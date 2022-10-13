Whether you want to bed down by the beach or book a stay at a secluded country cottage we’ve rounded up the best Airbnbs in Margaret River.

There’s no shortage of aesthetically pleasing and well-maintained properties in the Margaret River – a laidback wine region renowned for its natural beauty. Bound by forests in the east and a dreamily rugged coastline to its west, this much sought-after pocket of WA stretches some 100 kilometres from north to south and features an array of different landscapes: tracts of native bush, sweeping valleys blanketed in vineyards, crescents of bone-white sand lapped by crystalline Tiffany-blue waters. And if you’re organised enough to book in advance then you might just end up snagging an Airbnb that overlooks some of this incredible scenery.

Whether you’re after a relaxing week-long retreat in the countryside or an activity-fuelled weekend getaway in one of the region’s bucolic towns, consider this curated collection of Margaret River Airbnbs your first port of call. From an eco-friendly one-bedroom cottage that’s perfect for a romantic weekend away, to a quaint two-bedroom beach shack with sea views that’s aimed at families, and a modern three-bedroom apartment in the centre of Margaret River town that’s great for holidaying with friends, here are six of the region’s best.

1. Apartment 36, Margaret River town

Best for: a girl’s getaway

If you’re searching for a stylish bolthole in the thick of Margaret River town, Apartment 36 could be the one. This immaculately maintained three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit feels modern yet homely, with warm rosy accents and timber furniture, and it’s also within walking distance of pretty much everything. In fact, at mere seconds away from a stellar bakery, a number of art galleries, and several noteworthy cafes, it would prove tremendously tough to find anything more centrally located.

Beyond the lure of its location, a stay at Apartment 36 also includes the use of the apartment block’s facilities, which include a swimming pool, tennis courts and barbecues.

2. The Deck, Margaret River

Best for: a family after both convenience and nature

As the name might suggest, this property features a sizable deck that’s among its standout features. Strewn with string lights, furnished with a dining table and lounge seating area, and boasting views over a beautiful stretch of Aussie bush that’s frequented by kangaroos and superb fairy-wrens, it’s a pretty stellar spot to relax and watch the world go by.

Situated on a hectare of land, there’s a positively rural feel to The Deck, despite it being just a five-minute drive from Margaret River town. If you’re looking for a tranquil, modern, roomy, clean and bright Airbnb in the Margaret River, this three-bedroom property is it.

3. River Blue, Prevelly

Best for: a relaxing couple’s weekend retreat

At first glance, this one-bedroom straw bale cottage near the tiny town of Prevelly might not seem anything special. But look a little closer and you’ll find plenty of smart design decisions that render River Blue anything but pedestrian. Small details, like bespoke timber cabinetry, passive solar design, bifold windows that welcome in the fresh country air (and lashings of natural light), and a sheltered outdoor bathtub and rain shower head that overlook a swathe of uninterrupted greenery, all add to a big impact.

Housed on an eight-acre block, nature is right on your doorstep here: go for a bush walk and mosey down to the river, which curves around the edge of the property.

4. Yellow House w/ Ocean Views, Gracetown

Best for: a family that wants a no-frills beach break

A dreamy family beach house? I think we’ve found it. At this two-bed, one-bath Gracetown property there’s a rustic and folksy vibe; think rattan furnishings, beamed ceilings, a freestanding woodburning fireplace, simple, whitewashed bedrooms, and jarrah wood flooring throughout.

Located halfway up the Gracetown hill, Yellow House offers sea views from its sizable deck, surrounded by lofty peppermint trees. It’s also less than a 15-minute walk to the town’s family-friendly eponymous beach.

5. Fragrant Harbour, Gnarabup

Best for: a group looking for a great entertainer

Plotting a big getaway with a bunch of friends? This high-end four-bed, four-bath home is gunning for the title of best in show. Perhaps the defining feature of Fragrant Harbour is the vast array of indoor-outdoor spaces: some overlooking the pool, some the ocean, and all with plenty of different spots to chew the fat with pals, read a book or laze with a glass of the Margaret River’s finest cab sav, from a hammock to an antique Chinese daybed, an inviting window nook, and two different outdoor dining spaces.

A subtle coastal-inspired theme runs throughout this coastal Airbnb (hello wave-shaped benchtop carved from Corian stone, and home decor awash with blue accents). But you’ll also spy Oriental design elements woven through the house. The icing on the cake at this Gnarabup address? The astronomical telescope.

6. Djurapin, Dunsborough

Best for: a family or group after designer digs

This achingly cool three bedder in Dunsborough makes for a great entertainer. The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room is this property’s crowning glory, a masterclass in modernist industrial chic, all polished concrete floors, bulkhead light fittings, floating staircases and angular furnishings. The living area also adjoins a small courtyard featuring a barbecue and outdoor dining area, courtesy of bifold doors, behind it a jacuzzi.

Superhost Michael can help guests dial up the bespoke luxury factor a little more, organising locally made hampers and platters, in-house massages and even private yoga classes. Previous guests rave about the central location: Djurapin is situated 50 metres from the beach, and just a few short strides from the centre of town.

For more insider tips and inspiration, see our ultimate travel guide to Margaret River.