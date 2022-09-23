Linger a little longer in Launceston to experience the country of the Tyerrernotepanner, the Panninher and the Leterremairrener people, who belong to the land where the three rivers meet.

Launceston is a vibrant second city that showcases the best of all four enchanting seasons, with a background rhythm of culture, and a renowned passion for outstanding food and some of Australia’s finest wines.

It’s also home to an array of accommodation options varying to suit tastes, styles and budgets. Whether you want to spend the night in a luxury hotel, a quirky Airbnb, or rest your head in a historic residence, there is a place in Launceston with your name on it. Here are a few of our top picks for the best accommodation in Launceston.

Hotels

Launceston is a melting pot of countryside charm, heritage buildings and urban creatives— and this is certainly reflected in the city’s vibrant hotel scene. There’s true ingenuity in Launceston’s hotel offerings, whether you’re seeking a boutique luxury stay or something memorable. We’ve written about the best hotels in Launceston, but here are our favourite picks that showcase the unique options for hotel accommodation in Launceston.

Peppers Silo

In 2019, a collection of 1960s grain silos on the banks of Launceston’s Tamar River were reborn as Peppers Silo Hotel. A site that once sat neglected for decades now sings by way of 108 guest rooms, including 52 built inside the original silos. Spend the night overlooking Cataract Gorge, North Esk or the Tamar River and soak up Launceston’s natural ambience throughout your stay.

The adjoining Grain of the Silos Cafe or Grain of the Silos Restaurant are perfect pit stops for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Finish your night with a tipple at Woody’s Barrel Bar, located inside one of the repurposed frontages.

The hotel has also worked closely with Guide Dogs Tasmania to employ a Canine Ambassador, Archie. The black Lab lives at the hotel and helps concierge staff greet guests and deliver the morning newspapers.

Address: 89-91 Lindsay St, Invermay

The Florance

If you’re looking for a boutique hotel that’s full of character and sings with history— look no further than The Florance. From the jewel-toned stained-glass doors to the light-filled conservatory and beautiful paintings by local artists, this hotel is full of charming details that will make you feel surrounded by luxury.

Here, modern designer flair meets Victorian-era charm in comfortable and well-appointed rooms. You’ll be located just opposite City Park, just a few minutes’ walk from the CBD and close to plenty of attractions, markets and cafes to discover. If you’re after a room with a view, opt for one of the suites upstairs, where you’ll be met with wonderful vistas of the park from your window.

Address: 17 Brisbane St, Launceston

Change Overnight

Not only does Launceston’s newest boutique hotel provide all the flash creature comforts, but it also has a positive impact on the outside world. Change Overnight has served as the only social enterprise hotel in Australia, and reportedly one of only two in the world.

Each night, Change supports one of eight local and international causes – six chosen by the team and two voted on by the public. They range from the Tasmanian Land Conservancy (which purchases and protects approximately 10 square metres of land in Tasmania) to The Freedom Centre, which supports one child through a short-term education program in India.

The space serves more like an Airbnb than a traditional hotel. There is self-check-in with state-of-the-art keyless access. Each ‘apartment’ is self-contained, within a stone’s throw from Launceston’s buzzing George Street precinct.

Address: 25 York St, Launceston

Hotel Grand Chancellor

Hotel Grand Chancellor does a great job of combining a dash of the old with a touch of the new. From the outside, the heritage façade towers six stories over downtown Launceston. A tapestry of windows with red cloth awnings showcases the grand scale and elegance, all while staying true to the French-Provincial style.

Inside you’ll find the opulent aesthetic continues. A large foyer dazzles by way of large arched windows, marble pillars and a ceramic water feature. Rooms feature captivating views of the Launceston skyline and provide an array of modern travel luxuries.

Decorated maroon carpets add a touch of luxe, as well as broadband internet access, generously stocked minibars, extra-large bed sizes and executive, superior and deluxe room size availabilities.

Another perk of Hotel Grand Chancellor is its proximity to all of Launceston’s star attractions. Just down the road, you’ll find City Park, the Tasmanian Design Centre, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, Boag’s Brewery and UTAS Stadium.

Address: 29 Cameron St, Launceston

Airbnb

There’s no better way to experience the creative spirit of Launceston than with an Airbnb stay. Known for its unique personal touches, Airbnb allows travellers to discover truly memorable stays and feel at home away from home. We’ve compiled a more extensive list of our favourite Airbnbs in Launceston, but here are a few choice selections that illustrate why Airbnb has some of the best accommodation options in Launceston.



FLAX at Duck Reach

This heritage-listed cottage was originally built in 1895 for workers at the Duck Reach Power station. Now, FLAX serves as a gateway for guests to discover Launceston’s hydro history and beautiful nature.

Perched overlooking the flowing river Esk, the cottage is located a stone’s throw from Cataract Gorge and surrounded by pristine Tasmanian bushland. Inside, antique meets modern. Many original features remain in the interior, which has been renovated with chic designer flair. FLAX embodies the very best of Launceston, combining history, nature, and quaint and cosy vibes.

Wahroonga on Bourke

This impeccably stylish 1901 Federation home is a perfect base for a city escape in Launceston. Here, you’ll be surrounded by great design, beautifully appointed furnishings, curated artworks and fantastic city views.

At Wahroonga, you can enjoy touches of luxury, like dual sinks and heated floors that stave away the winter chill and keep you cosy.

Although the property is chic, stylish and decorated with exquisite artwork, there are plenty of personal touches that hosts Anthony and Leeroy have left to make you feel at home.

Treetop Townhouse

Who says that treehouses are just for kids? This sunlight-filled treetop townhouse is the perfect escape into nature, just a short distance from Launceston’s CBD. Stay cocooned among verdant swathes of gum trees where you can chill out on the deck or curl up with a book from the property’s library.

The large glass panels that encircle the house will afford you breathtaking views and fill the space with gorgeous natural light. Although you won’t be far from the buzz of the town centre, you’ll feel an entire world away.

Caravan Parks

They may sometimes be relegated to the last resort of the accommodation world, but caravan parks are largely underrated. Often, caravan parks have a huge range of amenities and lots of space, making them the perfect option for families, road-tripping friends or couples. Check out our top picks for caravan accommodation in Launceston.

Big4 Holiday Park Launceston

Launceston’s Big4 is a relaxed, sociable experience set among heritage-listed old oak trees with a great range of cabins and camping sites.

Indulge in various styles of well-appointed units, powered sites and modern facilities, with preferential access to the luxury of inner-city convenience. There’s high-speed internet, a brand-new amenities block, a children’s playground with a giant jumping pillow, barbecues and a camp kitchen.

Unlike camping – which is often about getting away from it all – staying at a holiday park puts you in the heart of the action. Meet other families with similar interests and spend days on foot exploring Launceston city and surrounds.

Address: 86 Glen Dhu St, Launceston

Country Club

Technically, Launceston’s Country Club belongs in a category of its own. A great choice if the spaciousness and amenities of a Caravan Park appeal to you, but you’re looking for something more upscale. Here, you can bed down in luxury, and access large swathes of recreational space and plenty of (top-notch) amenities.

Relax in the Club spa and pool or practise your swing on the driving range. If you fancy a match, there’s a squash and tennis court as well as an 18-hole golf course available for your use.

Located a short drive from Launceston’s CBD, you’ll be surrounded by bushland, lakes and club restaurants to create a peaceful retreat away from the city.

Address: 10 Casino Rise, Prospect Vale