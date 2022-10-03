The best accommodation in Margaret River

From oceanview apartments to wine country lodges and forested national park caravan sites, these are the breakout stars of Margaret River’s accommodation scene.

The Margaret River has come a long way since its days as a hub for timber production and dairy farming. Today its verdant hinterland and ruggedly beautiful coastline are freckled with wineries, distilleries, breweries and renowned fine dining restaurants that, together render it among the best holiday destinations in Australia.

Just as the appeal of the region has grown, so too has the range of accommodation in the Margaret River. Whether you’re looking to splurge on a secluded adults-only villa, bed down in an affordable yet homely motel, or glamp under the stars, here are some of the best places to stay in the area to experience the very best of the region.

Hotels and resorts

Searching the web for somewhere comfortable and well-located to stay that won’t break the bank? These hotels and resorts have you covered.

Prideau’s Accommodation of Margaret River

If budget-friendly accommodation in the thick of it all appeals, then Prideau’s might just be your best bet. Located slap bang in the centre of Margaret River town, it has all the mod cons you could need, but also a few little extras that you might want… We’re talking spa baths and private courtyards or balconies, depending on which room type you book. Whatever option you end up with, rest assured that it will be clean, cosy and comfortable. And with affable owners David and Sandy at the helm you’re sure to feel right at home too.

Margarets Beach Resort

An affordable, tried and true local option, Margarets Beach Resort is a great all-rounder that’s particularly well-suited to groups or families. While the apartment-style accommodation might not win design awards for its interiors anytime soon, it makes up for what it lacks in aesthetics with super friendly staff, a heated swimming pool, ocean views, a killer location just a short walk from the beach and a five-minute drive from Margaret River town, plus a crowd-pleasing onsite bar and bistro that pumps out all your favourite pub meals (pizzas, burgers, parmas, nachos and more). Options here range from a compact studio apartment, all the way up to a four-bedroom, two-bathroom beach house.

Luxury accommodation

When it comes to luxury accommodation in the Margaret River you’re spoiled for choice. Whether you’re after a beachfront resort, something boutique yet family friendly, an adults-only retreat or a winery stay, here are four of the region’s best five-star hideouts.

Pullman Bunker Bay Resort

Something of a local institution, Pullman Bunker Bay Resort is easily one of the best places to stay in the Margaret River. Situated right behind the dunes of the ridiculously beautiful Bunker Bay Beach, and on the cusp of the Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park, this resort has a dramatically beautiful natural setting that promises peak serenity. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom villas and occupy yourself with one of Bunker Bay’s litany of features: a heated infinity-edge swimming pool, a fitness centre, tennis courts, a day spa, a seasonal kid’s club, an ocean-view restaurant and bar.

Cape Lodge, Yallingup

Just 22 rooms and suites are on offer at this five-star property in Yallingup. One of the Luxury Lodges of Australia, Cape Lodge is among the more exclusive spots to rest your head in the region. Set amid bushland and vineyards, the lodge’s distinctive Cape Dutch-style buildings add lashings of character, while the rooms are a surprisingly restrained affair, all muted blues, greens and neutrals.

One thing this property has over many others in the region is space – oodles of it. From the roomy rooms, to the estate’s 40 acres of manicured parkland and lakes, it’s the ideal spot to tune into the cruisy Margaret River frequency. Pootle over to the lodge’s wine lounge for a taste of the estate’s shiraz or sauvignon blanc; devour lakeside views with your spectacular dinner experience at the property’s eponymous restaurant; idle by the lodge pool; or dabble in a spot of afternoon croquet.

Injidup Spa Retreat, Yallingup

In the market for a relaxing couples getaway, no expense spared? This adults-only retreat should feature at the top of your Margaret River accommodation hitlist. A masterclass in understated luxury, once you check in you might not feel inclined to set foot outside of Injidup Spa Retreat.

The property’s 10 villas each have uninterrupted ocean views, perhaps best enjoyed with a glass of bubbly in hand as you take in the sunset on your private villa patio. Come summer, make use of your private plunge pool and patio barbecue. Come winter, robe up, pour a glass of the region’s finest red, order a house grazing platter and lounge by the living room fire.

Smiths Beach Resort

The ultimate chic beach retreat, Smiths Beach Resort boasts a winning combination of showstopping coastal views and homely yet zen interiors. While any room here would be a delight, it’s the resort’s oceanview villas and two- to four-bedroom beach houses that are the pick of the bunch: think whitewashed walls that let the floor-to-ceiling windows (and the sweeping bush and beach views behind them) do all the talking.

Listed among the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, this Yallingup resort hits the perfect pitch for families that want facilities (and space) but don’t want to scrimp on style. Cots, baby baths, stair gates and high chairs are all available on request, and the self-contained nature of this Margaret River accommodation means you can easily meet the needs of any small fussy eaters in the full kitchen, and clean up afterwards in the laundry.

Airbnb stays

With so many architecturally designed and Insta-friendly Airbnb properties to choose from in the area, it can be hard to know where to start. Here are three worthy of your consideration.

Maison du Lac

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better setting than at this Airbnb, perched on the edge of a lake hemmed in by forest. Maison du Lac not only affords guests an immensely peaceful setting, but the three-bedroom property (which sleeps up to eight guests) also has a dreamy open-plan design, light-filled rooms and a neutral colour palette. Curl up with a good book by the freestanding wood fireplace, enjoy a sundowner on the lakeside deck, or wind down with a long soak in the sizable bathtub.

Ironside Studio

For a boutique feel on a budget book a long weekend at Ironside Studio. This two-bedroom Margaret River Airbnb is located in a plum spot, just a five-minute drive from both the beach and Margaret River town, but also enjoying a semi-rural setting. There’s an air of Scandi-chic to this compact studio, which offers all the everyday essentials you could need.

Absolute Oceanfront Three-Bedroom Apartment

If proximity to the ocean is high on your shopping list, then might we propose this Broadwater property? Boasting ocean views from almost every room, as well as the apartment’s patio and balcony, this Margaret River accommodation is separated from the beach by only a bike path. Guests can also make use of the block’s communal swimming pool, children’s playground, gym and electric barbecues.

Caravan parks

Given the abundance of natural beauty in these parts, it’s little wonder that there are some stellar Margaret River caravan parks to choose from.

Olive Hill Farm RV Campground

It doesn’t get much more idyllic than sleeping amid olive groves, which is exactly the USP at this pet-friendly campground. Welcoming only those with RVs or self-contained vans, Olive Hill Farm RV Campground doesn’t have any communal facilities such as bathrooms or camp kitchens.

Instead, it promises well-spaced-out bays, a ludicrously bucolic setting, and the perfect little RV window privacy screening courtesy of the olive trees. There’s also farmstay accommodation and a converted former bus to ‘glamp’ in onsite too.

RAC Margaret River Nature Park, Wooditjup National Park

Whether you’re camping or caravanning (or looking for a cosy holiday park cabin) RAC Margaret River Nature Park is hot property among outdoors enthusiasts. Located within Wooditjup National Park, this quiet site is especially popular with those who like to mountain bike, given its proximity to a number of great tracks. Despite being surrounded by bush, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to discover that this holiday park is also only a few minutes’ drive from Margaret River town.

Camping and glamping

A plethora of camping and glamping spots have sprung up on the traditional land of the Wadandi (Saltwater) People.

Wild Goose Camping, multiple locations

Owned by a tree changer family that decided to swap Perth for the lure of the Margaret River region, the owners of Wild Goose Camping know a thing or two about the restorative power of the great outdoors. Share a slice of their dream with a stay in one of their canvas bell tents, set up permanently at a handful of locations across this idyllic pocket of WA, from beachside to a national park forest and even a sprawling farm.

Or should you have a special location in mind, they’ll be happy to set up everything for you ahead of your stay, whether it’s on a private property or in a nearby holiday park. The surprisingly roomy tents are furnished with all you could need: a queen-size mattress, pillows, duvets and fresh white linens, towels, wool or cotton blankets, jute rugs, sheepskins, cushions, lighting and wooden outdoor furniture.

Mile End Glamping, Yelverton

Plotting an atypical getaway? Try Mile End Glamping. Here you’ll spend the night in an elevated geodesic dome, its interior bathed in natural light, the floor-to-ceiling window showcasing the raw natural beauty of the valley by day, and proving the perfect spot for a touch of stargazing come night.

The permanent domes are set among a private 58-hectare estate, just a 20-minute drive from Margaret River town, Dunsborough and Busselton, and boast a private bathroom, a kitchen, a king bed and a private deck with an outdoor bath and barbecue.

Margaret River Retreat, Forest Grove

An accredited ecotourism business, the folks that run Margaret River Retreat are serious about creating a sustainable, environmentally sound and accessible accommodation for everyone to enjoy. Almost everything you’ll find here has been grown, produced or sourced domestically, from the bamboo-topped Western Australian mattresses to the locally made botanical-infused bathroom amenities and Aussie-made woollen blankets.

Located on a privately owned, 30-hectare farm, the retreat’s 10-tent-strong glamping village provides national park views, shared amenities and plenty of wildlife spotting opportunities. Owners Son and Nick Edwards have spent the best part of the last 15 years planting extensive native vegetation and maintaining wildlife corridors, so you might just spy kangaroos, emus, or even a masked owl in the village’s midst.

For more insider tips and inspiration, see our ultimate travel guide to Margaret River.