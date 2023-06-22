From glamping stays to sojourns at former jails, and romantic weekends away at restored country manors, these Mount Gambier accommodation options promise something for everyone.

Known for its plethora of natural attractions and awe-inspiring things to do, this city on the Limestone Coast is more than worthy of an extended stay. And, thankfully, Mount Gambier has a rather decent number of accommodation options for visitors to choose from – whether you’re after a cheap and cheerful camping retreat or a group getaway in a gorgeous little cottage.

1. Delgattie Estate

This boutique, adults-only hotel in the centre of Mount Gambier is among the plushest, and most serene you’ll find in the city. Built in 1902, the grand country manor has been restored to its former glory and opened its doors to guests in 2020.

There are just three suites to choose from – each one individually designed and very much with its own character – but all feature an ensuite, a sitting room, a smattering of antique furnishings and private access.

On top of that guests will find Bose in-room speakers, Appelles Apothecary Lab amenities, a Nespresso coffee machine, and a minibar featuring fine wines from the Limestone Coast region, plus spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.

Our pick? The Frew Suite, with its open fireplace, clawfoot bathtub and elegant navy and white colour scheme.

Address: 60 Penola Road, Mount Gambier, Limestone Coast, SA, 5290

2. Pine Country Caravan Park

It would be hard to find a spot that better caters to those travelling with dogs than Pine Country Caravan Park. This pet-friendly Mount Gambier accommodation option has a dedicated dog-friendly cabin that sleeps up to four, plus two dogs.

Aside from all the typical holiday park mod cons (TV, kitchenette, free Wi-Fi, AC and heating etc.) the cabin also boasts its own fenced yard with outdoor seating, an outdoor dog kennel, and a dog’s water bowl.

Those who prefer to get a little closer to nature can instead bring their furballs to the park’s campsite. The team at Pine Country is so committed to welcoming pooches that there’s an off-lead dog paddock on-site, and a collection of local dog-friendly businesses listed on their website; from groomers and dog parks to vets, pet stores and cafes.

3. Glamping at Pine Country Caravan Park

If you’d like to gingerly dip your toes into the experience of camping, yet slumming it just an inch above the grass in a damp and poky tent doesn’t appeal, then consider going glamping at Pine Country Caravan Park.

Located just on the outskirts of town, not far from Blue Lake, this park has three adults-only canvas bell tents that overlook neighbouring farmland. They’re fitted out with all the trimmings: a queen-size mattress, a Nespresso coffee machine, an electric blanket for cool winter nights, a small fridge, a microwave, a kettle, and even your own private outdoor fire pit (timber and kindling supplied) along with a couple of Adirondack chairs.

Plus, you get access to all the park’s facilities (think camp kitchen, communal barbecue area, and a communal herb garden).

Address: 2-16 Kilsby Road, Moorak, Pmb 6, Mount Gambier, SA, 5290

4. Accommodation on Bertha (Airbnb)

It doesn’t get much more gorgeous than this three-bedroom cottage, which sleeps up to seven.

Immaculately styled, this whitewashed Mount Gambier Airbnb has preserved a lot of its original features, while showcasing a thoroughly contemporary yet casual and homely touch with rattan furnishings, rain shower heads, some glorious tilework and lashings of natural light.

Basically, it deserves an entire spread in Vogue Living magazine. It’s also conveniently situated just a few paces from Mount Gambier’s lakes, as well as the city’s cafes and restaurants.

5. Old Mount Gambier Gaol

Proudly anti-cookie cutter, this centrally-located Mount Gambier accommodation option is perfect for those searching for something a little different, just don’t book expecting all the bells and whistles of a five-star property.

A former prison, built circa 1866, most of the rooms at Old Mount Gambier Gaol were once cells, which means they are smaller than your average hotel room at some six metres long and four metres wide. Yet with their arched roof and neutral colour scheme, these small dorms and doubles are somehow rather inviting.

And if you’re curious about the experience, but not feeling quite courageous enough to sleep in a former cell then you can book one of the four ‘Family Dorm Rooms’, which were once used as offices, medical rooms and the original kitchen, or one of two onsite cottages that formerly housed wardens and gaol staff.

Address: 25 Margaret St, Mount Gambier SA, 5290

6. Blue Lake Holiday Park

One of Australia’s BIG4 holiday parks, Blue Lake is located just on the cusp of the city, set on 27 acres of landscaped gardens. And it’s perfect for families: there’s an outdoor pool with a sectioned-off shallow end for toddlers, plus a playground, a jumping pillow, two tennis courts, and a games room.

Keen golfers will be thrilled to discover that there’s an 18-hole PGA championship golf course next door, at the Blue Lake Golf Club. And those who like to travel with their four-legged friends will be pleased to know that the park is dog-friendly.

Campers and caravanners can choose from an ensuite-powered site, a powered site, or an unpowered site.

Address: Lot 100 Bay Rd, Mount Gambier, SA, 5290

7. Colhurst House

This elegant Mount Gambier property, built in the 1800s, will bring some old-school romance to your relationship. Or, if you’re travelling solo, it’s the perfect place to unwind and treat yourself.

Going through extensive restoration in 1981, the stunning Colhurst House will bring a touch of class to your Mount Gambier stay, from its pristine green gardens to the whirlpool bathtubs and original fireplaces found in the rooms.

Travellers will be charmed by the historical features of Colhurst House teamed with its modern updates, like breakfast available on-site for guests and free. With ultra-comfy beds and huge ensuites, you simply won’t want to leave!

The centrally located accommodation is conveniently placed near other must-visit dining experiences like the Commerical Hotel and Cafe Melzar, as well as being in easy walking distance to the luscious cave gardens and Riddochs Art And Cultural Centre.

Address: 3 Colhurst Pl, Mount Gambier SA 5290

8. The Loft

For those travelling in larger groups, this trendy Loft will suit all your needs. The three-bedroom townhouse is located only 1km from the Blue Lake and comes with free wifi and an enclosed backyard, as well as cereals, fresh bread, and milk supplied on arrival.

For a home away from home feel, each bedroom has a queen-sized bed, small heater and fan, and the large pergola is the perfect place to unwind from a day of exploring – if you’re feeling up to it, you can even host your own barbeque.

9. The Barn

Don’t be fooled by the name – yes, the Steakhouse does serve the best steak in town (award-winning in fact!), but it also has some generously sized suites for your Mount Gambier accommodation needs.

Your holiday will really kick off once you take in the perfectly manicured English-style green gardens. The Barn offers high-quality amenities including a tennis court, a modern 24-hour fitness centre, a piano bar, and of course, the Steakhouse.

Located just five minutes from the centre of Mount Gambier and eight minutes from the Blue Lake, The Barn is perfectly positioned for you to take in all of Mount Gambier while then being able to come back and relax with a wine while taking in the quiet, peaceful country experience.

Address: 747 Glenelg River Rd, Mount Gambier SA 5290