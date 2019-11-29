10 best things to do in Hobart this summer

Simone Mitchell

Sure, it’s alarmingly close to Antarctica, but that doesn’t mean Hobart is without its fair share of sunshine and warmth. With the iconic Falls Festival and MONA, Hobart has plenty of hot calendar dates in the summer months.

These are some of our favourite things to do in Hobart in the summer.

1. Head to the top of Mount Wellington

On a really hot day, heading up to the summit of Mount Wellington (indigenous name: Kunanyi), can be a great way to escape the heat. At 1271 metres above sea level, it offers some incredible views over the city and the harbour. If you’re feeling like a bit of a challenge you can also hire mountain bikes to explore the area.

2. Enjoy a fish and chip lunch at Sandy Bay

Sink your feet into the beach at Hobart’s Sandy Bay and watch the yachts sail by as you enjoy a calorific lunch of fish and chips. The South Hobart Fish Shop has a good reputation with locals. There are also a couple of piers here where you can while away some time watching people fish with varying degrees of success.

Cascade beer is one of Tasmania’s most well-known exports. Just 4km from the CBD (via car or Metro bus) the brewery, which was established on this same site in 1824, has plenty to offer visitors. You can take a tour of the working brewery (check the site for times and bookings), or simply order a tasting paddle to enjoy in the gardens.

The Museum of New and Old Art has undeniably played a big hand in making Hobart one of Australia’s hottest travel destinations.

Don’t be put off if you haven’t traditionally been an art lover. MONA is quirky, bizarre and utterly memorable. And it’s not just about the art itself – it offers incredible architectural design in a gorgeous spot up the river.

The journey there is also a big part of the fun. Take the ferry (which looks like something out of a James Bond film) from the pier in Hobart and sip a glass of champagne as you admire the suburbs of Hobart from the water.

After you’ve had fun drinking in the art, take your shoes off, find a spot on the lawn area near the MONA stage and watch random chickens roam by (you can buy excellent snacks and drinks to enjoy on the grass).

If you happen to be around on a Saturday morning, the Salamanca Market should be on your list of things to do.

Here you’ll find local produce, artisan products, crafts, clothing, live music and plenty of food options to enjoy as you wander around. Chopping boards and other miscellaneous items crafted out of the beautiful local Huon pine wood make an excellent souvenir.

Just a stone’s throw from the CBD are these beautifully maintained garden, with a wealth of different flora on show. Grab a takeaway coffee or throw together a picnic and find yourself a shady spot among the towering trees of the Botanical Gardens. Be sure to check out the gift shop while you’re there too.

Battery Point is one of Hobart’s most beautiful suburbs and the Shipwrights Arms (or “Shippies” as it’s known by locals) is one of its most charming old-school pubs. It opened in 1846 and as the name suggests there’s a strong nautical theme here, with photos of local yachtsmen and maritime memorabilia gracing the walls. They also do counter meals with some good fresh seafood on offer, of course.

Templo is a tiny restaurant (just 20 seats) so be sure to book ahead. But you won’t regret committing to lunch at this intimate neighbourhood eatery – it’s one of Hobart’s hottest offerings and the $70 chef’s menu represents great value.

Pennicott Winderness Journeys offers cruises around Bruny Island, just a short drive from Hobart (there are buses, or it’s around 45 mins in the car). The three-hour cruise gives you the chance to see the beautiful scenery and wildlife around the island (including dolphins and whales if you’re lucky).

If you have a bit of extra time you can choose to take your car on the ferry and stay a few nights on Bruny Island. Be sure to check out the Bruny Island Cheese Company for a tasting board if you do.

One of the most amazing things about Hobart is that true natural beauty is right at your back door. One of the most tranquil spots to cool off in the summer months is Secret Falls – but don’t let the name fool you – plenty of people have cottoned onto this mossy wonderland. The falls are situated on the Myrtle Gully track in the foothills of Mt. Wellington, in a secluded part of the trail.