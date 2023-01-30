From art-themed boutique stays to vineyard glamping, here’s your guide to the top Bendigo hotels to book for your next stay.

Researching a trip to Bendigo? There are plenty of Bendigo hotels to choose from when you’re planning your next getaway to Central Victoria. Whether you’re travelling solo on a business trip, organising a fun trip with your family or getting out of town for a romantic weekend, we’ve made it easy for you with this list of top Bendigo hotels.

Hotel Ernest

Only 100 or so metres from wine bars, restaurants, cafes and the Bendigo Art Gallery, this classy boutique hotel will delight art aficionados. Housed in what was once the oldest bank in Bendigo, each of the ten rooms and suites is a unique space that has been thoughtfully designed with art in mind.

Featuring the works of artists like Robin Wallace-Crabbe and James Meldrum, every room is equipped with a Smart TV with Netflix, Nespresso coffeemaker (including coffee pods from Melbourne roaster Padre) and deluxe bathroom amenities by Salus. If you value a personal touch and the finer things in life – you’ll enjoy Hotel Ernest.

Want to know more? Read our review of Hotel Ernest.

Balgownie Estate

Treat yourself to award-winning drops of wine, exceptional culinary experiences and a peaceful sleep under a star-filled sky while glamping at Bendigo’s oldest working winery. Just 10 minutes from central Bendigo, Balgownie Estate has everything you need for a good time in one handy place: bell tents complete with a private deck, a lauded fine dining restaurant and a cellar door offering tastings, cheese boards and charcuterie. Not a fan of glamping? Book into a Hermitage House room or cottage instead.

The Stables at Byronsvale

Just seven kilometres from central Bendigo, this modest, historic winery fringed by woodlands is a serene spot to unwind in comfort away from the sounds of the city. The stone stables once housed Clydesdale horses but have now been transformed into three, self-contained apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens and luxe soft furnishings.

By day, walk along the bush tracks nearby, where you’ll likely see kangaroos, echidnas and flocks of loud and colourful native birdlife. After dark, spark up a conversation with your hosts and other guests by the firepit with a glass of Byronsvale shiraz.

Oval Motel Bendigo

This classic motel’s retro neon sign harks back to simpler times when the regional road trip was king. Run by a friendly local couple who take pride in offering guests a comfortable stay, the Oval Motel’s central location on a main road means you can easily access Bendigo’s attractions.

Perfect for budget-conscious travellers (families and groups will appreciate the triple room with bunk beds), this clean, affordable, welcoming motel gets the job done. Having a parking spot right outside your room is pretty handy too!

Bendigo Big 4 Marong Holiday Park

Looking for the ultimate school holiday getaway? Young ones (and the young at heart) will love spending a few nights in a two-bedroom safari tent at Bendigo Big 4 Marong Holiday Park. Complete with a kitchenette, bathroom, Smart TV and split system heating and cooling, this safari tent is a stay for all seasons.

Relax indoors in the lounge room while watching a movie and or kick back in the hammock on the verandah with a cool drink. While there’s plenty to see and do in Bendigo, the holiday park’s solar-heated pool, spa, basketball court, flying fox and giant chess set will keep your kids entertained for days.

Mercure Bendigo Schaller

Business travellers will appreciate this modern hotel’s compact rooms complete with fast Wi-Fi, work desk, coffee machine, microwave and private balcony.

Unique artworks by celebrated Melbourne painter Mark Schaller provide splashes of colour to the rooms, while convenient all-day dining at the Pantry Cafe and & Bar downstairs means you can grab a bite to eat without leaving the property.

Craving a pub feed? Burgers, steaks and roasts (and a chilled glass of beer or wine, of course) can be found at the Rising Sun Hotel, only a few minutes’ walk away.

Quest Bendigo Central

Whether you’re planning a short stay or extended break, Quest Bendigo Central is a top option for travellers searching for a home away from home while in Bendigo. Featuring spacious studios, as well as one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with kitchens, TVs with Foxtel and plenty of natural light, scale up or down depending on how much space you need.

Pro tip: if you’re travelling with a group and love to cook, the three-bedroom apartment has an oven, cooktop, dishwasher, full-size fridge and large dining table perfect for entertaining.

Regardless of your room type, all guests have access to an al fresco barbecue area and outdoor swimming pool to take the edge off Bendigo’s hot, dry summers.

The Residence at Mackenzie Quarters

If you’re planning a weekend away in Bendigo with your friends or family, this spacious, historic property has absolutely everything you need for a memorable break.

While staying here you’ll have the whole residence to yourself. With five bedrooms, two bathrooms, study, pergola, landscaped outdoor area (with firepit) and a rumpus room for the kids, there’s plenty of room to move at Mackenzie Quarters.

Located right in the middle of the Bendigo CBD, you’ve got some of Bendigo’s best restaurants right on your doorstep. Want a quiet night in? Gather around the pool table to shoot some pool or relax by the gas log fire heater in the formal lounge with a glass of local vino.

Langley Estate

Be transported back to the early 1900s with a stay at Bendigo’s historic Langley Estate. This grand, Federation-era mansion surrounded by just over two acres of gardens has many noteworthy heritage features including a majestic staircase and original stained-glass windows. This estate is the perfect place to slow down and take it easy.

Go for a ramble around the property’s peaceful grounds or head to the Bendigo Botanical Gardens which are only a 15-minute walk away. Pay a little extra to start the morning with eggs, bacon, seasonal fruit, yoghurt and more served in the stately Breakfast Dining Room – much more enjoyable than gulping down a takeaway coffee and croissant in your car!