menu is simple but stacked with high-quality breakfast favourites like bircher muesli and tasty toasties, and the cafe is pet-friendly, so if you’re travelling with your pooch, they’ll also feel right at home.

Address: 45 Bay Rd, Mount Gambier

Presto Eatery

This super popular cafe is constantly busy for a reason – the coffee is to die for, and the meals are Instagram-ready. Not big on caffeine? The fresh juices are the perfect accompaniment while you kick back outside and soak in the morning rays.

The breakfast options will suit everyone’s needs, from delicious big breakfasts to the nourishing porridge option, and if your sweet tooth is activated in the AM, try the cinnamon ‘donut’ French toast – you won’t regret it.

Even when you leave Mount Gambier, you can take a piece of it home with you, with Presto’s coffee beans available to purchase in-store.

Address: 37 Commercial St E, Mount Gambier

San Pierro Coffee

Attention coffee lovers! This charming cafe boasts some of the region’s best coffee, and they’ve got awards to prove it. San Piero serves up fresh local blends, house-made cacao, and delicious cold drips that will reinvigorate you for the day ahead. Don’t forget to take home a bag of their drinking chocolate, the perfect treat during the cooler months.

Address: 54 Commercial St E, Mount Gambier

Cafe Melzar

Tucked away down a quiet little laneway, Cafe Melzar brings some inner-city culture to the area. With excellent coffee that will bring a pep back into your step, fresh juices, and a seasonal menu, this hidden gem will fulfil all your brunch needs. If you’re looking for something sweet, the Banoffee Delight or Apple & Rhubarb Crumble will not disappoint.

Plant-based friends will love the delicious vegan options like the aptly titled Earth Lovers vegetable medley, consisting of sourdough toast, grilled vegetables, house-made beans, and smashed avo.

Address: 5/7 Englebrecht Ln, Mount Gambier

Little Saigon Cafe

This lovely little Vietnamese cafe boasts a variety of tasty Viet options as well as traditional breakfast fare. Save this one for a sunny day, as you’ll want to perch up with your coffee and brekkie in the glorious backyard garden setting. Little Saigon also has a great variety of lunch options if you’ve overdone it on the smashed avo, so don’t forget to pick up some fresh rice paper rolls and save them for later.

Address: 34 Sturt St, Mount Gambier

To continue on your food tour of Mount Gambier, make sure to check out our guide to the must-visit Mount Gambier restaurants.